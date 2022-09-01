Read full article on original website
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
spectrumnews1.com
Lunken Airport Days brings military history to Cincinnati's east side
CINCINNATI — While much of the Labor Day focus in greater Cincinnati centers on fireworks, there’s another reason to look to the sky this long holiday weekend. Airport Days return to historic Lunken Airport this Labor Day weekend. The event celebrates vintage aircraft, military vehicles and classic cars.
Sierra, one of TJX family of brands, to open new store in Florence Square Shopping Plaza on September 10
Sierra, the multichannel off-price retailer that delivers great savings on epic brands to get you moving, will be opening in Florence Square Shopping Plaza on September 10. offers apparel, footwear, and gear for the whole family (including kids and pets) at prices that are generally 20%-60% below full-price retailers’ (including department, specialty, and major online retailers) regular prices on comparable merchandise. Whether for running, yoga, camping, or hiking, Sierra has something for everyone to get out there and get moving.
dayton.com
13 things you might not have known were invented in Dayton
Dayton, a hotbed of ingenuity, was known as the invention capital of the United States in the early 1900s. The Dayton area has a rich history of innovators and inventions coming out of the Miami Valley. When the Wright Brothers flew in 1903, Dayton had more patents per capita than...
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
themountvernongrapevine.com
EHD-Positive Deer Confirmed in 13 Ohio Counties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) in white-tailed deer in Athens, Butler, Champaign, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Highland, Madison, Perry, Preble, Ross, Union, and Warren counties. EHD is one of the most common ailments affecting...
linknky.com
Mayer brothers ink Name, Image and Likeness deal with Beacon Orthopaedics
Name Image and Likeness deals have trickled into Northern Kentucky, with two of the most accomplished former-prep football stars from the area inking a deal with Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine. Michael Mayer, a tight end for Notre Dame, and his brother A.J., a quarterback with Arkansas State, both starred...
wnewsj.com
Just tillin’ time ‘til Corn Fest
WILMINGTON — The traditional prelude to the upcoming Clinton County Corn Festival — the Annual Tractor Drive — paraded through Wilmington Sunday featuring tractors old and new. The procession left Mayer Farm Equipment in Jeffersonville at 10 a.m. Sunday and — despite a detour — made its...
oxfordobserver.org
Oxford restaurants cited by Butler County health inspector
Of 12 Oxford restaurants inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, seven were cited with critical health violations. The Oxford restaurants where no critical violations were observed were:. Oxford Coffee Company on 21 Lynn Ave. Suite 102. Happy Kitchen on 32 W. High St. Krishna Carry...
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
roadtirement.com
Finks Road stone arch bridge
Ripley County, Indiana is allegedly home to 11 stone arch bridges. The Fink Road bridge spans a branch of Laughery Creek, one of the main waterways in the county. This is a smaller single arch bridge that is not really obvious from the road. This bridge was probably built around...
miamistudent.net
COVID-19 continues to affect students as Miami announces outbreak
Miami University’s COVID Response Team announced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases on campus in an email to students Thursday, Sept. 1. The email detailed that 194 Miami students are known to currently have COVID-19. Of those students, 103 live on-campus. The number of cases has nearly tripled since last...
lovelandbeacon.com
A battle is won, but the flames of war continue to burn
FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-157 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (September 2, 2022) – In Issue 2022-157 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, today a lesson on the importance of geography in battle. MARCH TO THE SEA BEGINS. The Civil War Battle of Atlanta, which began July 22,...
wksu.org
A new legal maneuver is being taken to keep abortion clinics in Ohio open
Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
Ohio May Soon Kill a Solar Project Due to Concerns Over 'Rural Aesthetic'
It would provide enough power for 34,000 homes a year
Historian Bryan McIntyre to revisit first 25 years of Camp Ernst during September 7 NKY History Hour
Since 1928 YMCA Camp Ernst in Boone County has been a place for horseback riding, hiking, swimming, confidence-building, friend-making, and so much more. Gifted by land donated by former U.S. Senator Richard Ernst, the summer camp has undergone many changes. However, decades later, visitors still find the familiar amid the change, recalling the adventures and friendships of long-ago summers past.
‘Chain reaction’ 15 injured after 3 school buses collide on ramp
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, multiple school buses crashed into each other at the westbound Hoke Road exit ramp off of I-70 around 7:35 a.m.
miamistudent.net
Big changes come to Miami dining — and it’s more than just the food
If you’ve been to the Armstrong Student Center this semester, you may have noticed that things are a little different. Sumeshi and Toasted Bagel are gone, Red Zone doesn’t have burgers anymore and there are many new food items to choose from. Even the pizza’s different. The...
