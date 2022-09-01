ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 2

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Wisconsin: Land of plenty includes plenty of ‘food deserts’

Tony Moore, executive director of mental health clinic Birds of a Feather, talks while preparing lunch for residents at his group home in Kenosha, Wis. Moore says two large grocery stores in his neighborhood have closed since 2017, and in January, a small grocery there burned down — removing one more source of fresh meat and produce in an already deprived community. Photo taken April 10, 2022. (Joe States / Wisconsin Watch)
KENOSHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin authorities intercept illegal transport of puppies, all ‘will make it to adoption floor’

(WFRV) – Authorities just south of Fond du Lac were able to intercept an illegal pick-up transportation of close to 50 dogs (most of which were puppies) headed from Texas. The Washington County Humane Society posted on its Facebook page about a recent intake of nearly 50 dogs that were headed from Texas to Wisconsin. On September 2 around midnight, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office reportedly intercepted an illegal transport of 47 dogs.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin households eligible for free package of COVID-19 self-tests

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. As of this week Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website(link is external) and place an order for a package of five rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at no cost. Initial supplies will allow each household to order one package that will arrive in 1-2 weeks.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Gov. Evers visits Racine small businesses

RACINE, Wis. - Governor Tony Evers visited small businesses in Racine on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 4 as part of his "Do the Right Thing Agenda." "Wanted to visit with some folks that are owning small businesses, and things are going well," said Evers. "People are excited. It’s great to be here in Racine, and they’ve done a great job taking their Main Street into the next generation."
RACINE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

BOB MAINDELLE: Walleye fishing on Wisconsin’s Green Bay | outdoor sports

As I have detailed in this column over the past two weeks, my wife and I recently spent a week out of state on a business trip to Wisconsin. Along the way we visited with the good people at both the Mepps fishing lure factory in Antigo, Wisconsin, as well as with those at the St. Croix rod manufacturing facility in Park Falls, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Wisconsin taxing student loan relief

(WTVO) — Millions of borrowers who will get student debt relief may end up with a tax bill, including those in Wisconsin. Some states will tax the $10 or $20,000 in forgiven loans as income. So, depending on a state’s tax rate and the taxpayer’s other income, plus deductions or exemptions they can claim, a […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Wisconsin is a Must Visit

Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be a really fun way to spend your day. You'll never know what kind of great deals you can find.
ADAMS, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

All the Labor Day celebrations happening across Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Labor Day weekend is finally here. And with it comes local celebrations that pay tribute to the hard work and contributions of workers across the country. For many, it’s also the last hurrah of summer before school kicks into full gear. Here’s a list of Labor...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Soil and Water Conservation Efforts Remain Strong across Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s (DATCP) Bureau of Land and Water Resource Management has released the 2021 Wisconsin Report on Soil and Water Conservation, which demonstrates the extensive state and local efforts to protect Wisconsin’s soil and water resources. According to DATCP’s analysis, Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

Governor Evers statewide back-to-school tour

Wisconsin – Earlier this week, Governor Evers started a statewide back-to-school tour. Visiting schools and meeting with students, families, educators, and staff as they begin the 2022-23 school year. One of the main objectives of his tour was to promote his “Get Kids Ahead” program. That aims to provide...
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
HUMBIRD, WI
agdaily.com

Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand

CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
WISCONSIN STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Wisconsin Harvest of the Month: Peppers

Peppers are a wonderful Wisconsin fruit full of flavor and nutrients. Peppers are a fruit that come in a variety of colors, flavors, and spice levels. The most common varieties are sweet peppers, such as green, red, and yellow bell peppers, and hot peppers such as jalapeños and habanero.
WISCONSIN STATE

