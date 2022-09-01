ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cissy Houston Is Alive, Earnest Pugh Slammed For Death Rumor

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 5 days ago

It comes with much relief to report that the unconfirmed death of Cissy Houston, veteran soul singer in her own right as well as mother to renowned late pop superstar Whitney Houston, has proven to be false.

The insensitive rumor was officially debunked by fellow music icon, not to mention Cissy’s own niece, Dionne Warwick.

“My Aunt Cissy is very much alive,” the “Walk On By” singer tweeted to the countless fans that spent much of last night (Aug 31) in fear that we lost another Black music pioneer. She went on to blast the source of the rumor, adding, “This Earnest Pugh needs to get a life and stay out of other peoples lives!”

According to TMZ , Gospel singer Earnest Pugh was actually who started the internet frenzy after sending out a Facebook post that read, “Rest In Peace Cissy Houston” with no source or link to where he got the information from. He’s since deleted the post and sent an apology directly to Warwick and Houston’s family, writing, “Ms. Warwick please accept my sincere apologies reposting such inaccurate info about Mother Cissy Houston. It was a ‘knee-jerk’ reaction to a post I saw about someone I love dearly. I meant no ill intent whatsoever and I take full accountability for my actions. You and the Houston Family are forever in my thoughts and prayers. May God continue to shower bountiful blessings upon Mother Cissy. Respectfully submitted. #Respect” [sic]

In addition to being the aunt of Dionne Warwick and her late sister Dee Dee Warwick, Cissy is also the cousin of opera singer Leontyne Price. Her peak during the ’50s with The Drinkard Singers and ’60s alongside Sweet Inspirations, the latter when she was actually pregnant with Whitney, led to a successful solo career that officially debuted in 1970. The years following showed Cissy not only continuing to release her own music but also acting as a guide in Whitney’s meteoric rise within the music industry during her early days.

We send nothing but well-wishes and love to Cissy Houston, her family and fans everywhere who were startled by her false death report.

