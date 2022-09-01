Read full article on original website
Feds intercept 3 cocaine shipments worth nearly $12 million at Texas-Mexico crossing
LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Texas thwarted three separate substantial cocaine smuggling attempts in two days, worth an estimated $12 million, at the Laredo Port of Entry. According to a news release, the agency confirmed that the first two narcotics seizures occurred Tuesday at...
Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes
It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
Texas woman faces 6 years in federal prison after attempting to smuggle meth
A Texas woman who admitted to conspiring with the intent to distribute meth in exchange for money has been sentenced to six years in federal prison.
Drug bust: Officers seize $4.2 million in cocaine at U.S.-Mexico border
LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) - Officers at the U.S.-Mexico border say they busted another large cocaine shipment attempting to enter the country this week. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, field operation officers at a port of entry in Laredo seized cocaine valued at $4.2 million within a tractor-trailer on Tuesday.
People
Texas Border Patrol Discovers 'Record Setting' $11.8M of Cocaine Disguised as Baby Wipes
The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers found a "colossal" amount of cocaine worth nearly $12 million last week. The drugs were found inside a 2016 Stoughton trailer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge last Friday, according to a news release from the CBP issued Monday. The bridge is located in the city of Laredo, connecting Texas to the Mexican state of Nuevo Laredo.
Here’s how it’s going since Texas lifted a ban on Sunday morning beer and wine sales
A year ago, the law changed in Texas to allow stores to sell beer and wine before noon on Sundays. People who moved to the state never quite understood why grocery stores’ big, elaborate wine and beer sections were out of bounds because of the time on the clock.
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce 'massive amount' of toxic wastewater with few reuse options
"Texas’ oil and gas industry will produce “massive amount” of toxic wastewater with few reuse options, study finds" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
The Texas Chainsaw Copyright Infringement? Bastrop County business sued by film copyright owner
The company that owns the trademark for "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is suing a Bastrop County business for selling products with copyrighted logos and images without a licensing agreement.
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the state. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
$31 million in funding announced for veterans across Texas
More than $31 million in grants will be distributed to veterans across Texas, according to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission.
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
Beto O’Rourke Slams Greg Abbott’s Response To Uvalde Mass Shooting
Beto O'Rourke Slams Greg Abbott's Response To Uvalde Mass Shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Campaigning in Del Rio, Texas, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX)...
Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals
We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
Donors have Funded Abbott and O'Rourke with Over $200 Million For This Year's Election for Governor
Governor Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. Political office campaigns are not cheap these days. You can see that in this year's race for Governor of Texas as Republican Greg Abbott is seeking his third re-election for his seat in Austin and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Both candidates have raised more money than any other candidate in Texas history.
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state
First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Latino voters leaning towards Mealer for County Judge according to UH-Hobby poll - What's Your Point?
HOUSTON - Call it a genuine "head-snapper" It happened earlier this summer when the UH-Hobby School published polling results indicating Latino voters in Harris County were breaking against incumbent Judge Lina Hidalgo and narrowly for political outsider Alexandra Mealier. A few weeks earlier, republican Mayra Flores flipped a south Texas...
Video of Mysterious Lights in the Sky Over Central Texas
And now the latest UFO sighting in the Texas sky. Folks in the Round Rock area witnessed a group of strange lights in the sky Thursday night (September 1). Fox 7 Austin Assistant News Director, Chris Walker, filmed the lights and shared the video on Twitter. The first video Walker...
