Laredo, TX

KBAT 99.9

Welcome To Texas….Those Aren’t Baby Wipes

It seemed like another routine day at the US-Mexico border crossing in Laredo. Friday, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge a truckload of baby wipes pulled into the yard for inspections. The truck was hauling a 2016 Stoughton trailer. Alert border guards decided that the truckload of baby wipes needed a second...
LAREDO, TX
wbrc.com

Drug bust: Officers seize $4.2 million in cocaine at U.S.-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) - Officers at the U.S.-Mexico border say they busted another large cocaine shipment attempting to enter the country this week. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, field operation officers at a port of entry in Laredo seized cocaine valued at $4.2 million within a tractor-trailer on Tuesday.
LAREDO, TX
People

Texas Border Patrol Discovers 'Record Setting' $11.8M of Cocaine Disguised as Baby Wipes

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Office of Field Operations officers found a "colossal" amount of cocaine worth nearly $12 million last week. The drugs were found inside a 2016 Stoughton trailer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge last Friday, according to a news release from the CBP issued Monday. The bridge is located in the city of Laredo, connecting Texas to the Mexican state of Nuevo Laredo.
#Mexico#Shipment#Immigration Policy#Cocaine#Cbs Austin#Tx#Cbp
KWTX

Texas DPS conducts speed enforcement along I-14

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a speed enforcement Saturday morning among Interstate 14 in Bell County. Texas DPS officers were on the interstate from 7 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 as part of of an enforcement done to reduce the number of car crashes for this area.
BELL COUNTY, TX
News Break
Politics
Majic 93.3

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
TEXAS STATE
kgns.tv

Courts side with man fired by the City of Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo finds itself on the losing side of an Appeals Court ruling saying 49th District Court Judge Joe Lopez does have the power to temporarily reinstate a Laredo city employee while his wrongful termination lawsuit makes its way through the court system. But city...
LAREDO, TX
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Beto O’Rourke Slams Greg Abbott’s Response To Uvalde Mass Shooting

Beto O'Rourke Slams Greg Abbott's Response To Uvalde Mass Shooting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Campaigning in Del Rio, Texas, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX)...
TEXAS STATE
B106

Texas Still Needs Your Help Finding These Top Wanted Criminals

We've discussed in the past criminals in Texas who are running from the law for the crimes they've committed. There's also many in Bell County who, at the time of writing, are also hiding. But there's a multitude of criminals in the state of Texas, and some don't always get the attention needed to be apprehended.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Donors have Funded Abbott and O'Rourke with Over $200 Million For This Year's Election for Governor

Governor Abbott and Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. Political office campaigns are not cheap these days. You can see that in this year's race for Governor of Texas as Republican Greg Abbott is seeking his third re-election for his seat in Austin and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. Both candidates have raised more money than any other candidate in Texas history.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat state

First Texas bus of migrants has arrived in Chicago. Biden's inaction at our border puts Texans at risk & is overwhelming our communities. We'll continue bussing migrants to sanctuary cities like NYC, DC, & now Chicago until the federal gov't does its job & secures the border." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

