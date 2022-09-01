Read full article on original website
The Most Expensive Home in Saratoga Springs, New York, Asks $17.9 Million
A colossal estate in Saratoga Springs, New York, has hit the market for $17.9 million. A colossal estate in Saratoga Springs, New York, has hit the market for $17.9 million, making it the most expensive listing in the city famed for its natural springs and thoroughbred horse racing. The estate,...
500 Year Old Scottish Castle With Towers and Gun Loops Selling for £3.5 Million
This Scottish castle is almost 500 years old. On the outskirts of Scotland’s Auchtermuchty, a village in north Fife, a historic castle turned family home hit the market this week for £3.5 million (US$4 million). Myres Castle dates back as far as 1530, at which point the structure...
A Lake Como Villa Filled With Fine Art, Murano Glass—and History
A Lake Como Villa Filled With Art, Murano Glass—and History. Price: €4.6 million (US$4.66 million) Built in 1766 by an aristocratic Austrian family, Villa Gina was reportedly named after a character in the 18th-century Stendhal novel “Chartreuse de Parme,” part of which is set on Lake Como. The character in question is a young noblewoman called Angelina, or “Gina,” while the novel is connected to the villa by its era, location and its association with nobility.
Manhattan Luxury Home Sales Log Unusually Busy End of August
Condos were the favored property type among Manhattan’s luxury home buyers in the unusually busy week leading up to Labor Day, according to the Olshan report released Monday. There were 20 contracts signed on homes asking $4 million or more last week in the borough—one fewer than the week...
It Started With a Basement Flood. Now, $1 Million Later, They’re Leaving Their Boston Townhouse Behind.
This 1800s Beacon Hill townhouse has undergone an extensive renovation. In Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, known for its cobblestone streets and Federal-style townhouses, homes sometimes stay in the same families for generations, said Boston native Nate Walton. He experienced that tendency first hand when he bought an 1860s townhouse in the neighborhood that had been owned by one family for over a century.
A Road Trip Led One Family to This Massachusetts Home. Now They’re Off to a New Destination.
A home in Westhampton, Mass., is listing for $3.26 million. A roughly 20-acre estate in Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley is coming on the market for $3.26 million. The property, which is large for the area and has mountain views, would be the most expensive sale the Pioneer Valley has seen in at least a decade if it fetches its asking price, local brokers said.
Let the Sunshine Into Urban Homes: Tricks and Techniques to Boost Natural Light
No one ever complains about having too many windows, said John Potter, a partner with Morgante Wilson Architects in Evanston, Illinois. “The first step in any remodel or new construction is to orient rooms where they can get the most natural light.”. While it’s a little more challenging to bring...
Lakeside Seefeld Offers Shopping, Dining and Swimming Within Minutes of Central Zürich
The long, narrow neighborhood of Seefeld runs along the eastern edge of Lake Zurich in the Swiss financial capital’s trendy District Eight. Located close to the city center, it abuts the famous Zürich opera house and is within walking distance of many of the city’s main attractions. With stately historic buildings from the German Art Nouveau movement known as Jugendstil, beautiful parks and an abundance of high-end stores, restaurants and bars, it offers an appealing blend of city bustle and lakeside relaxation.
‘Be in Touch With Your Creativity,’ Says New York Architect
Architect Ran Oron, founder of the New York-based firm ROART Architecture Studio, is all about people. He’s a people person, and it makes sense since he spent 25 years teaching architecture and design at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, alongside being an architect. But he’s such a people person, he treats buildings like people, too.
English Lottery Winners List Surrey Mansion for £9.27 Million
This U.K. mansion is asking £9.27 million. A lavish English mansion—brimming with tributes to the West London soccer club Chelsea F.C., including the floor of the indoor pool—has come to the market for £9.27 million (US$10.7 million). The property, which “radiates grandeur and glamour on a...
As the U.S. Dollar Surges, American Buyers Splurge on European Homes
Real-estate prices in Paris rose less than 5% between the first quarters of 2021 and 2022, allowing American second-home buyers to get the most out of the soaring dollar. Laetitia Laurent, a South Florida interior designer, has long had her heart set on a Parisian pied-à-terre. This summer, with the dollar soaring and Parisian real-estate prices holding steady, she took the leap. The 42-year-old, who lives in Boca Raton, paid 758,000 euros, or $758,606, for a 460-square-foot, one-bedroom in the Golden Triangle—the prime residential and commercial area between the Seine and the Champs-Élysées, in the French capital’s pricey 8th arrondissement.
