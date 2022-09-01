ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

mansionglobal.com

A Lake Como Villa Filled With Fine Art, Murano Glass—and History

A Lake Como Villa Filled With Art, Murano Glass—and History. Price: €4.6 million (US$4.66 million) Built in 1766 by an aristocratic Austrian family, Villa Gina was reportedly named after a character in the 18th-century Stendhal novel “Chartreuse de Parme,” part of which is set on Lake Como. The character in question is a young noblewoman called Angelina, or “Gina,” while the novel is connected to the villa by its era, location and its association with nobility.
LIFESTYLE
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Luxury Home Sales Log Unusually Busy End of August

Condos were the favored property type among Manhattan’s luxury home buyers in the unusually busy week leading up to Labor Day, according to the Olshan report released Monday. There were 20 contracts signed on homes asking $4 million or more last week in the borough—one fewer than the week...
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

It Started With a Basement Flood. Now, $1 Million Later, They’re Leaving Their Boston Townhouse Behind.

This 1800s Beacon Hill townhouse has undergone an extensive renovation. In Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood, known for its cobblestone streets and Federal-style townhouses, homes sometimes stay in the same families for generations, said Boston native Nate Walton. He experienced that tendency first hand when he bought an 1860s townhouse in the neighborhood that had been owned by one family for over a century.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

A Road Trip Led One Family to This Massachusetts Home. Now They’re Off to a New Destination.

A home in Westhampton, Mass., is listing for $3.26 million. A roughly 20-acre estate in Massachusetts’ Pioneer Valley is coming on the market for $3.26 million. The property, which is large for the area and has mountain views, would be the most expensive sale the Pioneer Valley has seen in at least a decade if it fetches its asking price, local brokers said.
WESTHAMPTON, MA
mansionglobal.com

Lakeside Seefeld Offers Shopping, Dining and Swimming Within Minutes of Central Zürich

The long, narrow neighborhood of Seefeld runs along the eastern edge of Lake Zurich in the Swiss financial capital’s trendy District Eight. Located close to the city center, it abuts the famous Zürich opera house and is within walking distance of many of the city’s main attractions. With stately historic buildings from the German Art Nouveau movement known as Jugendstil, beautiful parks and an abundance of high-end stores, restaurants and bars, it offers an appealing blend of city bustle and lakeside relaxation.
TRAVEL
mansionglobal.com

‘Be in Touch With Your Creativity,’ Says New York Architect

Architect Ran Oron, founder of the New York-based firm ROART Architecture Studio, is all about people. He’s a people person, and it makes sense since he spent 25 years teaching architecture and design at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, alongside being an architect. But he’s such a people person, he treats buildings like people, too.
VISUAL ART
mansionglobal.com

English Lottery Winners List Surrey Mansion for £9.27 Million

This U.K. mansion is asking £9.27 million. A lavish English mansion—brimming with tributes to the West London soccer club Chelsea F.C., including the floor of the indoor pool—has come to the market for £9.27 million (US$10.7 million). The property, which “radiates grandeur and glamour on a...
LOTTERY
mansionglobal.com

As the U.S. Dollar Surges, American Buyers Splurge on European Homes

Real-estate prices in Paris rose less than 5% between the first quarters of 2021 and 2022, allowing American second-home buyers to get the most out of the soaring dollar. Laetitia Laurent, a South Florida interior designer, has long had her heart set on a Parisian pied-à-terre. This summer, with the dollar soaring and Parisian real-estate prices holding steady, she took the leap. The 42-year-old, who lives in Boca Raton, paid 758,000 euros, or $758,606, for a 460-square-foot, one-bedroom in the Golden Triangle—the prime residential and commercial area between the Seine and the Champs-Élysées, in the French capital’s pricey 8th arrondissement.
REAL ESTATE

