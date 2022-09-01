During September, Destination Door County and the Climate Change Coalition of Door County are teaming up for a tree giveaway. Representatives from the two organizations will be at farm markets and festivals this month to hand out free trees and other Door County items. Trees (with planting instructions) will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at each event. Upcoming giveaways will be held Sept. 18 and 25 at the Baileys Harbor farmers market and Sept. 24 at Baileys Harbor’s Autumnfest.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO