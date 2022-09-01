Read full article on original website
Trauma-informed Training Precedes New School Year at Gibraltar
While other Door County school districts began the 2022-23 school year Sept. 1, Gibraltar Area School District students didn’t have their first day until after the Labor Day weekend. The district’s teachers and all employees were in school Sept. 1 and 2, however, attending “trauma-informed training,” which included a...
Developer Keeps Rezoning for Highway Corridor
When the Town of Sevastopol’s board of supervisors sat down for a special meeting Sept. 2, its members were fully prepared to kill a commercial and residential development intended for a prime Door County corridor. They believed the developer had misrepresented his intentions for the land, and they had no time to waste if they were going to stop the project.
Brooke Strege tops Algoma CC Meet
Brooke Strege recorded her second first-place finish of the season in cross country Sept. 6 at Algoma. The Southern Door senior completed the 5,000-meter course at Peterson Park in 21 minutes, 55 seconds – 27 seconds ahead of the runner-up, Shawano’s Lilly Guenther. The Eagles and two other...
Enrollment Open for Ridges’ Forest School
Enrollment for The Ridges Sanctuary’s Forest School in Baileys Harbor is open. This new program – intended for homeschooled children ages 5-9 who enjoy outdoor, hands-on learning – will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9-11:30 am. During this program, students will hike through diverse ecosystems and...
Money Mindset Makeover
Give your future a fresh financial destination with Money Mindset Makeover, an eight-week, virtual coaching program co-sponsored by Money Management Counselors of Door and Kewaunee County and Jodi Rose Studio. The program will run Sept. 28 – Nov. 16. The program helps participants to understand and rewrite limiting beliefs...
Culture Club: Crossings and Crossroads
Washington Island Literary Festival celebrates 10 years of reading and writing. Heading to Washington Island in 2014 for my first experience of the literary festival I’d heard raves about, I caught the mystical, 10 pm “late boat” at Northport. I’d driven straight through from Buffalo, New York, and was both exhilarated and exhausted after 13 hours behind the wheel.
Making Way for Sunset Estates
Demolition has begun on the former Sunset School in Sturgeon Bay to make room for the construction of four apartment buildings with 26 total units known as SCS Sunset Estates. A groundbreaking ceremony for S.C. Swiderski’s new residential development is set for Sept. 22. Photo by Kevin Boneske.
Vote Door County for Best Fall Foliage
Door County has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award in the Best Destination for Fall Foliage category. Voting is underway at 10best.com through Sept. 12. Winners will be announced Sept. 23.
What to do With Baileys Harbor’s Brann Field
How to use and access Brann Field in Baileys Harbor was a topic of conversation last month during the Baileys Harbor Town Board meeting, and it’s expected to be taken up again during the town board’s Sept. 12 meeting. Located directly behind Lakeshore Rental Properties and kitty-corner to...
Fall Tree Giveaway
During September, Destination Door County and the Climate Change Coalition of Door County are teaming up for a tree giveaway. Representatives from the two organizations will be at farm markets and festivals this month to hand out free trees and other Door County items. Trees (with planting instructions) will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at each event. Upcoming giveaways will be held Sept. 18 and 25 at the Baileys Harbor farmers market and Sept. 24 at Baileys Harbor’s Autumnfest.
Last Call for Hal Prize Submissions
The Hal Prize is still accepting submissions in poetry, fiction, nonfiction and photography at thehalprize.com. The submission deadline is Sept. 16. Why submit your creative work to the Hal Prize? We’ll let some previous entrants tell you their reasons why. Below are some of the answers we received to our 2020-21 Hal Prize feedback-survey question, “What made you want to enter the contest?”
Rezoning Hearing for New Sturgeon Bay Business
A sewer-drain–clearing business is looking to locate at the southeast corner of South Lansing Avenue and West Spruce Street in Sturgeon Bay. The city’s plan commission has scheduled a public hearing for Sept. 21 to consider a request from Andy Loch to rezone the parcel from General Commercial (C-1) to Commercial-Residential (C-5).
Obituary: James Paul Rericha
James Paul Rericha, 76, of Sturgeon Bay, died on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Care Center at Door County Medical Center in Sturgeon Bay with family and friends at his side. He was born September 8, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of...
Obituary: Jeffery M. Weir
Jeffery Maxfield (Jeff) Weir, died the morning of September 6, 2022 at age of 85, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Born on August 3, 1937, in Milwaukee, WI to Joseph Herman Weir and Velma (Coffiman) Weir. Named after early 20th century writer, Jeffery Farnol and artist, Maxfield Parrish.
Yoga at the Kress
An altar frame was set for a wedding to take place at the Kress Pavilion in Egg Harbor on Aug. 20, but the regular Saturday-morning yoga class always takes place regardless, sometimes “framing” instructor Kathy Navis. Photo by D.A. Fitzgerald.
Annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s Is Sept. 10
In Sturgeon Bay’s Graham Park on Sept. 10, Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will walk two miles to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. This year’s fundraising goal is $15,000, and Cari Josephson, director of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Door County, expects that number will be met or exceeded. As of Aug. 30, according to the organization’s website, there were 57 participants and 10 teams registered to walk, with $11,077 raised toward the goal.
Tickets Available for Write On Gala
Take a journey into the Poem Forest at Write On’s fall gala Sept. 29 on the grounds of the Writing Center. The gala features keynote speaker Carrie Fountain, in a celebration of where words meet nature and old friends unite with new. Get your tickets before they’re gone for...
Fire Damages Sturgeon Bay Garage Structure
A row of detached garages located behind the Alabama Place Apartments at 919 Alabama Place sustained significant damage Aug. 31. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department was called to the scene shortly before 4 pm. A cloud of smoke produced by the blaze could be seen billowing from the site through...
DCHS Featured Pet: Blanca
Beautiful Blanca is a 1-year-old kitty who’s available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) Door County Campus. This sweet gal’s gorgeous green eyes are sure to win you over. Like all cats at WHS, Blanca (wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=50899705) has been spayed, vaccinated and microchipped, plus she goes home...
Lisa Vihos Book Reading and Signing
Author Lisa Vihos will read from her novel, The Lone Snake: The Story of Sofonisba Anguissola; answer readers’ questions; and sign books Sept. 17, 1-2 pm, at Yardstick Books, 317 Steele St. in Algoma. In The Lone Snake, Vihos brings Renaissance artist Sofonisba Anguissola to life as a woman...
