Blackhawk Growth's Spaced Food Manufacturing Partner Completes Development of Spaced Food Edibles; Prepares for Commercial Production
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 29, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned cannabis edible Spaced Food's manufacturing partner, TRU Extracts ("TRU"), has completed product development for Spaced Food and is ready for commercial production.
Public Health Notice: Aconitine toxin found in galanga powder in Ontario with possible implications for other jurisdictions
The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is collaborating with provincial and territorial public health partners, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Health Canada to investigate several illnesses resulting from an imported spice product containing aconitine in the province of Ontario. Based on the investigation findings to date, the...
CONVERT Clinical Trial Data Presented at ERS Demonstrates Early Success of AeriSeal System in Patients with Advanced COPD/Emphysema
The reported data suggest that patients with collateral ventilation may be able to undergo successful treatment with Zephyr Endobronchial Valves following closure of collateral air channels with the AeriSeal System. Pulmonx Corporation LUNG ("Pulmonx"), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for severe lung disease, announces the presentation of interim...
Food Recall Warning - Mr. Right brand Keampferia Galanga Powder (sand ginger powder) recalled due to aconitine contamination
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/mr-right-brand-keampferia-galanga-powder-sand-ginger-powder-recalled-due-aconitine. Product: Keampferia Galanga Powder (sand ginger powder) Companies: Ka Wing Hong. Issue: Food – Chemical. Category: Herbs and spices. What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products. Audience: General public. Recall class: Class I. Brand. Product. Size. UPC. Codes.
