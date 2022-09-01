Read full article on original website
hh-today.com
What’s this? A big party downtown!
At first, all I heard on a bike ride through Albany on Saturday night was the sound. Sounded like a band. Then I remembered I had seen something online about a “block party” that was planned for downtown. Turns out that’s what it was when I got closer....
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon neighbors: Obituaries for September 4
Helen Bellinger, 91, of Lebanon, died August 26, 2022 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
hh-today.com
Another day on the Dave Clark Path
On Albany’s Dave Clark Riverfront Path you routinely encounter walkers, with or without dogs, and the occasional person on a scooter or bike. And now and then you see something of which you don’t know what to make. This past Tuesday, I was surprised to find the ashes...
Amazing Neighbors: Tualatin librarian is doing 'dream job'
Self-professed 'nerd' Kit Lorelied is in charge of the Tualatin Public Library's makerspace.When the Tualatin Public Library first received funding to create a mobile makerspace, Kit Lorelied recalls volunteering to be involved with the project. While that space wasn't as large as a full-fledged dedicated space, a $100,000 grant from the America's Best Communities contest allowed the library to fill a trailer with makerspace items. However, when Lorelied heard the library was planning a full-fledged separate space for creative endeavors — space set aside for creating both physical objects and digital media — their interest was piqued. "I got...
kezi.com
Nearby residents react to new Sweet Home clinic
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- People in Sweet Home will no longer have to travel to Lebanon for urgent medical care. Construction is underway for Samaritan Health Services' new Sweet Home Family Medicine Clinic. For nearby residents Bill and Suzie Hall, they were excited to find out the new clinic will...
opb.org
At Oregon State Fair, table setting is a competition in artful placement of knives, forks and plates
The Oregon State Fair brings hundreds of thousands people to Salem each year. They come for the rides, the shows, the food … and the competitions. One of the most unusual involves a skill many of us practice at home every day. While there’s no prize money involved, reputation is on the line — but how exactly do you judge table setting?
kezi.com
Male driver dies in ATV accident at cancer benefit race
JUNCTION CITY, Ore.-- A male driver has died following an ATV accident at a cancer benefit race in Junction City, Lane Fire Authority officials confirmed. This is at the 4th annual Vintage Race for a Cure. Crews responded to the accident just before 1 p.m. This is on the 92...
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Male rider dead from ATV accident at the Eugene Motocross park
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — UPDATE (4:10 p.m.):. "We were called to Eugene Motocross track for rider down, patient went into cardiac arrest and unfortunately succumb to his injuries and died as a result," said Lt. Tressa Miller with Lane Fire Authority. --- According to Lane Fire Authority, one rider...
klcc.org
Go Now! Evacuation notices issued for some areas around Cedar Creek Fire
The Cedar Creek Fire grew more than 7,000 acres between Friday and Saturday. Saturday's fire update reported the fire to be at 16,303 acres. It remained at 12% containment. After two days of hot weather fueled more active fire behavior, officials say Saturday morning's lingering clouds will help the fire be less active. Fire activity is expected to increase in the afternoon hours, but fire managers anticipate less growth than what they saw Friday.
These local theaters will have $3 movie tickets Saturday
Most movie theaters across the United States will be offering tickets for $3 Saturday in celebration of the newly launched National Cinema Day and there are plenty of places to catch a film in Portland, Salem and beyond on the cheap.
Man found dead near Salem railroad tracks
An adult man was found dead near Salem railroad tracks Sunday afternoon, prompting detectives to launch a death investigation.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Lebanon man hurt when car runs into ditch
A Lebanon man was injured Thursday, Aug. 24, when his car ran off the road on Highway 20 east of Sweet Home. According to the Oregon State Police, Elwood Damon Houston, 81, of Lebanon, was eastbound near Milepost 34, east of Quartzville Road, when his vehicle ran into a ditch after negotiating a curve. The vehicle struck a road sign, then a rock wall.
kezi.com
Local hot spot restaurant owners close doors due to COVID rippling effects
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still having an impact on some local hot spots, forcing a few popular restaurants to close. After 17 years, Betty Boyd, owner of Busy Bee Café in Springfield, is closing her kitchen, saying they'd still be cooking if it hadn't been for COVID.
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
kezi.com
Evacuation warning issued for East Waldo Lake area
WALDO LAKE, Ore. -- Due to the Cedar Creek Fire, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Level One evacuation notice for the area immediately east of Waldo Lake. The Level One evacuation notice has been issued for Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground and Harralson Horse Camp. Furthermore, all camping and recreation east of the Waldo Lake shoreline to just past the Charlton Lake and Taylor Lake areas is also under the evacuation notice. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office has issued a similar evacuation notice for an area further east of the Lane County evacuation area. The LCSO says that nearby Shadow Bay Campground is not included in the evacuation notice.
Child missing from Cottage Grove, presumed in danger
Officials are asking for help in locating a missing child who is believed to be endangered.
kptv.com
Dallas mother and daughter charged with neglect of 18 horses
DALLAS Ore. (KPTV) - Polk County sheriff’s deputies arrested two women in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with alleged animal neglect at a horse stable. At about 8 a.m., deputies executed a search warrant at 2527 James Howe Road, where they found multiple horses in poor condition, officials said. Three of the animals were in such poor condition they had to be euthanized by a vet on site that day.
philomathnews.com
Worker falls through opening in roof at Philomath construction site
A worker at a construction site on North 19th Street in Philomath reportedly suffered serious injuries Monday afternoon after falling through an opening in the roof, Philomath Fire & Rescue reported. The fire department was called to the site at 1:15 p.m. to find the injured man situated on the...
ODOT to rename stretch of I-5 that honored former KKK member
The name 'Baldock' will be scrubbed from ODOT facilities and a PGE solar station, thanks to a reporter's work. Robert Hugh "Sam" Baldock, a renowned highway engineer who shaped Oregon's freeway system, was so accomplished that Interstate 5 between Portland and Salem was officially named the Baldock Freeway. But now Baldock's name is being scrubbed from state transportation facilities because Baldock was a past Ku Klux Klan member. The Oregon Department of Transportation is moving swiftly to rename those facilities after it was informed by a Portland Tribune reporter of Baldock's Klan membership a century ago. ODOT is not...
KXL
2 Dead, 1 Wounded In Salem Shootings
SALEM, Ore. — Three shootings between Friday night and Sunday night took the life of two people and injured another in what police call an “unusual” weekend of violence. A man was shot when police say he forced his way into the residence of a former domestic partner and was shot by a resident of the home on Lone Oak Road SE about 11:00pm on Friday. He died on the way to a hospital.
