Post Register
National rec area celebrated with Sawtooths looming large
Recollections of the giants of Idaho’s political past and their work which resulted in the preservation of wilderness and the establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area were invoked at an anniversary celebration last month in Stanley. The national recreation area was established 50 years ago, on Aug. 22,...
Post Register
Smoke lingering in Boise for the next few days
Haze from wildfires in Oregon and California, as well as fires in Idaho, is showing up in the Treasure Valley and much of Southern Idaho. Much of this is due to air currents, which are sweeping smoke Westward, some of it going Southwest into the the Treasure Valley. The resulting...
Post Register
Moose Fire continues to grow slowly
The Moose Fire has burned just shy of 100,000 acres near Salmon since it was reported July 17. On Tuesday, the fire size was listed at 98,677 acres. It’s considered 44 percent contained. There are 735 people assigned to the fire, along with six helicopters. Management of the fire was transferred Monday to the Great Basin Incident Management Team 5.
Post Register
Geomagnetic storm may cause auroras in parts of Idaho
Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) — A geomagnetic storm poised to hit Earth on Labor day may cause auroras in parts of Northern and Central Idaho according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. The mild to moderate storm was unleashed by a disturbance on the Sun's surface - releasing a stream...
Post Register
State resources sent to wildfire in remote northeast Oregon
IMNAHA, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Saturday invoked the emergency conflagration act in response to a wildfire in remote northeastern Oregon that has grown rapidly and is prompting evacuations. The Double Creek Fire near the community of Imnaha in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area grew to...
