BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit two of the Orioles' five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore defeated the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Saturday night.Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander also homered for the Orioles, who have won four straight and are 1 1/2 games behind Toronto in the race for the American League's third wild-card spot.Baltimore improved to 71-61 and is 10 games over .500 for the first time since May 12, 2017.The Athletics jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by catcher Sean Murphy off Austin Voth.Mountcastle countered with...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO