Baltimore, MD

numberfire.com

Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Minnesota

Carlos Correa, Dylan Bundy shine as Twins top White Sox 5-1

CHICAGO -- Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli jotted down some notes in an effort to remember all the different contributions from his team. It was quite a list.Carlos Correa homered and Dylan Bundy shut down Chicago once again, helping the Twins beat the White Sox 5-1 on Sunday."It was beautiful all around," Correa said. "Great performances by a lot of people."Jose Miranda added a two-run double in the ninth inning as Minnesota salvaged the finale of the weekend series. Max Kepler scored on Kendall Graveman's wild pitch...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Oller knows exactly why Orioles roughed him up in A's loss

The Athletics fell victim to the home run ball in their 8-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. A's starting pitcher Adam Oller went five innings but had difficulty keeping the ball in the park. The 27-year-old's lack of command on his fastball...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Pirates' Michael Chavis sitting versus Blue Jays Sunday

The Pittsburgh Pirates did not list Michael Chavis in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Chavis will sit out Sunday's contest while Josh VanMeter covers first base, and Ben Gamel rejoins the lineup at designated hitter and bats fourth. Our models project Chavis to make 82...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Baltimore, MD
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Ji-Man Choi not in Rays' lineup Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Choi is being replaced at first base by Harold Ramirez versus Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt. In 356 plate appearances this season, Choi has a .231 batting average with a .713 OPS, 9...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Baltimore

Mountcastle hits two of Orioles' 5 HRs in 8-1 win over A's

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit two of the Orioles' five homers and drove in four runs, and Baltimore defeated the Oakland Athletics 8-1 on Saturday night.Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander also homered for the Orioles, who have won four straight and are 1 1/2 games behind Toronto in the race for the American League's third wild-card spot.Baltimore improved to 71-61 and is 10 games over .500 for the first time since May 12, 2017.The Athletics jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first on a sacrifice fly by catcher Sean Murphy off Austin Voth.Mountcastle countered with...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Brown hits two homers to lead Athletics past Orioles, 5-0

BALTIMORE (AP) — Seth Brown hit a pair of solo homers, rookie Adrián Martínez threw six innings of three-hit ball and the Oakland Athletics stalled the Baltimore Orioles playoff surge with a 5-0 victory Sunday. The Orioles, who snapped a four-game winning streak, fell 2 1/2 games...
BALTIMORE, MD

