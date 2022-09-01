Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer reacts to Ohio State's win over Notre Dame
Ohio State showed it belonged Saturday evening against No. 5 Notre Dame. Former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer reacted to the strong performance on Twitter Friday night following the game. …is the chance to go 2-0. Meyer, Ohio State’s coach from 2012 to 2018, leaving the Buckeyes for the NFL after...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit lets expletive slip on College Gameday
Kirk Herbstreit may have gotten a little too excited for the 2022 college football season. On ESPN’s College Gameday, the team played a game involving the transfer portal. A quarterback’s name would appear on the screen, and Herbstreit would have to try to guess what school they have transferred to.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Power Rankings following Week 1
14. Illinois (1-1) Last week: at Indiana, L 23-20 The Illini opened the season in Week 0 with a blowout of Wyoming but fell back down to earth against B1G competition in Bloomington. Illinois racked up over 450 yards of offense against Indiana but committed 4 turnovers and gave up the late touchdown after surrendering 75 yards in less than 2 minutes.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday Morning: Charlie Jones will haunt Hawkeye fans all season long
There’s a strange torture to Iowa fandom that the rest of us can never fully appreciate. Iowa fans have it better than most. Since Hayden Fry arrived in Iowa City in 1979, Iowa has experienced 9 losing seasons. Two of them were in Fry’s first 2 seasons and another in his final season. Kirk Ferentz took over a program that lost its fastball and experienced 2 straight losing seasons during the rebuild phase.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum declares one Power 5 conference 'dead' for College Football Playoff
Paul Finebaum pronounced the Pac-12 “dead” for the College Football Playoff following a difficult Week 1. The Pac-12 had 2 marquee matchups against the SEC and the conference fell short in both games. The Pac-12’s hopes of sending a team to the Playoff depended upon the outcome of Week 1.
saturdaytradition.com
FOX CFB analyst lists 1 B1G team as team to worry about following Week 1
Most of Week 1 is in the books, and every B1G game of the weekend is behind us. That slate included some thrillers but also a couple of duds. As for the duds, Iowa’s offense was a big issue with the Hawkeyes scrapping to a 7-3 win over South Dakota State without scoring a touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State hoops loses commitment from 4-star prospect, first player to commit via 2023 recruiting class
Class of 2023 guard George Washington III decommitted from Ohio State Monday morning. Washington was the first player to commit to Chris Holtmann’s 2023 cycle. The 4-star guard announced his de-commitment via Twitter. Ohio State retains 4-star small forward Scotty Middleton, 4-star power forward Devin Royal and 3-star center...
saturdaytradition.com
TBDBITL to utilize unique feature during halftime show in Week 1
TBDBITL will have something special in store for fans at the game on Saturday. The “Ohio State Football” account on Twitter announced the news. TBDITL, as many Ohio State fans know, stands for the “The best damn band in the land” and refers to Ohio State’s marching band. It looks like they will be having a drone show during the halftime show of the upcoming Notre Dame game.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI has prediction for Washington State-Wisconsin in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has predicted the winners of the Week 2 games. Wisconsin is playing Washington State at home. The Badgers beat Illinois State by a score of 38-0 in Week 1. Braelon Allen looks like he hasn’t changed a bit. Allen had 148 yards rushing and 1 touchdown on 14 carries. Graham Mertz threw the ball a lot to Chimere Dike, who finished the game with 106 yards receiving and 1 touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football trolled by Iowa newspaper following lackluster offense in Week 1
Iowa football was not treated kindly on Sunday morning by a local Iowa newspaper following the inefficient offensive performance in Week 1. Iowa held on to a 7-3 victory over South Dakota State on Saturday. The margin of victory was expected to be much greater for the Hawkeyes. It was a dissatisfying performance for an Iowa team that just appeared in the B1G Championship Game in December.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Allen sings fight song following win over Illinois, reveals what he said to team on final drive
Tom Allen was filled with joy as he belted out Indiana’s fight song after Friday night’s win over Illinois per Dustin Dopirak of Indy Star. Indiana managed to win the game by 3 points, 23-20. The Hoosiers pulled off a come-from-behind win with a late rushing touchdown from Shaun Shivers with 23 seconds left in the game. Illinois had one last chance to send the game into overtime or take it back from Indiana, but the Hoosiers defense held on.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football: Knowles 'not surprised' by defense, but Buckeye Nation delighted
It was all about the defense. After 2 disappointing seasons under Kerry Coombs, Ohio State went out in December and got the coordinator it wanted to turn around its defensive fortunes. It was time to end defensive meltdowns like those against Oregon and Michigan in 2021. It was time to end being outmatched against the Clemsons and Alabamas of the world. One game in, it’s safe to say that the Ohio State/Jim Knowles relationship is not just living up to expectations, it’s surpassing them.
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland fans produce disastrous turnout for 2022 season opener vs. Buffalo
Maryland fans did not really show up for the season opener. A picture released on social media shows that there was very little fan attendance per Patrick Stevens of the Washington Post. Maryland is kicking off its season against Buffalo at home. The hype around the Terps should have been...
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 following Week 1 action
The college football rankings AP Top 25 will not be released until after Labor Day this week due to an ACC game scheduled for Monday night. However, ESPN has released the updated rankings to its top 25 after all the Saturday action. Unsurprisingly, Alabama reman No. 1 overall after a 55-0 shutout against Utah State with Georgia at No. 2.
saturdaytradition.com
2 B1G programs snap extended losing streaks in Week 1
Everything has an end. Just ask Indiana and Nebraska fans. The Huskers and Hoosiers beat Illinois and North Dakota in Week 1, snapping 2 of some of the longest losing streaks in the country. In fact, 6 teams with more than 5 straight losses turned a new leaf last weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay announces destination for Week 2 showdown
College GameDay was in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday for the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game. On Saturday night, the premier pregame show announced that it would be heading to Austin, Texas, for the Alabama at Texas game. The Texas Longhorns are hammering ULM 45-3 in the third quarter, and...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Penn State-Ohio
Penn State narrowly escaped disaster in West Lafayette, downing Purdue 35-31 in the last minute to remain undefeated on the season. The Nittany Lions’ Week 2 opponent, Ohio, is also 1-0, having downed FAU 41-38 in Week 1. ESPN’s FPI gives the Nittany Lions a 96.4% chance of remaining...
saturdaytradition.com
Bronny James, LeBron in attendance for Ohio State's marquee matchup with Notre Dame
Bronny James and his father – LeBron James – are in attendance for Saturday’s Week 1 game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. The elder James and NBA superstar grew up in Ohio and spent a large portion of his NBA career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, his sons are budding into elite basketball prospects of their own.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay at Ohio State: Lee Corso headgear records for OSU, Notre Dame
This Saturday, ESPN’s GameDay will roll into Columbus, Ohio as the Buckeyes take on rival Notre Dame in one of the most anticipated games of the season. This will be GameDay’s 21st appearance at Ohio State-the most of any school. Of course, it wouldn’t be GameDay without host...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G program posts largest spread in program history, per report
If Vanderbilt can beat Hawai’i by 53 points, it’s not insane to think Michigan can’t. Still, I’m not sure I would take Michigan’s spread this week against the Rainbow Warriors. The Wolverines spread against the Rainbow Warriors is +46, what one Michigan beat writer believes...
