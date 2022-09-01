ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

One killed, another injured in head-on crash near Missoula Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. - A Missoula woman was killed in a head-on crash on US-93 Friday. Just before 3:00 pm, a Jeep Liberty was northbound on US-93 when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn. The Jeep crossed the center turn lane and entered the southbound lane where it struck...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Housing Montana Heroes’ project expanding in Missoula

MISSOULA — Paul Barnes never expected to be homeless. After serving in the United States military during the Vietnam War, Barnes returned home and moved to North Dakota, enrolled in college with the help of the GI Bill, started a business and bought a house. Eventually, he moved to Chinook, Montana — a tiny town not far from the Canadian border — to live with his retired parents.
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

CSKT Gas Tax Renewal

PABLO, Mont. - The Department of Transportation and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes recently held their public hearing on the proposal of their decade-long gas tax, which is now up for a ten-year renewal.
PABLO, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Montana State
Montana Accidents
Missoula, MT
Accidents
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Public hearing on the proposed CSKT gas tax renewal

PABLO, Mont. - The Department of Transportation and the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes recently held their public hearing on the proposal of their decade-long gas tax, which is now up for a ten-year renewal. The current agreement ensures that gas is not double taxed on the Flathead Reservation by...
PABLO, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Griz football season expects to be another economic blueprint for Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Montana Grizzly football has arrived, bringing some big opportunities for businesses, especially in downtown Missoula just five minutes away from Washington Stadium. This season looks to be one of the busiest seasons with more people coming in and supporting their Griz. Ticket sales have already reached record...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Griz dominate in first game of 2022 season

MISSOULA--The Montana Grizzlies opened their season in dominant fashion with a 47-0 win over Northwestern State. It didn't take the Griz long to get on the board. Less than five minutes into the first quarter, Lucas Johnson connected with Mitch Roberts for a 30 yard touchdown pass. That capped off a nearly three and a half minute touchdown drive.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy