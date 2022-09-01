ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
FOOD SAFETY
BBC

Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years

One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
TRAVEL
iheart.com

13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled

More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Urgent recall for beer with too much booze as major supermarket chains tell customers to return it as the 'excess alcohol' may cause illness

Woolworths and Coles stores have launched an urgent recall of a popular beer brand which could make drinkers seriously ill. Batches of the Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375ml cans have been pulled from the shelves of both supermarkets across Western Australia. The recall applies to products that have a...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Yogurt Recall Issued

Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

Restaurant owner ‘heartbroken’ as high costs force family business to close

A restaurant owner who has had to close his family business due to soaring energy prices said he hopes protections will be put in place to help others.David Haetzman, 49, was forced to shut his restaurant, the Firebrick Brasserie in Lauder, near Edinburgh, earlier in August.The chef told the PA news agency: “We’re heartbroken and pretty distraught. Obviously we have put a lot into the business over the last seven years.“We’re very passionate about what we do and it’s pretty heartbreaking to have to close.“The cost-of-living crisis, and in particular the energy prices, is the thing that sent us over...
RESTAURANTS
Country
Scotland
BBC

MrBeast Burger sees thousands fill shopping centre

Top YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson filled a shopping centre in the US with thousands of fans, on Sunday, at the opening of his first burger restaurant. Donaldson is one of the most popular people on the video-sharing platform, with more than 100 million subscribers. He used that fame to open...
RESTAURANTS
BBC

Animal Rebellion protesters block Muller and Arla dairy sites

Climate activists are blockading four dairies - including the UK's largest milk factory. Animal Rebellion says more than 100 people climbed on to trucks, milk silos and loading bays as part of its campaign for a plant-based food system. The Muller and Arla sites in Buckinghamshire, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Worcestershire...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

South Cambridgeshire Council 'first' to trial four-day working week

A council is to trial a four-day working week for office-based staff in what is claimed to be a first for a UK local authority. South Cambridgeshire District Council said it was in response to staff shortages and changes to workers' post-pandemic work-life priorities. About 470 staff will receive the...
POLITICS
BBC

Pilot scheme to help rough sleepers in West Midlands extended

A pilot project where rough sleepers with complex needs are given long-term housing is being extended. More than £2m will be invested in the Housing First scheme in the West Midlands over the next two years, the government said. The funding is part of a national strategy that aims...
HOMELESS
BBC

Bus fare cap: England charges to be held at £2 for three months

Bus journeys in England will be capped at £2 from January to March next year in a bid to ease the rising cost of living, the government has said. The £60m plan could see some passengers save more than £3 per single bus ticket, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).
TRAFFIC
Ars Technica

How sustainable are fake meats?

If you’re an environmentally aware meat-eater, you probably carry at least a little guilt to the dinner table. The meat on our plates comes at a significant environmental cost through deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, and air and water pollution—an uncomfortable reality, given the world’s urgent need to deal with climate change.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Entrance to forgotten square revealed by huge fire in Edinburgh

The entrance to a forgotten square which was once home to upper-class society has been found inside a pub during renovation work following a huge fire. Using old maps and directories, experts have discovered the goods entrance led through slum dwellings into an area where physicians, advocates and writers lived.
U.K.

