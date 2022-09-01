A restaurant owner who has had to close his family business due to soaring energy prices said he hopes protections will be put in place to help others.David Haetzman, 49, was forced to shut his restaurant, the Firebrick Brasserie in Lauder, near Edinburgh, earlier in August.The chef told the PA news agency: “We’re heartbroken and pretty distraught. Obviously we have put a lot into the business over the last seven years.“We’re very passionate about what we do and it’s pretty heartbreaking to have to close.“The cost-of-living crisis, and in particular the energy prices, is the thing that sent us over...

