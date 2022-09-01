Read full article on original website
Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient
After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
Urgent warning after potentially dangerous ingredient is found in two popular Chick-fil-A menu items
CHICK-FIL-A has issued an urgent warning after they discovered a potentially dangerous ingredient in two of their most popular dishes. The chain restaurant said on Tuesday that a supplier notified them that they “had unintentionally added an undeclared dairy allergen” in the recipe for the Grilled Chicken Filets and Grilled Nuggets.
BBC
Bristol Zoo in pictures: Attraction shuts after 186 years
One of the world's oldest zoos has closed after 186 years. Bristol Zoo Gardens, run by the Bristol Zoological Charity, opened in 1836 and was the fifth oldest zoo in the world. Due to the pandemic, and a new focus on The Wild Place Project, also owned by the charity,...
iheart.com
13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled
More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
Urgent recall for beer with too much booze as major supermarket chains tell customers to return it as the 'excess alcohol' may cause illness
Woolworths and Coles stores have launched an urgent recall of a popular beer brand which could make drinkers seriously ill. Batches of the Eagle Bay Brewing Company XPA 375ml cans have been pulled from the shelves of both supermarkets across Western Australia. The recall applies to products that have a...
Popculture
Yogurt Recall Issued
Heads up, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest food to be the subject of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. On Wednesday, the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
Restaurant owner ‘heartbroken’ as high costs force family business to close
A restaurant owner who has had to close his family business due to soaring energy prices said he hopes protections will be put in place to help others.David Haetzman, 49, was forced to shut his restaurant, the Firebrick Brasserie in Lauder, near Edinburgh, earlier in August.The chef told the PA news agency: “We’re heartbroken and pretty distraught. Obviously we have put a lot into the business over the last seven years.“We’re very passionate about what we do and it’s pretty heartbreaking to have to close.“The cost-of-living crisis, and in particular the energy prices, is the thing that sent us over...
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Chris Jowsey: the pubs boss lobbying to keep locals in business
Tired of waiting for government help for his tenants facing soaring energy bills, the Admiral Taverns chief executive decided to buy fuel direct from an oil and gas producer
BBC
MrBeast Burger sees thousands fill shopping centre
Top YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson filled a shopping centre in the US with thousands of fans, on Sunday, at the opening of his first burger restaurant. Donaldson is one of the most popular people on the video-sharing platform, with more than 100 million subscribers. He used that fame to open...
BBC
Animal Rebellion protesters block Muller and Arla dairy sites
Climate activists are blockading four dairies - including the UK's largest milk factory. Animal Rebellion says more than 100 people climbed on to trucks, milk silos and loading bays as part of its campaign for a plant-based food system. The Muller and Arla sites in Buckinghamshire, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Worcestershire...
Express and Mirror owner plans new US editions as UK staff strike over pay
The Daily Express and Daily Mirror are planning to launch online editions in the US, even though their British journalists are currently on strike over low pay. Staff at the UK news titles have yet to be informed of the proposals to expand across the Atlantic, which have been the subject of internal discussion for some time.
BBC
South Cambridgeshire Council 'first' to trial four-day working week
A council is to trial a four-day working week for office-based staff in what is claimed to be a first for a UK local authority. South Cambridgeshire District Council said it was in response to staff shortages and changes to workers' post-pandemic work-life priorities. About 470 staff will receive the...
BBC
Pilot scheme to help rough sleepers in West Midlands extended
A pilot project where rough sleepers with complex needs are given long-term housing is being extended. More than £2m will be invested in the Housing First scheme in the West Midlands over the next two years, the government said. The funding is part of a national strategy that aims...
BBC
Bus fare cap: England charges to be held at £2 for three months
Bus journeys in England will be capped at £2 from January to March next year in a bid to ease the rising cost of living, the government has said. The £60m plan could see some passengers save more than £3 per single bus ticket, according to the Department for Transport (DfT).
Ars Technica
How sustainable are fake meats?
If you’re an environmentally aware meat-eater, you probably carry at least a little guilt to the dinner table. The meat on our plates comes at a significant environmental cost through deforestation, greenhouse gas emissions, and air and water pollution—an uncomfortable reality, given the world’s urgent need to deal with climate change.
BBC
Entrance to forgotten square revealed by huge fire in Edinburgh
The entrance to a forgotten square which was once home to upper-class society has been found inside a pub during renovation work following a huge fire. Using old maps and directories, experts have discovered the goods entrance led through slum dwellings into an area where physicians, advocates and writers lived.
FOXBusiness
Jeff Bezos kicks back with McDonald’s burger after yacht troubles in Netherlands
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Sunday shared a photo paying homage to his first employer, McDonald’s. "My first job. And still the same great burger," Bezos tweeted, along with a photo of himself at a table devouring the meal. "Happy Sunday!" Bezos started working at McDonald’s flipping burgers when...
