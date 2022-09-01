ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
wsgw.com

Transcript: Deval Patrick on “Face the Nation”

The following is the transcript of an interview with former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”. MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back to Face The Nation, we turn now to Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts, who before that led the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during the Clinton administration. He joins us this morning from Richmond, Massachusetts. Governor, thanks for making time. Good to see you.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wsgw.com

Severe flooding in Midwest, South turns deadly

Severe weather and flooding in the Midwest and South have led to at least one death. A state of emergency has been declared in two counties in Georgia as two days of thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded the state’s north, leading to severe flooding. Officials in Indiana believe a...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
State
Alaska State
City
Bethel, AK
wsgw.com

Beaches Closed Due to Contamination

A number of beaches across the state have been closed or restricted because of water quality issues. Testing has shown bacteria levels that make the water unsafe for full body contact. The affected beaches include Singing Bridge Beach in Arenac County, which is under a contamination advisory. Lakeview Waterfront Park...
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize

A woman from Bay County is the lucky winner of a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534. She bought her winning ticket at Village Mini Mart, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
BAY COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy