Read full article on original website
Related
wsgw.com
Transcript: Deval Patrick on “Face the Nation”
The following is the transcript of an interview with former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”. MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back to Face The Nation, we turn now to Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts, who before that led the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during the Clinton administration. He joins us this morning from Richmond, Massachusetts. Governor, thanks for making time. Good to see you.
wsgw.com
Transcript: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on “Face the Nation”
▶ Watch Video: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson: Election officials worried about “violence and disruption”. The following is the transcript of an interview with Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”. MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back. We turn now...
wsgw.com
Woman falls 900 feet to her death near summit of Colorado mountain
A climber died on Saturday after falling about 900 feet from below the summit of Colorado’s Capitol Peak, which is among the nation’s tallest mountains and considered one of the state’s most difficult to scale, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The climber has been...
wsgw.com
Severe flooding in Midwest, South turns deadly
Severe weather and flooding in the Midwest and South have led to at least one death. A state of emergency has been declared in two counties in Georgia as two days of thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded the state’s north, leading to severe flooding. Officials in Indiana believe a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wsgw.com
Beaches Closed Due to Contamination
A number of beaches across the state have been closed or restricted because of water quality issues. Testing has shown bacteria levels that make the water unsafe for full body contact. The affected beaches include Singing Bridge Beach in Arenac County, which is under a contamination advisory. Lakeview Waterfront Park...
wsgw.com
Bay County Woman Wins Big Michigan Lottery Prize
A woman from Bay County is the lucky winner of a $218,305 Club Keno The Jack prize from the Michigan Lottery. The player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched her easy pick The Jack numbers – 03-12-14-17-37-45-66-78 – to eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers drawn in draw 2110534. She bought her winning ticket at Village Mini Mart, located at 1100 South Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
Comments / 0