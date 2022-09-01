Read full article on original website
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist Leads Bridge Walk
Today, as part of recognizing Labor Day, Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II led the annual walk across the Mackinac Bridge. “It was an honor to represent the state of Michigan at the 65th annual Mackinac Bridge walk,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “This Labor Day, I am proud to celebrate the dedicated union laborers who built the Mackinac Bridge and united our two peninsulas. Governor Whitmer and I will continue standing tall for working people in Michigan and ensure they are treated with dignity and respect.”
Transcript: Deval Patrick on “Face the Nation”
The following is the transcript of an interview with former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick that aired Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, on “Face the Nation.”. MAJOR GARRETT: Welcome back to Face The Nation, we turn now to Deval Patrick, former governor of Massachusetts, who before that led the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division during the Clinton administration. He joins us this morning from Richmond, Massachusetts. Governor, thanks for making time. Good to see you.
Woman falls 900 feet to her death near summit of Colorado mountain
A climber died on Saturday after falling about 900 feet from below the summit of Colorado’s Capitol Peak, which is among the nation’s tallest mountains and considered one of the state’s most difficult to scale, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The climber has been...
Severe flooding in Midwest, South turns deadly
Severe weather and flooding in the Midwest and South have led to at least one death. A state of emergency has been declared in two counties in Georgia as two days of thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded the state’s north, leading to severe flooding. Officials in Indiana believe a...
Multiple Crashes Close I-75 Friday Night; One Killed
Michigan State Police (MSP) Tri-City Post troopers responded to several traffic crashes on northbound I-75 near M-13 about 9:50 p.m. on Friday,. Preliminary investigation indicates the first crash occurred when a 2019 GMC Acadia towing a dune buggy struck a 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 17-year-old man from Ortonville. The dune buggy became disconnected from the Acadia and came to rest on the median side of the freeway while both vehicles pulled to the right shoulder.
