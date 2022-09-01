ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

Murphy Flats breaks ground

This summer, local couple Courtney Kizer and Steve Evers broke ground on their local workforce housing project, Murphy Flats. Thirty-seven “micro-units” are planned, with a focus on efficient living and access to outdoor recreation. “We are so excited,” Kizer said. They anticipate homes being completed in the fall...
Highway 6 & 50 closed

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At the intersection of Highway 6 & 50 and 14 Road, a semi truck filled with sawdust has tipped on the highway leaving diesel fuel spread across the highway. The driver has been hospitalized with minor injuries. The name of the driver has not been...
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Search and Rescue recovered the remains of a man killed in a car accident on the Colorado National Monument on Saturday. Park officials stated that a missing person report came in early Friday. The wreckage of a black four door vehicle was spotted by park rangers later the same day, and the body of a 29-year-old man was found inside.
