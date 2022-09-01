MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Search and Rescue recovered the remains of a man killed in a car accident on the Colorado National Monument on Saturday. Park officials stated that a missing person report came in early Friday. The wreckage of a black four door vehicle was spotted by park rangers later the same day, and the body of a 29-year-old man was found inside.

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO