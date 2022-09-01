Read full article on original website
moabsunnews.com
Murphy Flats breaks ground
This summer, local couple Courtney Kizer and Steve Evers broke ground on their local workforce housing project, Murphy Flats. Thirty-seven “micro-units” are planned, with a focus on efficient living and access to outdoor recreation. “We are so excited,” Kizer said. They anticipate homes being completed in the fall...
Historic Colorado + Utah Photos from Robert Grant You Must See
Take a little trip back in time to Colorado and eastern Utah of yesteryear. This gallery offers 30 images lifted from negatives from the personal collection of Grand Junction photographer Robert Grant. The images below were selected completely at random. As luck would have it, some shots reflect content recently...
nbc11news.com
Highway 6 & 50 closed
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At the intersection of Highway 6 & 50 and 14 Road, a semi truck filled with sawdust has tipped on the highway leaving diesel fuel spread across the highway. The driver has been hospitalized with minor injuries. The name of the driver has not been...
Driver killed in crash with semi near Moab
One person died after being hit by a semi-truck while attempting to make a U-turn near Moab early Saturday morning.
Arrest Following a Reported Robbery
On September 1, 2022, at around 4:20 p.m. officers from the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in progress at 755 North Avenue.
KJCT8
Man killed in accident on Colorado National Monument pulled from wreckage
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Search and Rescue recovered the remains of a man killed in a car accident on the Colorado National Monument on Saturday. Park officials stated that a missing person report came in early Friday. The wreckage of a black four door vehicle was spotted by park rangers later the same day, and the body of a 29-year-old man was found inside.
