moabsunnews.com
Murphy Flats breaks ground
This summer, local couple Courtney Kizer and Steve Evers broke ground on their local workforce housing project, Murphy Flats. Thirty-seven “micro-units” are planned, with a focus on efficient living and access to outdoor recreation. “We are so excited,” Kizer said. They anticipate homes being completed in the fall...
Driver killed in crash with semi near Moab
One person died after being hit by a semi-truck while attempting to make a U-turn near Moab early Saturday morning.
Arrest Following a Reported Robbery
On September 1, 2022, at around 4:20 p.m. officers from the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a robbery in progress at 755 North Avenue.
