Grand County, UT

moabsunnews.com

Murphy Flats breaks ground

This summer, local couple Courtney Kizer and Steve Evers broke ground on their local workforce housing project, Murphy Flats. Thirty-seven “micro-units” are planned, with a focus on efficient living and access to outdoor recreation. “We are so excited,” Kizer said. They anticipate homes being completed in the fall...
GRAND COUNTY, UT

