House explosion in rural northern Illinois kills 2 people
Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said. First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion about 80 miles from of Chicago
kanecountyconnects.com
Supportive Housing Development Underway in Elgin
The City of Elgin held a groundbreaking celebration marking the start of construction on a 40 unit permanent supportive housing development. According to the Illinois Housing Development Authority, Hanover Landing, located at 711 E. Chicago Street, will be a 100% supportive housing development that will serve residents living with disabilities and those exiting homelessness, all of whom will live independently.
walls102.com
Body of missing Skokie man found in Illinois River
UTICA – The body of a missing Skokie man was recovered from the Illinois River Saturday. The Illinois Conservation Police were notified on Thursday that a vehicle was left at the boat launch area of Starved Rock State Park. According to Sgt. Phillip Wire of the Illinois Conservation Police, the registration of the vehicle belonged to a 61-year-old man who could not be located. Saturday morning around 8:30 AM fisherman a mile west of Starved Rock State Park spotted a body in the water that matched the missing individuals description. The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
fox32chicago.com
Celebrating Labor Day weekend at the beach Sunday? Stay out of Lake Michigan
CHICAGO - Chicago-area residents are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan if they go to the beach on Sunday to celebrate the Labor Day weekend. The National Weather Service said that "choppy waves will make swimming dangerous at Lake Michigan beaches [Saturday] evening through Sunday. Stay dry when waves are high!"
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Tiffany Henyard’s Good Burger “Not In Good Standing” With Secretary of State –
We previously wrote about Tiffany Henyard’s bounced check to the South Suburban College for the past due commissions her company, Good Burger,” owed the college under contract. On further review of Good Burger, we found its business registration to be “Not In Good Standing” with the Illinios Secretary...
qrockonline.com
Forest Preserve’s Recycle Your Bicycle program expands to second location in Bolingbrook
The Forest Preserve District of Will County’s fall Recycle Your Bicycle program will be even more convenient this fall with two locations for dropping off cobweb-encrusted bikes you no longer want or use. All donated bikes are given to Chicago-based Working Bikes, workingbikes.org, which refurbishes and distributes them locally...
wcsjnews.com
Recent Survey Shows 60 Percent of Coal City Residents Oppose To Having Park District
Coal City Village Administrator Matt Fritz spoke with WCSJ recently about results from a Parks Facility and Programming Survey that was commissioned by the Coaler Citizen’s Committee. Your browser does not support the audio element. Fritz said the survey contained a number of questions as well as True False...
Chicago police impound 7 cars, identify 44 more to be seized for illegal drag racing, drifting
CPD said they impounded seven vehicles in connection to the dangerous activities. Since then, they said they have also identified an additional 44 vehicles to be seized under the new ordinance.
starvedrock.media
UPDATE: 6:15pm Sunday One person identified in rural house explosion
One of the persons killed in that Saturday house explosion has been identified. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch said 59-year old Robert Waters, a resident at 3162 East Third road received multiple injuries from the explosion. That information came from a forensic autopsy performed Sunday in Bloomington. A female living...
classicchicagomagazine.com
Wetlands Project: An International Triumph
Editor’s Note: Linda Masters’s leadership in the O’Hare Wetlands Mitigation Project is the focus of our second article on Openlands. The first of the series, published August 14, featured Jerry Adelmann and the Re-Wilding of the Museum Campus. Restoration Specialist Linda Masters had been at her job...
CBS News
Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
nypressnews.com
Illinois accuses Bridgeview construction company of stealing wages from union carpenters
A Bridgeview-based construction company is accused of wage theft and using an elaborate scheme to underpay dozens of union carpenters, according to a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. Between 2015 and 2020, Drive Construction Inc. obtained contracts for public works projects in the Chicago area,...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30
Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
wjol.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
WSPY NEWS
Four people shot at rural Yorkville party
Four people were shot during a dispute at a party in rural Yorkville early Saturday morning. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says it happened a bit after 1:30 in the 8400 block of Immanuel Road. Police say the suspect is not custody. The sheriff's office says one 21-year-old man was...
walls102.com
Authorities warn of farm equipment GPS thefts
MORRIS – Farmers are being warned to lock up their storage buildings due to an increase of thefts of GPS units from farm machinery. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple thefts around Grundy County. Agriculture equipment uses GPS systems that are integrated into tractors and combines for steering and mapping fields. If anyone has any information regarding the thefts, they are asked to call the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
positivelynaperville.com
The old swinging bridge over DuPage River
Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
walls102.com
Two killed in house explosion in LaSalle County
LASALLE – Two people are dead after a home exploded in rural LaSalle on Saturday. A neighbor called 911 around 11:30 AM to report the blast in the 3100 block of East Third Road. Multiple area fire departments responded to the scene along with a life flight helicopter. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss confirmed two individuals died in the explosion, but their identities have not yet been released. There was no word on anyone being injured in the blast. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Fire Marshal, and LaSalle County Coroner’s Office.
