MSU Offers New “Agritourism Fellows Program”
BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism. The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
Registration is Open for Free Montana Farm to School Producer Workshops
BOZEMAN – Farmers, ranchers and local food processors can learn strategies for growing and selling their products to school districts at the Montana Farm to School producer training this September. The Montana Team Nutrition Program at Montana State University, the Montana Office of Public Instruction and project partners are...
In MSU’s Subzero Lab, NASA Research with Down-to-Earth Benefits
BOZEMAN — On a recent summer afternoon when temperatures simmered in the 90s, the inside of a lab at Montana State University felt more like midnight in January, with ice crystals hanging in the air and glinting as if in moonlight. The ceiling of a cold chamber in MSU’s...
MSU Doctoral Students Honored by International Precision Agriculture Society
BOZEMAN — A Montana State University doctoral student and Ph.D. graduate recently received honors for their research on precision agriculture in Montana. Sasha Loewen and Paul Hegedus in the College of Agriculture received Graduate Student of the Year awards from the International Society of Precision Agriculture. Both were recognized at the organization's annual meeting held at the end of June in Minneapolis. ISPA is a nonprofit professional scientific organization with a mission to advance the science of precision agriculture globally. Hegedus graduated in May with a Ph.D. in ecology and environmental sciences, and Loewen will graduate in December.
