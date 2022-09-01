ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU Offers New “Agritourism Fellows Program”

BOZEMAN — The College of Agriculture at Montana State University is accepting applications for a new leadership program focused on sustainable agriculture and agritourism. The Montana Agritourism Fellows Program: Developing Leaders to Advance Sustainable Agritourism is designed to establish and train leaders who will communicate and promote sustainable agriculture topics to farmers, ranchers, professionals and communities. The inaugural cohort will consist of 12 fellows, and applications are due by Saturday, Oct. 1.
MSU Doctoral Students Honored by International Precision Agriculture Society

BOZEMAN — A Montana State University doctoral student and Ph.D. graduate recently received honors for their research on precision agriculture in Montana. Sasha Loewen and Paul Hegedus in the College of Agriculture received Graduate Student of the Year awards from the International Society of Precision Agriculture. Both were recognized at the organization's annual meeting held at the end of June in Minneapolis. ISPA is a nonprofit professional scientific organization with a mission to advance the science of precision agriculture globally. Hegedus graduated in May with a Ph.D. in ecology and environmental sciences, and Loewen will graduate in December.
