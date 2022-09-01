ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Hockey Writers

3 Red Wings Likely Heading Into Their Final Season in Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings have several players who are heading into the final year of their contracts. As a result, we may see the Red Wings have a fairly different roster during the 2023-24 season. Of the nine players scheduled to become unrestricted free agents (UFA) next summer, these three most likely will not stick around. Here’s a look at each of them.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens in Better Negotiating Position with Dach than Kotkaniemi

One year after the Jesperi Kotkaniemi saga, it keeps sending ripple effects through Montreal Canadiens fandom. For some, its less-than-ideal outcome, with Kotkaniemi getting signed to an offer sheet by the Carolina Hurricanes, has altered the perception of negotiations with another potential star center once taken third overall in Kirby Dach.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Blues Breakout Candidates For 2022-23

The St. Louis Blues had several players break out in a big way in 2021-22. Robert Thomas proved that he was elite player with 77 points (20 goals, 57 assists) in 72 games. Jordan Kyrou flashed as well, more so in the first half of the season, scoring 27 goals and recording 48 assists (75 points) in 74 games. Ivan Barbashev (26 goals, 34 assists, 60 points) and Pavel Buchnevnich (30 goals, 46 assists, 76 points) also recorded career highs in all scoring categories. Even with these players having broken out, the Blues still have three players who are potential breakout candidates for 2022-23.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Penguins Headed For Stanley Cup Contending Season in 2022-23

It’s win-now mode for the Pittsburgh Penguins, a mindset that really hasn’t changed much since Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin arrived on the scene nearly two decades ago. Regardless of the management and coaching changes throughout the years, the constant has been a winning attitude and a focused mindset with eyes on championships. With three Stanley Cups already on the mantel for this Penguins core, the fourth could very well be on the way next spring.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bunting, Aube-Kubel & Samsonov

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll focus on the Michael Bunting effect. Yesterday, I noted in a post that a new catchphrase/question had emerged from both Maple Leafs’ fans and those who (like myself) write about the team. That question is: “Who will the new Michael Bunting be?”
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Foligno, Stepan, Matthews & Bure

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’m going to look back briefly to consider why the Maple Leafs were so interested in Nick Foligno two trade deadlines ago. Then, I’ll wonder if Derek Stepan might be a player the team might also be interested in.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Jets Sign Gagner but Fail to Address Needs Up Front

The Winnipeg Jets’ signing of Sam Gagner to a one-year, $750,000 contract highlights three things the team hasn’t fully addressed. They have little offensive depth, lack experienced leadership to navigate through disappointment, and need to make some moves to increase the scarcity of NHL-calibre forwards on their roster.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ 5 Burning Questions Heading Into the 2022-23 Season

Summer is officially coming to a close as pumpkin spice is being sold at your favorite coffee shop and the players who make up your favorite team are returning to the ice for the season ahead. New Jersey Devils general manager (GM) Tom Fitzgerald has been busy, and the moves he made have the organization and fans excited for what’s ahead. That being said, the reality is this is a team that finished 28th in the league with a record of 27-46-9. After a season where nothing went right, there is of course apprehension and genuine hope that the club can take steps in the right direction over the course of the next few months.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs Commentary: TJ Brodie, Great “Wrong Side” D-Man

Before Thomas James Brodie became a Toronto Maple Leafs’ player, we knew two things about him. First, he was Mark Giordano’s defensive partner when Giordano, at the ripe old age of 35, surprised the hockey world by winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman after the 2018-19 season. We knew Giordano believed Brodie helped him win the Trophy.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers & Canadiens Should Talk Trade Involving Tyson Barrie

The Montreal Canadiens should be looking to bolster their defence, while the Edmonton Oilers should still be looking to move Tyson Barrie before his contract is up at the end of the 2023-24 season. That should make them great trade partners, shouldn’t it?. There have been talks about multiple...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Dubas & Lamoriello Enter New Season With One Last Chance

Entering the 2022-23 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders each have the same goal. That goal is to win the Stanley Cup. Anything less than that is not good enough. It’s for that reason that the two GMs of these teams are facing immense pressure to win...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Anaheim Ducks: 5 Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 Season

As the calendars turn to September, the NHL season draws closer. The Anaheim Ducks take the ice for their first preseason game on Sept. 25 as they prepare for the most important development year since the rebuild began. The 2022-23 season can go in several different ways for the Ducks. They are a young team that will have a hard time supplanting last year’s Pacific Division playoff teams, but it’s worth remembering this team was among last year’s playoff hopefuls as late as the second half of the season. Anaheim has its fair share of high-end prospects, but the roster still has gaps on defense and the bottom-6 forwards that weaken the overall product.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Gaudreau Wasn’t Signed to Save the Franchise

It is still true. The Columbus Blue Jackets did in fact sign Johnny Gaudreau this offseason to a seven-year deal. It is not a dream. Soon, he will take the ice at Nationwide Arena. When the news broke, most everyone in the hockey world was stunned. “Why Columbus” seemed to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens News & Rumours: Lundkvist, Dach, Drouin & More

The Montreal Canadiens are preparing for the upcoming season and have almost all of their ducks in a row. Now that the status of Carey Price is clear and they can use his salary as cap relief when they put him on long-term injury reserve (LTIR), they have a little more wiggle room to make signings if need be. Roster players that need a contract are newly acquired Kirby Dach and goaltending prospect Cayden Primeau. They also have a significant hole on the right side of the defence – by hole, I mean lack of depth with only four NHL-ready right-handed defencemen. Here is a look at what the Canadiens have done this week and how they might be able to start filling in that hole.
NEW YORK RANGERS
The Hockey Writers

3 Teams With Most to Lose in 2022-23 Season

Another summer has come and gone. With that, it’s time to turn our full attention to the 2022-23 NHL season. There are no shortage of storylines. We are beginning our month-long series looking at some of the biggest stories of the upcoming season. Today, we are going to look at the three teams that have the most to lose this season should they not win the Stanley Cup.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames’ Stanley Cup Window Will Stay Open Longer With Cap Rise

The Calgary Flames have had a busy offseason adding and signing some of the biggest names out there. They have had to make moves in order to remain a contender as well as stay under the salary cap, but things are looking up for the near future. Elliotte Friedman and...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kraken Mailbag: Wright, Beniers & More

Welcome to the Seattle Kraken Mailbag here at The Hockey Writers. This monthly column will allow members of the Kraken team to answer any Kraken-based questions from social media. Make sure to keep an eye out for next’s month call for questions at the beginning of October. In this...
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Central Division Predictions for the 2022-23 Season

While it may not be the strongest division in the NHL, the Central Division does boast the reigning Stanley Cup Champion in the Colorado Avalanche. They will continue to be a dominant force in 2022-23 but will be forced to face some serious competition against a few divisional opponents that look to be very good teams this coming year as well. Let’s take a look at what we can expect to see from all eight teams in the Central, as well as I how personally expect things to look standings-wise once the season has come to an end.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Capitals Storylines to Follow in 2022-23

It’s almost time for the Washington Capitals to return to the ice. Play has already resumed in Europe, with the Champions Hockey League in full swing, meaning that the start of the 2022-23 NHL season is just around the corner. The Capitals, like every organization in the league, have...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

5 Senators Who Could Be Moved in 2022-23

Following the 2022 World Juniors, Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion mentioned that several teams had asked about the team’s top prospects, namely Ridly Greig, Roby Jarventie, Jake Sanderson, and Shane Pinto. However, according to The Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch, he’s made it clear that he doesn’t want to trade any of those players.
NHL

