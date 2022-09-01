The Montreal Canadiens are preparing for the upcoming season and have almost all of their ducks in a row. Now that the status of Carey Price is clear and they can use his salary as cap relief when they put him on long-term injury reserve (LTIR), they have a little more wiggle room to make signings if need be. Roster players that need a contract are newly acquired Kirby Dach and goaltending prospect Cayden Primeau. They also have a significant hole on the right side of the defence – by hole, I mean lack of depth with only four NHL-ready right-handed defencemen. Here is a look at what the Canadiens have done this week and how they might be able to start filling in that hole.

