kjan.com
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
kscj.com
NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN
TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
Des Moines Ape Initiative vandalized, broken into twice in a week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two incidents of vandalism and break-ins occurred at the Ape Cognition and Conservation Initiative facility in less than a week. On Thursday morning the facility’s guard shack window was shattered. On Saturday August 27 the initiative reported a break in where several pieces of equipment were stolen. No animals were injured […]
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Teenager shot in foot on southeast side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the foot early Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of SE 5th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a teenager who was shot in […]
ktvo.com
Iowa man arrested after officer-involved shooting in northeast Missouri
NEAR PARIS, Missouri — A western Iowa man is in custody following an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. The shooting was reported just after 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control...
WOWT
Oregon man arrested in Iowa for drug possession after crashing car
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Oregon man was arrested on drug-related charges after he crashed his car in a construction zone in Iowa. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 1 a.m. deputies were called to a single-car crash near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street south of Percival, Iowa.
Iowa man charged in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Austin Leigh, 41, of Iowa as the suspect shot by a Monroe County deputy Saturday morning. The patrol's Troop B information officer Justin Dunn said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office asked the patrol to investigate the shooting. Dunn said it happened in a residential area The post Iowa man charged in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KCCI.com
Des Moines home helping people get back on their feet faces pushback
DES MOINES, Iowa — People packed into a Des Moines home Sunday to celebrate the home's new purpose: helping its five new residents recover from addiction. "We all probably know somebody who's experienced a family member or a friend who's lost their lives or their direction because of drugs and alcohol," said Joel Thorson, Executive Director of TIM's CLUBe. "We believe that we can be a place that helps people get their life back."
Bicyclist seriously injured in Des Moines crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bicyclist was seriously injured early Sunday morning after being hit by a car. At approximately 2:45 a.m. Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a report of a bicycle vs. car crash in the 2500 block of Hubbell Ave. When first responders arrived […]
KCJJ
Iowa woman arrested after fleeing state trooper while drunk
A Melborne Iowa woman was arrested after fleeing a State Trooper who stopped to do a welfare check. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred Friday night just before 10:30. The state trooper was westbound on I80 when he noticed a Volkswagen Jetta pulled over on the ramp to northbound I380 with its hazard lights on. 29-year-old Julie Lanning was reportedly slumped over and holding her phone, and told the trooper that she was going to a hotel. The odor of ingested alcohol was allegedly observed coming from the vehicle, and Lensing reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes.
Iowa DNR seeks comments on ‘bottle bill’
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources seeks informal comment on proposed rule revisions to the Beverage Container Control Rules in Iowa’s Administrative Code, a news release says.
Update: Red Oak Police arrest Nebraska man on multiple Harassment charges
(Red Oak) An Omaha man was arrested twice during the holiday weekend by the Red Oak Police Department. 39-year-old David Allan Minard, was originally taken into custody at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at 201 E Maple Street. Minard was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and was being held on $300 bond.
3 News Now
Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
iowa.media
Shots fired during Union County chase
At approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a sergeant with the Union County Sheriff’s Office located Daniel Floyd Edwards, wanted for parole violations with nationwide extradition. A pursuit ensued as Edwards attempted to elude the sergeant. The sergeant radioed for immediate assistance after shots were fired at the tires...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
It’s Been 40 Years Since a 12-Year-Old Iowa Boy Disappeared
If you lived in Iowa back in the early 1980s, then you no doubt remember the disappearance of Johnny Gosch. Johnny Gosch was a 12-year-old paper boy in West Des Moines who vanished from his paper route 1982. The case remains a mystery to this day, nearly 40 years later.
kniakrls.com
Sheriff Sandholdt Lists Top Reasons for Accident Deaths
Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News that three of the major reasons drivers have accidents that result in death are distracted driving, seat belt use and speed. Sandholdt said the trend is there are more drivers going 10-15-20 and 25 miles per hour over the speed limit then...
kmaland.com
Teen cited following rollover in Fremont County
(Sidney) – A teen was cited following a rollover accident south of Sidney Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to 2878 240th Street around 8:30 p.m. for a rollover accident involving a red Ford F-150 pickup. The driver – a 16-year-old male – was uninjured in the accident.
KCCI.com
Bicyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male bicyclist is hospitalized in critical condition at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, after a crash around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police report their preliminary findings from the scene indicate a vehicle operated by a 24-year-old Des Moines resident was traveling southbound on Hubbell Avenue and the bicyclist was also going southbound on the road. The crash appears to have happened in the curb lane.
