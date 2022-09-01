ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kjan.com

Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
UNION COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

NEBRASKA PURSUIT ENDS WITH ARREST OF SIOUX CITY WOMAN

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL ARRESTED A SIOUX CITY WOMAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN CEDAR COUNTY LAST THURSDAY. THE PATROL WAS ALERTED BY THE CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE THAT A DEPUTY WAS PURSUING A WOMAN WHO HAD ESCAPED FROM CUSTODY AND STOLEN A PICKUP. A TROOPER SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYED...
SIOUX CITY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Ape Initiative vandalized, broken into twice in a week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two incidents of vandalism and break-ins occurred at the Ape Cognition and Conservation Initiative facility in less than a week. On Thursday morning the facility’s guard shack window was shattered. On Saturday August 27 the initiative reported a break in where several pieces of equipment were stolen. No animals were injured […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Teenager shot in foot on southeast side of Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A teenager was shot in the foot early Saturday afternoon on the southeast side of Des Moines. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 12:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of SE 5th Street. When officers arrived they discovered a teenager who was shot in […]
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Iowa man arrested after officer-involved shooting in northeast Missouri

NEAR PARIS, Missouri — A western Iowa man is in custody following an officer involved shooting in Monroe County, Missouri. The shooting was reported just after 12:44 a.m. Saturday on Highway 15, south of Paris, Missouri. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control...
PARIS, MO
WOWT

Oregon man arrested in Iowa for drug possession after crashing car

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Oregon man was arrested on drug-related charges after he crashed his car in a construction zone in Iowa. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 1 a.m. deputies were called to a single-car crash near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street south of Percival, Iowa.
PERCIVAL, IA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Iowa man charged in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Austin Leigh, 41, of Iowa as the suspect shot by a Monroe County deputy Saturday morning. The patrol's Troop B information officer Justin Dunn said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office asked the patrol to investigate the shooting. Dunn said it happened in a residential area The post Iowa man charged in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
KCCI.com

Des Moines home helping people get back on their feet faces pushback

DES MOINES, Iowa — People packed into a Des Moines home Sunday to celebrate the home's new purpose: helping its five new residents recover from addiction. "We all probably know somebody who's experienced a family member or a friend who's lost their lives or their direction because of drugs and alcohol," said Joel Thorson, Executive Director of TIM's CLUBe. "We believe that we can be a place that helps people get their life back."
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Bicyclist seriously injured in Des Moines crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — A bicyclist was seriously injured early Sunday morning after being hit by a car. At approximately 2:45 a.m. Des Moines Police Department officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to a report of a bicycle vs. car crash in the 2500 block of Hubbell Ave. When first responders arrived […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

Iowa woman arrested after fleeing state trooper while drunk

A Melborne Iowa woman was arrested after fleeing a State Trooper who stopped to do a welfare check. According to the arrest report, the incident occurred Friday night just before 10:30. The state trooper was westbound on I80 when he noticed a Volkswagen Jetta pulled over on the ramp to northbound I380 with its hazard lights on. 29-year-old Julie Lanning was reportedly slumped over and holding her phone, and told the trooper that she was going to a hotel. The odor of ingested alcohol was allegedly observed coming from the vehicle, and Lensing reportedly had bloodshot watery eyes.
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
iowa.media

Shots fired during Union County chase

At approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a sergeant with the Union County Sheriff’s Office located Daniel Floyd Edwards, wanted for parole violations with nationwide extradition. A pursuit ensued as Edwards attempted to elude the sergeant. The sergeant radioed for immediate assistance after shots were fired at the tires...
UNION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Sheriff Sandholdt Lists Top Reasons for Accident Deaths

Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News that three of the major reasons drivers have accidents that result in death are distracted driving, seat belt use and speed. Sandholdt said the trend is there are more drivers going 10-15-20 and 25 miles per hour over the speed limit then...
MARION COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Teen cited following rollover in Fremont County

(Sidney) – A teen was cited following a rollover accident south of Sidney Friday. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to 2878 240th Street around 8:30 p.m. for a rollover accident involving a red Ford F-150 pickup. The driver – a 16-year-old male – was uninjured in the accident.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Bicyclist in critical condition after early morning crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male bicyclist is hospitalized in critical condition at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center, after a crash around 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police report their preliminary findings from the scene indicate a vehicle operated by a 24-year-old Des Moines resident was traveling southbound on Hubbell Avenue and the bicyclist was also going southbound on the road. The crash appears to have happened in the curb lane.
DES MOINES, IA
