No. 17 Pitt draws big backing in Backyard Brawl

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
Pitt begins life without quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) on Thursday night (file photo/Imagn). Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

No. 17 Pitt opens the season Thursday night in the first playing of the Backyard Brawl rivalry with West Virginia since 2011.

Host Pittsburgh is favored by 7 to 7.5 points and getting big backing from the public in a meeting of former USC quarterbacks.

The primetime Thursday game is the most wagered-on event this week at both BetRivers and BetMGM ahead of Saturday's matchup of Top 5 teams in Columbus between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame.

Thursday's game is the debut of former Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis, the chosen replacement for NFL draft pick Kenny Pickett (Steelers). He draws West Virginia's new starting QB -- and fellow former Trojans signal-caller -- JT Daniels.

The Pitt money line (-275 as of Thursday morning) is the most popular bet by ticket count at BetRivers, while Pitt to cover -7.5 is the most popular wager by total handle.

Pitt -7 is the most bet game and bet type (spread) at BetMGM.

--Field Level Media

