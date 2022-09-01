Read full article on original website
investing.com
China policymakers see renewed urgency for economic support
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese policymakers signalled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for steps to shore up the flagging economy, saying this quarter was a critical time for policy action as evidence points to a further loss of economic momentum. Senior officials from China's central bank and leading ministries warned...
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
investing.com
UK can afford to borrow more, favourite to become finance minister says
LONDON (Reuters) - A British government led by Liz Truss can afford to borrow more to give energy bills support to households and businesses but it will remain responsible with the public finances, the man tipped to be Truss' finance minister said. With newspapers reporting that Truss was preparing a...
investing.com
Mexico's president to strengthen anti-inflation plan
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he will hold a meeting with his cabinet members to strengthen the country's anti-inflation plan, as financial analysts warn of an upward trend. "It is likely that we will stay a little above inflation in the United...
investing.com
India's August trade deficit eases from record levels
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India reported on Friday that its trade deficit narrowed slightly to $28.7 billion in August from a record high of $30 billion in the previous month. Here are the views of some analysts:. Barclays (LON:BARC) Bank:. "Though the August print marks a moderation from July's record trade...
investing.com
British stocks unchanged as Truss becomes new PM
(Reuters) -UK's FTSE 100 was unchanged after opening lower on Monday as the Conservative Party announced Liz Truss as Britain's new prime minister as expected, while the British pound remained lower against the dollar. The benchmark FTSE 100 slid 0.5%, while the domestically oriented FTSE 250 shed 1.3% at 1212...
investing.com
European Energy Crisis Weighs On Markets
Jobs Recap: Sifting Through Key Data Last Week By Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT - Sep 05, 2022 3. Market took in a handful of labor market gauges While mixed, the data generally show a still-healthy picture CPI report is in the spotlight All eyes remain on how hot the jobs...
investing.com
EU races to shield industry as Russia gas stoppage shakes markets
LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) -European gas prices surged, stocks slid and the euro sank on Monday after Russia halted gas flows via a major pipeline, sending another shock wave through economies in the region still struggling to recover from the pandemic. European Union governments are pushing through multi-billion euro packages to prevent...
investing.com
Liz Truss becomes PM: What are the key financial dates ahead for her government?
Liz Truss was today confirmed as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, winning 57.4% of the votes, the lowest of any previous Tory leader chosen by its members. In the leadership debates, how to deal with the energy crisis was, for obvious reasons, the main talking point. If...
investing.com
August Global Commentary: Hawkish Central Bank Rhetoric Sees World Markets Retreat
Global markets started August on a positive note, with the MSCI World Index rallying 3.5% into mid-month as it extended a c. 15% rally from its June lows. Unfortunately, sentiment turned aggressively in the back end of August, with markets reversing sharply to end the month lower (MSCI World -4.1% MoM). The start of August saw investor sentiment buoyed by corporate earnings, with the remaining c. 40% of S&P 500 companies reporting 2Q22 earnings in the first few weeks of August and continuing a trend of positive surprises as these companies, in aggregate, delivered earnings growth c. 4% ahead of expectations for the 2Q22 US earnings season.
investing.com
Have Your Say On Energy Generation Licensing Exemptions And Regulation
The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has called on interested parties to submit their comments on the proposed Licensing Exemption and Regulation notice published by Minister Gwede Mantashe. According to the department, the notice seeks to operationalise the “various measures to address South Africa’s electricity challenges”, announced by...
investing.com
Huawei Launches African Digital Power Talent Development Programme To Drive Sector Growth
Huawei Digital Power recently launched its talent development programme in Sub-Saharan Africa. The programme aims to upskill 1 000 practitioners and tertiary students within the region with technical knowledge and skills in the digital power space. Announced at Solar Show Africa 2022, the programme is part of the tech giant’s...
investing.com
Dollar Hits New 20-Year High as Euro Slumps on Energy Woes
Investing.com-- The U.S. dollar touched a new 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday, benefiting from weakness in the euro amid a worsening energy crisis, while investors continued to bet on more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a...
investing.com
Market Review, Corporate Updates, Commodities & Currencies - 05.09.22
South African markets closed in the green on Friday, amid rise in commodity prices and following positive US nonfarm payrolls data. Platinum miners, Impala Platinum (JO: IMPJ ), Northam Platinum (JO: NHMJ ) and Royal Bafokeng Platinum (JO: RBPCBe ) climbed 5.3%, 4.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Gold miner, Gold Fields...
investing.com
U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.06%
Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Monday, as gains in the Industrial Metals & Mining , Aerospace & Defense and Oil & Gas Producers sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 gained 0.06%. The biggest gainers of the...
investing.com
Weekly Inflation Outlook: Long Live The American Laborer
More inflation means more unionization. More unionization likely makes inflation stickier. Unemployment is likely to continue to rise; lower stonks ahead. Today is Labor Day in the United States when we celebrate the American worker. Yes, the American worker who now mostly works at home and complains because Zoom is too tiring. Although, I guess if I am being fair, it’s really about the workers who really did build the cities, the bridges, the skyscrapers, the roads. Many of whom, Way Back When, were members of unions.
investing.com
France stocks lower at close of trade; CAC 40 down 1.20%
Investing.com – France stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the Gas & Water, General Financial and Foods & Drugs sectors led shares lower. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 fell 1.20%, while the SBF 120 index declined 1.22%. The best performers of...
investing.com
OPEC+ Agrees to Cut Output from October in Bid to Boost Oil Prices
Investing.com -- OPEC+ has agreed to slash oil output quotas by about 100,000 barrels per day from October, as the producer group looks to bolster prices that have been falling due to worries over a possible global economic slowdown. The decision from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, as...
investing.com
70% Of Investors Expect A 0.75% Rate Hike In September
Today is a bank holiday for the US and Canada. However, volatility persists. For example, gas prices surged more than 30% over the weekend, and the US Dollar Index reached new price highs. Investors for the day mainly turn their attention to the European gas crisis and the UK’s next Prime Minister.
investing.com
Back To School: A Few Ideas To Study From The World’s Top Investors
2022 has been one long, painful lesson for investors and traders. Learning from the best is one way to get through it. We use InvestingPro+ to find ideas from the world’s best investors. Back-to-school season is here. As children, college students, and teachers head back to the classroom, it’s...
