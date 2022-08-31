Another blackout upset?

Clouds hang over Ross-Ade Stadium on the eve of its season opener. Andy Craig | Sports Editor

Under the bright lights of Ross-Ade Stadium with a sea of black, the Purdue football team is confident it will kick this season off to a strong start.

The Boilermakers open their season at home with conference play hosting Big Ten rival Penn State Thursday night.

Purdue enters the game as 3.5-point underdogs, according to USA Today, and trails in the overall series record. Penn State holds a dominant lead of 15-3-1. Purdue’s last win against Penn State was in 2004, when it came away with a 20-13 win at State College, Pennsylvania.

The game also marks the return of the blackout game, where fans are encouraged to wear black attire from black T-shirts to body paint, for the first time since 2018 when Purdue pulled off one of the biggest upset wins in school history, beating No. 2 Ohio State at home 49-20.

Senior defensive tackle Branson Deen talked about his excitement to once again play in an environment with the loud blackout crowd.

“Hopefully we can make this one that special, too,” Deen said.

Senior linebacker Jalen Graham, who played against the Nittany Lions his freshman year, talked about how playing against them his senior year gives him extra motivation to want to start the season in the win column.

“As a team, we’re all going in (with) that (mentality), if we’re able to do what we’re capable of doing, we’re going to like the outcome,” Graham said.

One of the more interesting match-ups for this game is the sixth-year quarterback battle between Purdue’s Aiden O’Connell and Penn State’s Sean Clifford.

Last season, Clifford passed for over 3,000 yards with 21 touchdowns and 8 interceptions to lead the Nittany Lions to a 7-6 record.

Purdue defensive coordinator Ron English discussed the defensive strategy to disrupt Clifford’s passing rhythm after watching him play in previous years.

“To play that many games at a place like Penn State speaks a lot to who he is,” English said. “He’s really smart, he’s really poised and he’s a very accurate passer.”

A big question heading into this game is how the Boilermakers will accommodate for the big production losses on defense with defensive end George Karlaftis being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs and on offense with wide receiver David Bell being drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

Purdue junior wide receiver T.J. Sheffield outlined the experience now on the team with senior wide receiver Tyrone Tracy, who transferred from Iowa, expected to make a big impact for the Boilermakers in the receiving category.

“He came from Iowa and had a lot of experience there,” Sheffield said. “He’s really coming along.”

O’Connell also said training camp with newer receivers has been translating to building chemistry.

“We trust our timing and we trust our technique,” O’Connell said. “Doing reps over and over again, you trust that guys are going to be in the right spots.”