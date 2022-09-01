Read full article on original website
Youngkin outlines steps to address teacher shortage in executive directive
Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive directive on Thursday that aims to address teacher shortages in Virginia through strategies that include hiring retired educators and targeting recruitment and retention efforts toward communities most in need. His directive comes as the nation and Virginia face shortages of teachers due to such...
Lieutenant governor to speak at NOVA Veterans event Sept. 11
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears will be the guest speaker at the NOVA Veterans Association's fourth annual partner and sponsor appreciation awards event Sept. 11 in Leesburg. The event will be from 1 until 4 p.m. at Dodona Manor, the George C. Marshall House. The event will honor veterans and...
