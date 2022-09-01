ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A reminder to all USC fans before the season opener against Rice

By Matt Zemek
 4 days ago
Excitement about USC football, which was missing during the Clay Helton era save for one and a half seasons when Sam Darnold rode to the rescue, is back.

USC fans dreaded the arrival of the 2020 and 2021 seasons, because it was clear Helton needed to be fired. Until he was, Trojan football was a burden and a reminder of what had gone wrong at Heritage Hall. USC football was not something to look forward to.

That’s over. That’s done. That’s in the past.

The Trojans are now about to begin a new era of glory and success and national relevance … or at least, that is the obvious expectation under Lincoln Riley.

Because there is so much passion and enthusiasm flowing through the USC fan base right now, we need to offer one simple but important reminder about this game against Rice: Don’t assign too much meaning to this game. It’s all about getting a win, leading into Stanford in Week 2, and being healthy. That’s it.

We made our point in greater detail with Mark Rogers at The Voice of College Football.

thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to UCLA’s record low attendance at Rose Bowl

The UCLA football program got its 2022 season going in a good way on Saturday. The Bruins trailed 10-7 after the first quarter but dominated from there, routing Bowling Green 45-17. The UCLA fans at the Rose Bowl were no doubt happy. Not only did they get to see their team win, but they got plenty of room to stretch out and practice social distancing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Look: UCLA Sets Record-Low Attendance at Rose Bowl

With UCLA set to join the Big Ten in a couple of seasons, their fan base didn’t do much to show enthusiasm in their first game since the big announcement over the summer. In fact, they did the complete opposite. The announced attendance for UCLA in Saturday’s season opener...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Orbiting the USC football exes - Week 1

The Eagles open a two-game road swing at Nebraska next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised live on FS1. Unfortunately USC will be playing Stanford at the exact same time, so if you want to watch Helton face off against a Big Ten foe you'll have to keep it on another screen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Chargers rally to 34-13 win

Edison High’s football team scored three times in the fourth quarter to pull away to a 34-13 win over Lutheran High of Orange Friday night at Sheue Field on the Huntington Beach High campus. The Chargers (3-0), ranked sixth in Orange County, beat the Lancers (2-1, ranked fifth) in...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bear with arrow sticking out of it wanders into backyard of L.A.-area home

Seeing bears isn't uncommon for residents of the city of Arcadia in Los Angeles County, but what some saw Sunday upset many of them. A large bear, which neighbors said was a regular in the area, was spotted resting inside a backyard around noon Sunday with an arrow sticking out of it, CBS Los Angeles reports.It was tough to see and hear for Ernie Camacho."When we saw the bear initially laying on the front lawn, it was probably 25-30 feet from us and he was helpless. He laid on his side, he perched his head up to look at us and,...
ARCADIA, CA
lapca.org

18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

The Heat Was A Bear In Simi Valley Saturday

Simi Valley police were called to a home in their city shortly after 6 PM Saturday to a report of a black bear in a backyard. With the high temperature in Simi at 104 Saturday the bear decided to take a dip in the family swimming pool and and go through their trash cans for something to eat.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
laparent.com

Head to Eagle Rock for an All-Day Date

If you’ve let date nights become an endangered species in your life, it’s time to change that. Whether you’ve been married 45 years or have met a new someone and this will be your first time going out together, remember this: consistent dating is essential to maintaining any relationship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Spot on – Savoring The Spot Restaurant

When Tonya Beaudet, and her late husband, Maurice, took over The Spot in 1981, it was one of three vegetarian/vegan restaurants in Los Angeles. “We closed on Tuesdays to visit LA’s only other two vegan restaurants, The Golden Temple next to the old Farmer’s Market; and Follow Your Heart Cafe, in the Valley,” Beaudet recalled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
