Roane County, WV

Coal miner killed in West Virginia

1 injured rock climbing in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after a rock climbing accident in Nicholas County. According to the Wilderness Fire Department, the incident happened near US 19’s 30.5-mile marker in the area of the Kevin Ritchie Bridge. The fire department says the area is one of the many designated areas […]
Officials in West Virginia investigating underground mine death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials on Friday were investigating the death of a coal miner at a Kanawha County mine. Blackhawk mining issued a statement Thursday reporting a fatality at the Coalburg Tunnel underground mine. The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health and Safety identified the miner as 34-year-old Kristofer L. Ball, from Harts, West Virginia. The agency is investigating. It had released no information about what occurred as of Friday afternoon.
All lanes of I-77S in Kanawha County open after crash

UPDATE: (Sept. 4, 2022) – A lane of I-77S closed due to a crash has reopened, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. POCATALICO, WV (WOWK) – A two-vehicle accident has shut down one lane of I-77S in Kanawha County. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the southbound […]
Results from Truck and Tractor Pulls at 159th Meigs County Fair

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio – The 159th Meigs County Fair had plenty of action including the Truck and Tractor Pulls. The grounds at the Rock were roaring and rumbling from with the sound of trucks and tractors racing down the pull track. There was a full slate of classes that pulled both nights. Both evenings there was a full to standing room only crowd. The Track Boss Pulling Sled was on hand to for the pullers to drag down the track. There were pullers representing three states, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Fair continues on with its second day of operations despite some gloomy weather. Including storms from Saturday night that nearly cost the fair some animals that are vital for one of its major events. “We had a racehorse trailer that a tree came...
Herbert Hoover
Three men hospitalized following stabbing incident in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man was arrested late Friday night after being accused of stabbing two people at a Malden residence. Allen Wolfingbarger, 45, of Charleston has been charged with malicious assault, according to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies reported responding...
Accident involves school bus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and a school bus collided Friday afternoon at an intersection in Cabell County. The accident happened at the intersection of 16th Street and Washington Boulevard. Officials say the bus was loaded with children but no injuries have been reported. Traffic is moving but slowly...
Sheriff: One in custody, two in hospital after stabbing

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms two men were stabbed during a fight in the Campbells Creek area of Kanawha County. It took place in a home along Gap View Drive late Friday night. The suspect, 45 year-old Allen Wolfingbarger, has been arrested and...
Schools share condolences with Herbert Hoover

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — The marching band at Herbert Hoover High School in Kanawha County is renown for their pre-game performances of “Amazing Grace.” The performance this Friday night will have added meaning as the student body copes with the loss of a classmate. “We’re going to have...
Phyllis “Jean” Craig

Phyllis “Jean” Craig, 94, of Walkersville, passed away on September 1, 2022, under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. Jean was born in Calvin, WV, on March 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Harry Baker and Pearl Flanagan Baker. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by one daughter, Lavaughn Queen; one daughter-in-law, Patty Sue Craig; and three siblings: Grace Bosley, Gertrude Curry, and Carl Baker.
Idaho woman charged after crash in French Creek

An Idaho woman is facing DWI after a crash in the town of French Creek early Sunday morning. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash on Pekin Hill Road around 12:30 am. Deputies say the driver, 67-year-old Nancy Molnar of Sagle, Idaho, was allegedly intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with DWI, DWI per se, and backing unsafely. Molnar was later released with tickets to appear in French Creek Town Court at a later date.
Western Raleigh County reporting water issues

BOLT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Residents of the Western portion of Raleigh County have been experiencing low or no water pressure since Sunday. Rumors have circulated in the community that there is a hole in the water tank that supplies the area, but Lootpress has confirmed otherwise. Delegate Brandon Steele...
Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.” According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.” The creators of the holiday, […]
Boone County man sentenced for stolen mine equipment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Boone County man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for attempting to damage property at a mining site. A federal jury previously found Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, guilty on charges related to stolen specialized mine equipment. The related incidents happened in May and June 2019, resulting in more than $5,000 in damages.
