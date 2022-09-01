Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. DeSantis leads a nationwide shift to politicizing school board races
Something is happening to school board races. What used to be small, local contests are now attracting outside money and attention from groups and political leaders. That's especially the case in Florida. NPR's Greg Allen reports Governor Ron DeSantis has taken an active role in reshaping the politics of Florida school boards.
Ohioans who get their student loans forgiven won't have to pay state taxes on it
North Carolina and Mississippi say they will likely apply state tax to student loan forgiveness for their state residents. And a handful of other states are looking into doing the same. But Ohio isn't one of them. The Ohio Department of Taxation’s Gary Gudmundson said Ohioans who receive federal student...
Ohio is helping people with disabilities find jobs
States from across the country are trying to model Ohio as it helps some of the 1.7 million Ohioans with disabilities find work. Just before the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order making the state a disability inclusion state. What does that mean? Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) Director Kevin Miller says one main goal is to help people with disabilities get a job.
A new legal maneuver is being taken to keep abortion clinics in Ohio open
Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
A surge of electric powered vehicles is expected to come to new car lots in Ohio in next few years
A new law in California will ban the sale of new cars with gas-powered engines beginning in 2035. Other states are thinking about enacting similar legislation. Ohio lawmakers are not looking at passing a law like that here, but some of them think electric vehicles (EV) will be much more common in the Buckeye State by then.
