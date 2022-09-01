ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Ohio is helping people with disabilities find jobs

States from across the country are trying to model Ohio as it helps some of the 1.7 million Ohioans with disabilities find work. Just before the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order making the state a disability inclusion state. What does that mean? Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities (OOD) Director Kevin Miller says one main goal is to help people with disabilities get a job.
A new legal maneuver is being taken to keep abortion clinics in Ohio open

Earlier this week, it was announced that the only abortion clinic in Dayton will be closing its doors on Sept. 15 if legal action to allow it to stay open is unsuccessful. An attorney representing many of Ohio's abortion clinics, including the Dayton facility, says they can't wait much longer. So, a strategic legal move is being taken to try to keep those facilities open and "immediately restore Ohioans' reproductive rights secured by the Ohio Constitution."
