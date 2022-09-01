ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Catfish 100.1

Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History

Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
alabamaliving.coop

Tuscaloosa area is home to hot spots for spotted bass

Anglers hoping to catch giant spotted bass traditionally head to the Coosa River, but another Alabama stream also holds trophy spots. “The Black Warrior River can produce some big spotted bass,” reports Russell Jones with Alabama Guide Services in Tuscaloosa. “Several times, I’ve caught five spotted bass totaling more than 25 pounds. The biggest spot I’ve ever caught weighed 6.4 pounds.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Tuscaloosa, AL
Society
Tuscaloosa, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Society
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Lifestyle
Tuscaloosa, AL
Restaurants
momcollective.com

The Best Waterfalls and Swimming Holes Near Birmingham

Fall is almost here and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than visiting some of the best waterfalls and swimming holes near Birmingham. As a family of four, we are always chasing after an outdoor adventure, or should I say chasing waterfalls for the sake of this post? While we have traveled all over the country visiting multiple national parks, forests, and cascades along the way, we still consider Alabama the best kept secret for majestic waterfalls and refreshing swimming holes. Whether you’re looking to beat the lingering southern heat with a dip in nature’s pools or you’re just craving a spectacular view, this guide offers several options for all you waterfall lovers out there.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Clanton Advertiser

OPINION: Jemison business hosting mini ‘World of Wheels’

Residents can expect to see a miniature ‘World of Wheels’ in Jemison on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Jemison. The event is free, and O’Reilly’s is hopeful that the customer appreciation event will bring more vitality to Jemison.
JEMISON, AL
CBS 42

Northport woman killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Northport woman dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alisa Swindle, 59, was injured when her Ford Edge collided head-on with a Dodge Charger around 5:23 p.m. on U.S. 43 near the 217 mile marker, 15 miles north of […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Nielsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Profits#Cocktails#Food Drink#Charity#Habitat For Humanity#Handmade#The Builders Group#Habitat Tuscaloosa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Catfish 100.1

UAB’s Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa

UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Ragweed season is here!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bad news for allergy sufferers—ragweed season is upon us!. But there are several ways you can fight back. For many of us here at the TV station, these allergies came on with a vengeance Thursday morning—and many of you can relate. Mold and tree...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Protests continue in front of Tuscaloosa VA Hospital

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Protests continue in front of the VA Hospital in Tuscaloosa. Nurses say there are still problems ranging from a shortage of nurses to contract issues. All this even after VA leaders say they worked to correct some of the challenges. One veteran admitted that yes, the VA is making progress in some areas, but still feels the protests are necessary to make sure the VA follows through to correct all the issues.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
959K+
Views
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy