Jackson, MS

delawarepublic.org

Isaac Fitzgerald in 'Dirtbag, Massachusetts' (Rebroadcast)

“My parents were married when they had me, just to different people.”. This is the first line of writer Isaac Fitzgerald’s new memoir in essays, “Dirtbag, Massachusetts.”. As he stumbles through young adulthood, leaving his poor town in Massachusetts and his Catholic faith behind, Fitzgerald continues to feel...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
delawarepublic.org

Blunt Rochester tours Newark medical tech company Hologic

Delaware-based medical technology company Hologic is in the middle of a 160,000 square-foot expansion in Newark. Recently Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester toured the facility to talk about the global chip shortage. Blunt Rochester got a behind the scenes look of how Hologic’s mammography technology is made. She saw first...
NEWARK, DE

