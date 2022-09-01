ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

B105

Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin

Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Boo At The Zoo Back At Lake Superior Zoo This October

Looking for a fun and family-friendly Halloween event to bring your kids to? You're in luck because the Lake Superior Zoo is bringing back Boo At The Zoo this year!. It has been a pretty big year for the Lake Superior Zoo! Recently, they announced a new addition: an endangered baby cotton-top tamarin monkey! It might be the cutest addition possible and the baby can often be seen clinging to his dad's back in the exhibit. Awwww!
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

How Does This Summer Compare To Last Year?

Sadly, summer is coming to an end. Although we may have a few nice days left in the forecast, hot and scorching weather is likely done for the year. Sigh. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz weighed in on this fact with an interesting statistic of his own on Tuesday (August 30th). Depending on how you feel about hot weather, you may or may not be a fan of what he has to say.
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin

The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV driver in Cloquet

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV driver on a residential street in Cloquet Monday evening. The Cloquet Police Department says the collision happened at Carlton Avenue and 22nd Street just after 11 p.m. Officers arrived to find the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old Cloquet man, suffering significant injuries...
CLOQUET, MN
CBS Minnesota

Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges

CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
CHISHOLM, MN
Will We See Our First Snowfall Of The Year In September?

It is officially September which means fall is in the air and summer is coming to an end. It also means that winter will be here before you know it. I always turn to the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of every month to see what they are predicting for the month ahead. You can't take it super seriously but it is fun to see what they are forecasting, if only for more reassurance that it may or may not snow.
DULUTH, MN
lakesarearadio.net

15,000 Minnesota Nurses Set Strike Dates That Will Affect 15 Hospitals

(MNN/KDLM) – Union leaders gave notice Thursday morning that 15 thousand members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to go on strike September 12th through the 15th, at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth/Superior area, saying they’re fighting for “fair contracts to put patients before profits”.
DULUTH, MN
Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man

HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said. 
HIBBING, MN
