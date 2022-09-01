Read full article on original website
Inside Uncle Harvey’s Mausoleum – Abandoned Lake Superior Building in Northern Minnesota
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
Haunted Hotel For Sale In Wisconsin
Do you want a room with a ghostly good view? Do you want to saddle up to a bar with a spirit - and a spirit in hand? A haunted hotel in Wisconsin provides all of these things and more - and is for sale!. There are many unique things...
Boo At The Zoo Back At Lake Superior Zoo This October
Looking for a fun and family-friendly Halloween event to bring your kids to? You're in luck because the Lake Superior Zoo is bringing back Boo At The Zoo this year!. It has been a pretty big year for the Lake Superior Zoo! Recently, they announced a new addition: an endangered baby cotton-top tamarin monkey! It might be the cutest addition possible and the baby can often be seen clinging to his dad's back in the exhibit. Awwww!
How Does This Summer Compare To Last Year?
Sadly, summer is coming to an end. Although we may have a few nice days left in the forecast, hot and scorching weather is likely done for the year. Sigh. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz weighed in on this fact with an interesting statistic of his own on Tuesday (August 30th). Depending on how you feel about hot weather, you may or may not be a fan of what he has to say.
fox9.com
Nurses to strike at 15 Minnesota hospitals, 1 in Wisconsin
The Minnesota Nurses Association on Thursday announced 15,000 nurses are going to go on strike in 10 days. The nurses will strike for three days at 16 hospitals across seven different hospital systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, as well as Moose Lake and Superior, Wisconsin. The strike is the largest nurses' strike in U.S. history, according to the nurses union.
REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy Duluth Minnesota Concert Review
Like many people, going to concerts and experiencing live music is one of my favorite things to do. Last night Duluth's Amsoil Arena and a massive crowd in attendance was rocked by some really talented musicians. REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy were the line-up for the evening and to me,...
boreal.org
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
Photo: Heather Lynn Olson has been missing for more than a month. Her family believes she is in Minneapolis. (Supplied) A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs...
Motorcyclist killed in collision with SUV driver in Cloquet
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV driver on a residential street in Cloquet Monday evening. The Cloquet Police Department says the collision happened at Carlton Avenue and 22nd Street just after 11 p.m. Officers arrived to find the motorcyclist, a 26-year-old Cloquet man, suffering significant injuries...
Northern Minnesota officers who fatally shot Michael David Johnson will not face charges
CHISHOLM, Minn. -- The northern Minnesota law enforcement officers who fatally shot 38-year-old Michael David Johnson in April will not face charges, the St. Louis County Attorney's Office says.Johnson was shot around 5 a.m. on April 20, after officers were requested to arrest him on a felony stalking charge. Officers found his vehicle around the 200 block of Central Avenue in Chisholm and tried to take him into custody, but efforts to communicate with him stalled, according to the county attorney.Eventually Johnson came out of the home with knives in his hands. St. Louis County Sheriff's Deputy Gavin Nichols fired...
Will We See Our First Snowfall Of The Year In September?
It is officially September which means fall is in the air and summer is coming to an end. It also means that winter will be here before you know it. I always turn to the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of every month to see what they are predicting for the month ahead. You can't take it super seriously but it is fun to see what they are forecasting, if only for more reassurance that it may or may not snow.
FOX 21 Online
Young Cloquet Man Is Dead After Motorcycle Crash
CLOQUET, Minn. — A 26 year-old motorcyclist from Cloquet is dead after a crash with a small vehicle. According to the Cloquet Police Department, they responded to an accident at 11:05 p.m. Monday on Carlton Avenue and 22nd Street in Cloquet. Officers say the crash involved a small red...
Duluth Kitten With Heart Condition Just Wants A Home For His Remaining Days
Talk about a story that pulls at your heartstrings. We talk with Nicole from Animal Allies each week and feature a pet of the week. It's not very often that we feature a puppy or a kitten because they usually get adopted quickly. This cute kitten though has some special needs.
lakesarearadio.net
15,000 Minnesota Nurses Set Strike Dates That Will Affect 15 Hospitals
(MNN/KDLM) – Union leaders gave notice Thursday morning that 15 thousand members of the Minnesota Nurses Association plan to go on strike September 12th through the 15th, at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth/Superior area, saying they’re fighting for “fair contracts to put patients before profits”.
MN Man Sentenced for Armed Crime Spree That Ended With Standoff
Madison, WI (KROC-AM News)- A Duluth man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Thursday after he was convicted for attempted bank robbery and possessing a firearm as a felon. A News release from the U.S. The Attorney's Office in Western Wisconsin says 31-year-old Cody Walker-Nelson went on a...
Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man
HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said.
Human remains found in northern Minnesota, believed to be missing man
Human remains that were found in northern Minnesota on Sunday are believed to be those of a man who went missing late last month. Remains believed to be that of Jesse James Crabtree, 49, were found by Hibbing Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue Squad members at around 11 a.m. Sunday.
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
