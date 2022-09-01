ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

95.3 The Bear

Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History

Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa Cancer Survivor’s Food Truck Offers Fresh Southern Staples

A new local food truck, "The Spoon of Tuscaloosa," is now serving 'sustainable staples with soul' to the local community and the student populations of the area's University and colleges. The business has already made its mark on Tuscaloosa, catering athletic events and other and special occasions and hosting pop-up...
95.3 The Bear

UAB’s Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa

UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Best Seats in the House!

95.3 The Bear, Tide 100.9 and Tuscaloosa Toyota are excited to get you to the game with our " 2022 Best Seats in the House" contest!. Each Thursday, before all seven Alabama Crimson Tide home football games in 2022, one (1) winner will receive two (2) lower bowl tickets for the 45 yard line in Bryant-Denny Stadium, with transportation to and from the game provided by Tuscaloosa Toyota!
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama Baseball Lands In-State Commitment

The Alabama baseball team secured a huge in-state commitment from the class of 2024 this week in Jackson Hunter. According to Prep Baseball Report Alabama, Hunter is ranked ninth in his class in the state of Alabama. Hunter announced his commitment to the Tide on Tuesday via social media. “First...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

95.3 The Bear

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

