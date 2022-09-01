Read full article on original website
Perry County’s Most Expensive Home is a Piece of Alabama History
Less than an hour away is this piece of Alabama. Located in Marion, Alabama you can step inside Kenworthy Hall also known as Carlisle-Martin House. The historical background of this Perry County dates back to 1858 and it was built for “Edward Kenworthy-Carlisle, the house is one of the best-preserved examples of Italian Villa-style architecture. The house was added as a National Historic Landmark in 2004,” said the agent.
Greene County Community Members Offering Relief For Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi is currently facing a horrible water crisis. According to ABC News, Jackson, Mississippi residents have a shortage of clean water. ABC News stated that a major pump at the city's main water treatment facility was damaged. The city's mayor says the current water crisis is a result of...
Tuscaloosa Cancer Survivor’s Food Truck Offers Fresh Southern Staples
A new local food truck, "The Spoon of Tuscaloosa," is now serving 'sustainable staples with soul' to the local community and the student populations of the area's University and colleges. The business has already made its mark on Tuscaloosa, catering athletic events and other and special occasions and hosting pop-up...
Tuscaloosa Brewery Pays Homage to Saban, Schwarzenegger and Will Anderson in New Chalk Art
Many already know the Crimson Tide's star senior linebacker Will Anderson as 'the Terminator,' but the defensive powerhouse is playing the role of another Arnold Schwarzenegger character in new art unveiled Friday. At Tuscaloosa's Druid City Brewing Company, artist Rich Marcks's tradition has long been to marry Bama football and...
Tuscaloosa Police ID Man Killed in Thursday Wreck on Greensboro Avenue
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified the 53-year-old man killed Thursday morning in a two-car collision on Greensboro Avenue. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the victim was James Douglas Watts, a Tuscaloosa resident. Taylor said Watts was driving a Mitsubishi Lancer south on Greensboro Avenue when...
Tuscaloosa City Council OKs 34-Unit Northriver Condo Development
The City of Tuscaloosa approved a developer's plans to bring 34 condominium units, a new restaurant and a marina with a mercantile store to the Northriver Yacht Club at their meeting Tuesday night. The developer, NRYC Holding, LLC, is seeking to build the condo complex on the banks of Lake...
Look: 99 Snapshots From Alabama’s Opening Week One Blowout of Utah State
The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Utah State Aggies 55-0 in the opening week of the 2022 college football season. The Tide scored on its first nine drives of the game and for the first time in 34 years the defense shut out its opponent in the opener. "So I...
UAB’s Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa
UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
Police Suspect High Schoolers Responsible for Paintball Incidents in Northport Friday
Police in Northport are investigating at least two incidents involving paintball guns Friday morning and suspect high school football rivalries may be at the heart of the matter. Keith Carpenter, the assistant chief of the Northport Police Department, said officers were called to the Northport Chick-fil-A on McFarland Boulevard and...
Price Spike: Alabama’s Most Expensive Luxury Estate Gets a New Price Tag
This incredible estate is less than 2 ½ hours away from Tuscaloosa. According to the Target Auction Company this “legacy gated estate on 57 plus acres in Madison, Alabama” is up for auction. Every step and turn is met with a true lap of luxury. “This dream...
Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 20/59 Blocked Near Tuscaloosa by Another Wreck
A day after a wreck snarled traffic on Interstate 20/59 near Tuscaloosa, the eastbound lanes of the roadway are blocked again Wednesday afternoon by another collision. The accident took place before Exit 86 in Tuscaloosa County near Coaling. The blockage is causing moderate delays in the afternoon driver for drivers...
Manhunt Underway for Mississippi Murder Suspect Who Stole Car in Hale County
Police are asking the public to beware as they hunt for a suspect in a Mississippi murder who is believed to have stolen a vehicle in West Alabama Thursday. Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency in the area, said the suspect is 22-year-old Edward Leon Bush, who police say is likely armed and dangerous.
Mother of Man Killed Near Tuscaloosa Strip Sues Shooter and Bar
The mother of a young man who was fatally shot near the Tuscaloosa Strip almost two years ago has filed a four-count lawsuit against the man who pulled the trigger and the bar that served him drinks that night. The killing at the center of the suit took place in...
1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Crash in Central Tuscaloosa Thursday Afternoon
One person was killed in a head-on collision in central Tuscaloosa Thursday afternoon, police have confirmed. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said the collision took place shortly before noon on Thursday at the intersection of 10th and Greensboro Avenues. Taylor said witnesses reported a head-on collision...
Tuscaloosa Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Fire Truck
Police in Tuscaloosa are looking for a driver who was caught on a dash camera running into a local fire truck and immediately leaving the scene. In a Friday morning Facebook post, a police spokesperson said the collision took place on the evening of August 19th, two Fridays ago. Police...
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting on Tuscaloosa’s McFarland Boulevard
A man is in critical condition at a Tuscaloosa hospital after he was reportedly shot in one of the city's busiest intersections Saturday. Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, confirmed the shooting to the Thread at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Sellers said one male victim was in...
Victim Shot Tuesday in West Tuscaloosa Was Hit 10 Times, Police Say
The victim of a shooting in West Tuscaloosa earlier this week was shot almost a dozen times, court documents filed Wednesday say. The incident took place around 2:45 Tuesday morning at Creekwood Village Apartments on 40th Avenue behind the Piggy Wiggly on Stillman Boulevard. According to the new deposition, officers...
21 Facts, Quotes, and Stats for Crimson Tide Star’s 21st Birthday
Alabama's defensive star, Will Anderson, celebrated his twenty-first birthday on Friday. Here's 21 facts, quotes, and stories about the junior linebacker. 20. Parents: Tereon and Will Anderson Sr. 19. Major: Communication studies. 18. Grew up with five sisters. Anderson credits lots of his strength to growing up with five older...
Alabama Baseball Lands In-State Commitment
The Alabama baseball team secured a huge in-state commitment from the class of 2024 this week in Jackson Hunter. According to Prep Baseball Report Alabama, Hunter is ranked ninth in his class in the state of Alabama. Hunter announced his commitment to the Tide on Tuesday via social media. “First...
