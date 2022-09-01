ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, IA

Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon

(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
98.1 KHAK

Over $100,000 In Meat Stolen From Eastern Iowa Plant

A major theft took place last week leaving people with more questions than not when semis full of pork went missing overnight. Over $100,000 worth of meat was stolen from an eastern Iowa plant last week. On Thursday, September 1st the Ottumwa Police Department was contacted at around 7 a.m....
OTTUMWA, IA
iowa.media

Shots fired during Union County chase

At approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a sergeant with the Union County Sheriff’s Office located Daniel Floyd Edwards, wanted for parole violations with nationwide extradition. A pursuit ensued as Edwards attempted to elude the sergeant. The sergeant radioed for immediate assistance after shots were fired at the tires...
UNION COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Waterloo residents charged with insurance fraud

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, two Waterloo residents were charged with insurance fraud. According to a criminal complaint, an investigation into 43-year-old Dale Rawlins and 39-year-old Janette Rompot began in July 2022. Investigators say Rawlins made false statements to an insurer in connection with an auto insurance application and Rompot aided in the illegal act.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
DES MOINES, IA
KCJJ

UI business student accused of “severely” beating his mother

A Universality of Iowa student faces charges that he beat his own mother at a downtown Iowa City hotel late Saturday night, causing serious injuries. Iowa City Police were called to Hotel Vetro on South Linn Street just before 11:45 Saturday night for a domestic assault. Investigators were told that 20-year-old Dominic Battaglia of North Van Buren Street had struck his mother in the head and face multiple times, causing what police describe as “serious” injuries. No other details about the incident, including the exact extent of those injuries or what led to the attack, have been released.
IOWA CITY, IA
newscenter1.tv

Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
SPENCER, IA
Iowa State Daily

BREAKING: ISU graduate arrested for exploitation of a minor on campus

Investigators arrested an Iowa State alumnus for possession of explicit materials of a minor Wednesday, according to a press release from the university’s department of public safety. The suspect, 22-year old Benjamin Cooper, graduated from Iowa State and moved to Wisconsin during the course of an investigation on him...
AMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Law Enforcement Response Prompted From Threat Made To Dallas County Hospital This Past Month

Law enforcement officials responded to a threat made to the Dallas County Hospital on August 26th in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, the Perry Fire Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a threat at the hospital at 8:56 p.m. on August 26th.The situation was cleared at 12:30am Saturday morning.
PERRY, IA
1380kcim.com

Details Still Scarce On ATF/FBI Raids At Five West-Central Iowa Locations Wednesday

Officials are yet to release any significant updates regarding federal search warrants executed nearly simultaneously yesterday (Wednesday) at five western Iowa addresses. In a joint action involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agents raided the home of Denison-based firearms retailer Brad Wendt of Denison, his Denison and Anita stores, a rural Manning home in the 3000 block of 370th Street, and a site in downtown Adair, where Wendt currently serves as police chief. As of Thursday morning, federal authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the investigation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
MANNING, IA
Western Iowa Today

Eye-catching Everly Brothers mural going up in SW Iowa

(Shenandoah, IA) — Construction is underway on a giant mural bearing the likenesses of Don and Phil Everly on Highway Two in southwest Iowa, alerting tourists to the Everly Brothers Childhood Home in Shenandoah. California artist John Cerney (SIR-nee) created the mural, which he says targets motorists who may not know of the brothers’ rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on K-M-A in the 1940’s to music stardom as rock-and-roll pioneers in the 1950’s and ’60’s. Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials also hope visitors will stop by the Everly Brothers’ house during Shenfest weekend in late September.
SHENANDOAH, IA
theperrynews.com

Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot

A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
ADEL, IA
kchi.com

Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol

Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KCCI.com

State patrol: Driver unaware that police were asking him to pull over

NEWTON, Iowa — A video from Wednesday night shows an RV surrounded by officers with guns drawn along Interstate 80. It happened in the westbound lanes, east of Newton. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the RV driver was speeding but refused to pull over, even as the line of patrol cars behind him kept getting longer.
NEWTON, IA
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

