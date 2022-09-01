Read full article on original website
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
Over $100,000 In Meat Stolen From Eastern Iowa Plant
A major theft took place last week leaving people with more questions than not when semis full of pork went missing overnight. Over $100,000 worth of meat was stolen from an eastern Iowa plant last week. On Thursday, September 1st the Ottumwa Police Department was contacted at around 7 a.m....
Iowa State Patrol reports two fatality accidents and one injury accident on Sunday
(State) The Iowa State Patrol responded to multiple accidents on Sunday. In Clinton County, two motorcycles were eastbound on Old Lincoln Highway and each left the roadway. One bike struck a traffic sign, resulting in a fatality. The other driver sustained minor injuries. In Muscatine County, 49-year old Rachel Kay...
Update: Red Oak Police arrest Nebraska man on multiple Harassment charges
(Red Oak) An Omaha man was arrested twice during the holiday weekend by the Red Oak Police Department. 39-year-old David Allan Minard, was originally taken into custody at 8:35 p.m. Sunday at 201 E Maple Street. Minard was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and was being held on $300 bond.
Shots fired during Union County chase
At approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, a sergeant with the Union County Sheriff’s Office located Daniel Floyd Edwards, wanted for parole violations with nationwide extradition. A pursuit ensued as Edwards attempted to elude the sergeant. The sergeant radioed for immediate assistance after shots were fired at the tires...
City in Iowa requires pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during holiday weekend
KEYSTONE, Iowa (KGAN) — A city in Iowa has required pit bull owners to get rid of dogs during the holiday weekend. Keystone, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, sent a notice to residents on Friday afternoon, noting that their pit bulls have to leave. Keystone gave residents...
Sioux City woman arrested after pursuit in Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Sioux City woman after a pursuit on Thursday.
Waterloo residents charged with insurance fraud
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - After an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau, two Waterloo residents were charged with insurance fraud. According to a criminal complaint, an investigation into 43-year-old Dale Rawlins and 39-year-old Janette Rompot began in July 2022. Investigators say Rawlins made false statements to an insurer in connection with an auto insurance application and Rompot aided in the illegal act.
KCCI Archive: Horns Ferry bridge collapse
DES MOINES, Iowa — The 110-year-old Horns Ferry Bridge collapsed into the Des Moines River in 1991. The spectacular sight gave hundreds of Labor Day campers an extra treat during what would normally be a quiet weekend vacation. It also gave two teenagers the scare of their lives.
UI business student accused of “severely” beating his mother
A Universality of Iowa student faces charges that he beat his own mother at a downtown Iowa City hotel late Saturday night, causing serious injuries. Iowa City Police were called to Hotel Vetro on South Linn Street just before 11:45 Saturday night for a domestic assault. Investigators were told that 20-year-old Dominic Battaglia of North Van Buren Street had struck his mother in the head and face multiple times, causing what police describe as “serious” injuries. No other details about the incident, including the exact extent of those injuries or what led to the attack, have been released.
Family sues state of Iowa in connection to son's death at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — A little more than a year ago, 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo drowned in the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park. Now, his parents are taking legal action against the state of Iowa. The news comes after his mother and father previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against...
Iowa man identified in fatal ATV crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
BREAKING: ISU graduate arrested for exploitation of a minor on campus
Investigators arrested an Iowa State alumnus for possession of explicit materials of a minor Wednesday, according to a press release from the university’s department of public safety. The suspect, 22-year old Benjamin Cooper, graduated from Iowa State and moved to Wisconsin during the course of an investigation on him...
Law Enforcement Response Prompted From Threat Made To Dallas County Hospital This Past Month
Law enforcement officials responded to a threat made to the Dallas County Hospital on August 26th in Perry. According to the Perry Police Department, officers, the Perry Fire Department and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call of a threat at the hospital at 8:56 p.m. on August 26th.The situation was cleared at 12:30am Saturday morning.
Details Still Scarce On ATF/FBI Raids At Five West-Central Iowa Locations Wednesday
Officials are yet to release any significant updates regarding federal search warrants executed nearly simultaneously yesterday (Wednesday) at five western Iowa addresses. In a joint action involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), agents raided the home of Denison-based firearms retailer Brad Wendt of Denison, his Denison and Anita stores, a rural Manning home in the 3000 block of 370th Street, and a site in downtown Adair, where Wendt currently serves as police chief. As of Thursday morning, federal authorities have not yet announced any arrests related to the investigation. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Eye-catching Everly Brothers mural going up in SW Iowa
(Shenandoah, IA) — Construction is underway on a giant mural bearing the likenesses of Don and Phil Everly on Highway Two in southwest Iowa, alerting tourists to the Everly Brothers Childhood Home in Shenandoah. California artist John Cerney (SIR-nee) created the mural, which he says targets motorists who may not know of the brothers’ rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on K-M-A in the 1940’s to music stardom as rock-and-roll pioneers in the 1950’s and ’60’s. Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials also hope visitors will stop by the Everly Brothers’ house during Shenfest weekend in late September.
Boone man arrested in rural Adel with pistol, pot
A Boone man was arrested Thursday afternoon in rural Adel after trying to jettison an ounce of cannabis from his vehicle. Trystin Thaddeus Bettazza, 26, of 1079 U Ave., Boone, was charged with first-offense possession of a controlled substance and person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and issued citations for no valid driver’s license, no insurance and operating a non-registered vehicle.
Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol
Six additional arrests are reported by State Troopers for the start of the Labor Day Holiday weekend. At about 2:25 pm in Caldwell County, Troopers arrested 41-year-old Timothy L Lanyon of Carthage on a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a traffic violation in Lafayette County and a warrant for alleged failure to appear on a Higginsville warrant, He was also arrested for speeding. Lanyon was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
State patrol: Driver unaware that police were asking him to pull over
NEWTON, Iowa — A video from Wednesday night shows an RV surrounded by officers with guns drawn along Interstate 80. It happened in the westbound lanes, east of Newton. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the RV driver was speeding but refused to pull over, even as the line of patrol cars behind him kept getting longer.
