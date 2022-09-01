Read full article on original website
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Black Pride organizers outline security plans for finale concert
ATLANTA — Thousands of people are in town specifically for Atlanta Black Pride Weekend. The festival kicked off on Wednesday, but the big event is the Sunday finale concert when over 20,000 people are expected to show up at Piedmont Park. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with organizers who...
WJCL
Georgia Southern grad paralyzed after chiropractor visit moves to Shepard Center for rehab
ATLANTA — Recent Georgia Southern University graduate Caitlin Jensen, who had four arteries dissected after a visit to a chiropractor, has now moved to the Shepard Center in Atlanta to begin rehab. “I try not to look too far ahead, because that can be very overwhelming. Every morning, we...
CBS 46
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta hospital closing follows national trend
ATLANTA — The loss of Atlanta Medical Center follows a nationwide trend in hospital closings – especially in rural areas, but also in big cities. An analyst who researches the topic called the health care economy the "survival of the fattest." Emory Healthcare is rooted in a university...
On this day in history, Sept. 1, 1864, Atlanta collapses and burns as Confederates flee
Fiery destruction consumed Atlanta as rebel forces fled the city on this day in history, September 1, 1864. The collapse of the Georgia transportation hub marked a defining moment in the Civil War and later fueled one the great sweeping epics in global storytelling, "Gone with the Wind." "Cut off...
Gridlock Guy: Several takeaways from the massive I-285 closure at Ashford Dunwoody
Many calls we hear on the police, fire, and EMS scanner radios in the WSB 24-Hour Traffic Center end up being less fierce than what a stressed caller has just relayed to a 911 dispatcher. The “apartment fire” ends up being burnt food on a stove. The “entrapment” in a vehicle is often a dented door that won’t open.
CBS 46
Man injured in Midtown shooting ‘would have died’ if AMC was closed sooner
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man who was critically injured in a triple shooting in Midtown that left two others dead has spoken out, saying if the Atlanta Medical Center that he was rushed to was closed, he “would have died.”. The shooting spree started at...
Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼
A police officer was a pillar in the Bankhead and Grove Park communities until, one day, he vanished IT WAS A SIMPLE QUESTION. At a Grove Park Neighborhood Association meeting earlier this year, residents voiced their concerns about the turnover rate for the Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers in the area. Coupled with the concern […] The post Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor's ire
ATLANTA (AP) — One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals said it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. WellStar announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close Nov. 1. The hospital operates a busy emergency room and is a vital health care provider for many low-income residents. “For several years, Wellstar has continued to invest in and operate AMC with significant losses to provide more time to partner on a creative, long-term, sustainable solution for the hospital’s future,” Wellstar CEO Candice L. Saunders said in a statement. But those efforts, including possible partnerships with government agencies, did not materialize, she said.
Atlanta Medical Center Downtown to shut down by November, officials confirm
ATLANTA — One of two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta is closing, hospital officials confirmed on Wednesday night. Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta on November 1. In the meantime, they say they will gradually “wind down” services offered at the hospital.
Final 8 p.m. sunset in Atlanta until April happens this weekend
ATLANTA — The days are getting shorter. The final 8 p.m. sunset until April is Saturday, Sept. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The next sunset at 8 p.m. or later is not until Apr. 4, 2023, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
