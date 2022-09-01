ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 20 Best Hiking Trails In Atlanta GA (& Hikes Near Atlanta)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. From the Appalachian Trail and Bartram Trail to an endless array of State Parks, WMAs, and waterfalls scattered throughout the region, North Georgia is an amazing place for anyone who loves hiking. But...
ATLANTA, GA
towncarolina.com

Alpharetta: Downtown Destination

Alpharetta, Georgia, is no longer a sleepy—albeit upscale—suburb of Atlanta. Its downtown district added destination dining, galleries, and shops so its residents wouldn’t have to leave for Buckhead or Midtown. With a choice of strolling to dinner instead of battling Atlanta traffic, who’s to argue?. Notable...
ALPHARETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smyrna, GA
City
Brookhaven, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Decatur, GA
City
Roswell, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Buckhead, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Atlanta hospital closing follows national trend

ATLANTA — The loss of Atlanta Medical Center follows a nationwide trend in hospital closings – especially in rural areas, but also in big cities. An analyst who researches the topic called the health care economy the "survival of the fattest." Emory Healthcare is rooted in a university...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#What To Do#Travel Info#Atlanta Beltline#Braves#Falcons#Metro Atlanta
TheAtlantaVoice

Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼

A police officer was a pillar in the Bankhead and Grove Park communities until, one day, he vanished IT WAS A SIMPLE QUESTION. At a Grove Park Neighborhood Association meeting earlier this year, residents voiced their concerns about the turnover rate for the Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers in the area. Coupled with the concern […] The post Where in the World is Officer Gray? ￼ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Porsche
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pepsi
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Tour tickets on sale soon for the Atlanta stop of Harry Potter experience

Harry Potter: The Exhibition will make its second stop on its North American tour in Atlanta, Georgia. The exhibit will open downtown on Friday, October 21, at 200 Peachtree Street. Tickets for this touring exhibition about the Wizarding World will go on sale Wednesday, September 28, but fans who are a part of the Harry […] The post Tour tickets on sale soon for the Atlanta stop of Harry Potter experience appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Atlanta hospital announces closure, drawing mayor's ire

ATLANTA (AP) — One of Atlanta’s largest hospitals said it plans to shut down in two months after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. WellStar announced late Wednesday that the Atlanta Medical Center will close Nov. 1. The hospital operates a busy emergency room and is a vital health care provider for many low-income residents. “For several years, Wellstar has continued to invest in and operate AMC with significant losses to provide more time to partner on a creative, long-term, sustainable solution for the hospital’s future,” Wellstar CEO Candice L. Saunders said in a statement. But those efforts, including possible partnerships with government agencies, did not materialize, she said.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Black Pride announces Labor Day weekend events

Atlanta Black Pride has announced a string of events happening over the Labor Day weekend. The inaugural Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Film Festival will roll out on Saturday, Sep. 3 at IPIC in Midtown; it will have free screenings all day long of independent LGBTQ films such as Mixed Girl and B-Boy Blues.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy