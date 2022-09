When I first noticed Officer Jackson, I was entering the gates of the Georgetown’s great Dumbarton Oaks Gardens in the 3100 block of R Street NW. Assisting a small group of folks on the street in front of the gardens, he was patiently directing the out-of-towners on their various ways to their next scattered locations. He knew which buses and metros to take and everything in between including the Saturday schedule differences and which stops to watch for.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO