Lake Charles, LA

Area 337 a Latino Kitchen

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited with Gus Garden, owner of the popular Latin restaurant, Area 337 in Lake Charles. arden was born and raised in Dominican Republic. In 2001, at the age of 14, he and his family moved to Miami. During and after high school, Garden worked at several fast-food establishments, where he began to learn about the food service industry. In 2009, he moved to Puerto Rico. “That’s where the fun began,” Garden says. “I started working in upscale restaurants. Because I knew English, I took care of the tourists. Though I always worked the front of the house, I learned about Puerto Rican cooking – how to make the rice, plantains, yucca.” In this environment, Garden honed his customer service skills, explaining the food culture and preparation to clients, remembering their preferences, and earning their trust. Later, he became a manager and learned those skills.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

TDL WEEK ONE: Scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lightning wreaked havoc on Friday night football. Several games were in lightning delays or were delayed. One game was canceled and some postponed to Saturday. GAME OF THE WEEK. Iowa 27, Iota 8, FINAL. OTHER GAMES. Sulphur 42, Washington-Marion 8 (Thursday) Grand Lake 52, Hamilton...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2022. Christina Gale Williams, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Dustin Joseph Greig, 28, Iowa: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Lacombe, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Grand Ole Opry veteran: 'Smilin' Jack' LeBlanc has played with the greats

Traveling around the country playing music and performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage, Jack “Smilin’ Jack” LeBlanc has played with country music greats. “I’ve been a very lucky fellow,” LeBlanc said. “I’ve done everything in life that I wanted to do. I’ve been to every place I wanted to go. I guess I have had a blessed life.”
LAFAYETTE, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles '2022 Chuck Fest' Line-Up & Schedule Of Events

The 2022 Chuck Fest, presented by the Chuck Fest Foundation is set for October 22 from 12 noon to 12 midnight in Downtown Lake Charles! This local festival is a one-of-a-kind event centered around the Lake City. The purpose is to celebrate the local talent, people, culture, music, art, and food that make Lake Charles so special.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Chuck Fest 2022 announces band lineup

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the 2022 Chuck Fest band lineup. Chuck Fest will feature five performance venues at two outdoor main stages, as well as Luna Bar and Grill, Panorama Music House, and Stellar Beans Coffee House & Edibles. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cajun Classic Horse Show to showcase Racking horse events

The first-ever horse and horsemanship show of its kind in Southwest Louisiana is happening this weekend in Sulphur. The Cajun Classic Horse Show is Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3 at the West Cal Arena, 2900 Ruth St. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday. A meet and greet is planned for 5 p.m. On Saturday, gates open at 10 a.m.
SULPHUR, LA
406mtsports.com

Up-and-down Montana State beats McNeese State in season-opening Gold Rush game

BOZEMAN — Willie Patterson drifted to the left corner of the end zone, fighting through contact and his jersey being pulled. Despite that, Patterson made a play on the ball over his defender and came down for the 17-yard score. He merely faked the backflip this time — unlike his penalty-inducing celebration in last year’s Gold Rush game — but it was still apparent how excited the senior wideout was to give his team the lead.
BOZEMAN, MT
KPLC TV

Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning

Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
BELL CITY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Big dream, big goals: LC native Chesney Claire making mark in Vegas

Lake Charles native Chesney Claire is making her mark in Las Vegas. Claire’s inspiration and motivation is her family. “My very first time performing anywhere, it was at my grandfather Jerald Helms’ funeral,” she said. “After singing my grandparent’s wedding song at his funeral, my family approached me and said, ‘You need to continue doing music, that’s where you shine.’”
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles Theaters

If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at the Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers & storms look to remain isolated for Labor Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More typical rain chances for this time of year seem to be in store for Labor Day Monday. Though the same upper-level low is still near the area, the best moisture tomorrow looks to be over the Gulf of Mexico and Cameron Parish. This will mean that rain chances Monday will feature morning showers, mainly south of I-10 and even more so in Cameron Parish. A few scattered isolated storms in the rest of the area with some daytime heating, though cloudiness will help keep a lid on activity. This is good news for any outdoor Labor Day plans, as it looks like they still can be a go. You can track anything that does pop up with the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80′s for highs, and stay in the mid 70′s for lows.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Named 2022's Most Humid City In U.S.

If you are from Lake Charles or Southwest Louisiana then this will come as no shock to you but Lake Charles has topped the list as the most humid city in the United States. We all know this because we live with it every day. I was born right here in Lake Charles and in my 50 years in Southwest Louisiana there is one thing I know, the humidity is terrible.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cinemark offers $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In celebration of National Cinema Day, Cinemark theaters are trying to attract moviegoers this Labor Day weekend by offering some discounted prices. 7News headed out to one local Cinemark Saturday afternoon and caught up with moviegoers who were happy to watch a film on the big screen for less.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FRIDAY FORECAST: Wet Pattern In Store For Labor Day Weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A wetter pattern is ahead as we start our Labor Day Weekend. As our front begins to lift north today, that will allow rain chances to go back up to normal Friday afternoon. The first part of the long weekend looks to be even wetter, as an upper-level disturbance will move close to the area from the North. That will serve to increase rain chances even more, with numerous showers and storms possible at least through Sunday. Saturday may be tougher to work around the rain, Sunday and Labor Day look better. The increased coverage of showers and storms will cause high temperatures to cool into the mid-to-upper 80′s this weekend.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95

Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 31, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 95 at the intersection of the westbound on-ramp of Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish. Nathan L. LeBlanc, 17, of Duson, was killed in the crash.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
