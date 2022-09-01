Read full article on original website
Area 337 a Latino Kitchen
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited with Gus Garden, owner of the popular Latin restaurant, Area 337 in Lake Charles. arden was born and raised in Dominican Republic. In 2001, at the age of 14, he and his family moved to Miami. During and after high school, Garden worked at several fast-food establishments, where he began to learn about the food service industry. In 2009, he moved to Puerto Rico. “That’s where the fun began,” Garden says. “I started working in upscale restaurants. Because I knew English, I took care of the tourists. Though I always worked the front of the house, I learned about Puerto Rican cooking – how to make the rice, plantains, yucca.” In this environment, Garden honed his customer service skills, explaining the food culture and preparation to clients, remembering their preferences, and earning their trust. Later, he became a manager and learned those skills.
KPLC TV
TDL WEEK ONE: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lightning wreaked havoc on Friday night football. Several games were in lightning delays or were delayed. One game was canceled and some postponed to Saturday. GAME OF THE WEEK. Iowa 27, Iota 8, FINAL. OTHER GAMES. Sulphur 42, Washington-Marion 8 (Thursday) Grand Lake 52, Hamilton...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Labor Day Weekend Sept. 2-5
Are you getting excited for the Labor Day weekend? You should as most of us will have a three-day weekend which means we definitely will be looking to get out there and do something fun!. So the question of the day is, What to do? Just like we do every...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2022. Christina Gale Williams, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Dustin Joseph Greig, 28, Iowa: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000;...
Lake Charles American Press
Grand Ole Opry veteran: ‘Smilin’ Jack’ LeBlanc has played with the greats
Traveling around the country playing music and performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage, Jack “Smilin’ Jack” LeBlanc has played with country music greats. “I’ve been a very lucky fellow,” LeBlanc said. “I’ve done everything in life that I wanted to do. I’ve been to every place I wanted to go. I guess I have had a blessed life.”
Lake Charles ‘2022 Chuck Fest’ Line-Up & Schedule Of Events
The 2022 Chuck Fest, presented by the Chuck Fest Foundation is set for October 22 from 12 noon to 12 midnight in Downtown Lake Charles! This local festival is a one-of-a-kind event centered around the Lake City. The purpose is to celebrate the local talent, people, culture, music, art, and food that make Lake Charles so special.
KPLC TV
Chuck Fest 2022 announces band lineup
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA has announced the 2022 Chuck Fest band lineup. Chuck Fest will feature five performance venues at two outdoor main stages, as well as Luna Bar and Grill, Panorama Music House, and Stellar Beans Coffee House & Edibles. The...
Lake Charles American Press
Cajun Classic Horse Show to showcase Racking horse events
The first-ever horse and horsemanship show of its kind in Southwest Louisiana is happening this weekend in Sulphur. The Cajun Classic Horse Show is Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3 at the West Cal Arena, 2900 Ruth St. Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday. A meet and greet is planned for 5 p.m. On Saturday, gates open at 10 a.m.
KPLC TV
18-wheeler trailer burns in Jeff Davis Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An 18-wheeler trailer caught on fire this morning in Jeff Davis Parish. No injuries reported at this time. Jeff Davis Fire District 1 and District 2 responded to the fire.
406mtsports.com
Up-and-down Montana State beats McNeese State in season-opening Gold Rush game
BOZEMAN — Willie Patterson drifted to the left corner of the end zone, fighting through contact and his jersey being pulled. Despite that, Patterson made a play on the ball over his defender and came down for the 17-yard score. He merely faked the backflip this time — unlike his penalty-inducing celebration in last year’s Gold Rush game — but it was still apparent how excited the senior wideout was to give his team the lead.
KPLC TV
Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
Lake Charles American Press
Big dream, big goals: LC native Chesney Claire making mark in Vegas
Lake Charles native Chesney Claire is making her mark in Las Vegas. Claire’s inspiration and motivation is her family. “My very first time performing anywhere, it was at my grandfather Jerald Helms’ funeral,” she said. “After singing my grandparent’s wedding song at his funeral, my family approached me and said, ‘You need to continue doing music, that’s where you shine.’”
KPLC TV
Law enforcement warns of currents at popular Sabine River swim spot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several people have drowned at a popular swimming spot on the Sabine River. Law enforcement has a message for those planning to head to the water this Labor Day weekend. It’s hard to imagine Friday’s calm waters are the reason three men and a child...
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at the Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers & storms look to remain isolated for Labor Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More typical rain chances for this time of year seem to be in store for Labor Day Monday. Though the same upper-level low is still near the area, the best moisture tomorrow looks to be over the Gulf of Mexico and Cameron Parish. This will mean that rain chances Monday will feature morning showers, mainly south of I-10 and even more so in Cameron Parish. A few scattered isolated storms in the rest of the area with some daytime heating, though cloudiness will help keep a lid on activity. This is good news for any outdoor Labor Day plans, as it looks like they still can be a go. You can track anything that does pop up with the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80′s for highs, and stay in the mid 70′s for lows.
Lake Charles Named 2022’s Most Humid City In U.S.
If you are from Lake Charles or Southwest Louisiana then this will come as no shock to you but Lake Charles has topped the list as the most humid city in the United States. We all know this because we live with it every day. I was born right here in Lake Charles and in my 50 years in Southwest Louisiana there is one thing I know, the humidity is terrible.
KPLC TV
Cinemark offers $3 movie tickets for National Cinema Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In celebration of National Cinema Day, Cinemark theaters are trying to attract moviegoers this Labor Day weekend by offering some discounted prices. 7News headed out to one local Cinemark Saturday afternoon and caught up with moviegoers who were happy to watch a film on the big screen for less.
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE FRIDAY FORECAST: Wet Pattern In Store For Labor Day Weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A wetter pattern is ahead as we start our Labor Day Weekend. As our front begins to lift north today, that will allow rain chances to go back up to normal Friday afternoon. The first part of the long weekend looks to be even wetter, as an upper-level disturbance will move close to the area from the North. That will serve to increase rain chances even more, with numerous showers and storms possible at least through Sunday. Saturday may be tougher to work around the rain, Sunday and Labor Day look better. The increased coverage of showers and storms will cause high temperatures to cool into the mid-to-upper 80′s this weekend.
Cajun French Music Association Holding Cajun Day In Lake Charles
Louisiana folks love their Cajun music and go out and enjoy it every chance they get. Whether it's at a festival, on the radio, or just playing it on their phone or Bluetooth speakers during an event at their house, you will hear the squeezebox all over South Louisiana. The...
Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95
Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 31, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 95 at the intersection of the westbound on-ramp of Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish. Nathan L. LeBlanc, 17, of Duson, was killed in the crash.
