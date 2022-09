The fall webworm (Hyphantria cunea) is a moth in the family Erebidae known principally for its larval stage, which creates the characteristic webbed nests on the tree limbs of a wide variety of hardwoods in the late summer and fall. It is considered a pest but, does not harm otherwise healthy trees. It is well known to commercial tree services and arboriculturists.

