From atmosphere to play of Buckeyes’ defense, DB target sounds sold on Ohio State
Bryce West sounded sold on Ohio State after being in Ohio Stadium as the Buckeyes’ defeated Notre Dame Saturday night.
No surprise, Ohio State defense 'expected' dominant performance vs. Notre Dame
Saturday didn’t just mark Ohio State’s marquee opener against Notre Dame, but also the debut of the Buckeyes’ new defense. Following two years of struggles, players and coaches spoke all offseason about the improvements being made behind closed doors. Talk can be cheap, but the Scarlet and...
247Sports
Ohio State football: Media not convinced Buckeyes' offense is nation's best despite win over Notre Dame
The Ohio State offense faced a litany of questions from media members after the Buckeyes' season-opening win over Notre Dame. What promised to be the nation's most explosive unit this season largely struggled following the exit of Jaxon Smith-Njigba early due to injury. The Buckeyes were held to three touchdowns for the first time since the national championship game to end the 2020 season and didn't find their rhythm against the Fighting Irish.
The Top247's No. 1 2024 recruit Dylan Raiola loves his return to Ohio State for win over Notre Dame
The Top247’s No. 1 2024 prospect Dylan Raiola returned to Ohio State on for the Buckeyes 21-10 season opening win over Notre Dame, and the Chandler (Ariz.) High standout is even more excited about his own future in Columbus down the road. “The environment was crazy,” Raiola told 247Sports....
Ohio State names four players of the week from Notre Dame win
Ohio State had one goal in Week 1 of the college football season and that was to start the year 1-0. The second-ranked Buckeyes did that, even with some struggles, defeating No. 5 Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night. It was ultimately a team performance from the...
Source: Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered hamstring injury, should be ready in 'a couple weeks'
Ohio State star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is expected to miss a game or two after suffering a low-grade hamstring injury Saturday evening in the No. 2 Buckeyes' season-opening win against Notre Dame, a source told 247Sports. Smith-Njigba will likely undergo an MRI this week to confirm the low-grade diagnosis, but the junior had good range of motion after his initial tests.
Ohio State football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba injury 'not a long-term thing,' coach Ryan Day says
Ohio State coach Ryan Day said Monday that the injury to star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is "not a long-term thing" and that the Buckeyes hope to have the former 5-star recruit available against Arkansas State on Saturday. Smith-Njigba left this past weekend's win over Notre Dame with the injury; 247Sports' Chris Hummer reported that the Rockwall (Texas) product injured his hamstring.
Four-Star '24 LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa talks Ohio State visit
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco junior linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa was yet another big time prospect who visited Ohio State over the weekend for the Buckeyes huge season opener against Notre Dame.
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud didn’t have his best performance in Ohio State football’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame, but that didn’t keep him from being satisfied with the outcome, let head coach Ryan Day tell it. Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes for 232 yards and...
PHOTOS: Top Recruits In Attendance for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defeated Notre Dame Saturday night, 21-10, in a Top 5 matchup. As expected, there were a ton of top prospects in attendance. 247Sports' Tom Loy was on-site to shoot some photos of guys like Ohio State five-star receiver commit Brandon Inniss, Ohio State four-star offensive tackle commit Luke Montgomery, five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Dylan Raiola, five-star class of 2024 target KJ Bolden, and many others.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum addresses Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame: 'The pressure of the moment got to them'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to tackle all of the action from the Week 1 action. He addressed what went down in Columbus as Ohio State battled Notre Dame but didn’t put the Irish away until late in the game. According to Finebaum,...
Watch: Coach Marcus Freeman's Post-Game Comments After the Loss to Ohio State
Coach Marcus Freeman talked in the post-game about the fourth quarter and the importance, for his team, to learn how to finish. He also commented on the play of Ohio State Quarterback CJ Stroud, who made big plays when he needed to, as well as talking about the Notre Dame running game which was the game plan for the Irish against the Buckeyes.
What is Ohio State football’s massive point spread over Arkansas State? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If your bet on Ohio State football to cover the spread against Notre Dame did not come through, you have another chance Saturday against Arkansas State. This one, though, will require more help from the Buckeye offense. Ohio State opened as a 44-point favorite over the...
Top recruits react to electric night in Ohio Stadium as Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 21-10
The Buckeyes beat Notre Dame 21-10 on Saturday night. Bucknuts has reaction from top prospects the Buckeyes are recruiting.
Four-star guard George Washington de-commits from Ohio State
George Washington III, the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has de-committed from Ohio State, he announced on Twitter Monday morning. "First, I would like to thank coach [Chris] Holtmann and the entire coaching staff for believing in me. I would also like to thank Buckeye Nation and the entire OSU family for welcoming me into the community," Washington III wrote.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: It’s past time for Ryan Day to pass the play-calling sticks
I am just a humble college football blogger. The amount of actual football knowledge that I possess could not fill up even the first few pages of a tiny Moleskin pocket journal when compared to the libraries of profundity contained in Ryan Day’s giant, football-expert brain. So, I am saying this with the utmost respect, not only for what Ohio State’s head coach has already accomplished, but also out of the acknowledgment of what I know that I don’t know.
247Sports
Ohio State football injuries: WRs Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming hopeful for Week 2, Ryan Day says
Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day said he hopes to have wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming both back in action for the Buckeyes' Week 2 home game against Arkansas State following injuries to the pair of pass-catchers. Fleming did not see action during Ohio State's 21-10 Week 1 victory after being listed as a game-time decision, while Smith-Njigba suffered an apparent left leg injury early and was limited the remainder of the night.
First Look: Buckeyes look ahead after taking care of Notre Dame
With the landmark season-opening game against Notre Dame out of the way, Ohio State will move on to Week 2 and a “guarantee game” next Saturday against Arkansas State at Ohio Stadium (noon, Big Ten Network). Each week, the First Look column will be our first taste of...
Instant Analysis: What Did We Learn From Notre Dame’s 21-10 Loss to Ohio State?
Tim Prister and Tim O’Malley discuss their key takeaways from Notre Dame’s 21-10 Loss to No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus Ohio. At Irish Illustrated, we know when it comes to Irish fans, game day is always epic. We are out to be your go-to site, whether you come from a long line of Irish or you are new to the Notre Dame Family. Irish Illustrated brings you hotel deals (with your points) to get you back in the stands for every game, every sport (soon) to make great memories to last a lifetime.
NBC Sports
No. 5 Notre Dame vs No. 2 Ohio State: Time, TV, Preview & Prediction
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Since he was promoted in early December, Marcus Freeman has tried to brush aside the storyline of his return to his alma mater in his genuine coaching debut. When asked if he thought he would get emotional at Ohio Stadium during Notre Dame’s on-field visit Friday, he flatly said, “No.”
247Sports
