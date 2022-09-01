Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spotonidaho.com
Rebecca's Private Idaho draws top cyclists
Top cyclists are drawn to Sun valley every year to participate in one of the most unique cycling events in the state. Rebecca's Private Idaho is a four-day long gravel road race through the mountains that was started ten years ago, but it's drawing more racers than ever before.Griffin... ★...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Red Cross: Prepare now for tomorrow's disaster
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Idaho urges everyone to take steps now that will help keep their families safe when emergencies like wildfires, floods and home fires occur. Three simple steps can help to keep your family...
spotonidaho.com
Starter home inventory jumps in Boise
Realtor Donna Rogers has been working with the same buyer, who is approved for a loan of up to $400,000, for months. When Rogers first started looking with her, there were one or two houses a week to look at,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 18:08. 17:40. 17:02.
spotonidaho.com
ISU announces VP for Advancement
The following is a news release from Idaho State University. POCATELLO - After an extensive national search, Idaho State University has appointed Cathy Wooton as Vice President of Advancement. Wooton is currently the Senior Associate Vice President of Development and Alumni Relations...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonidaho.com
Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 46-year-old of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. According to court records, Gabriel Lopez, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after...
spotonidaho.com
DEQ and OEMR announce Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program award recipients
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have awarded Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program funds to 12 recipients across the state of Idaho. The funds will be used to deploy publicly... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
spotonidaho.com
Moose Fire active in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With a red flag warning issued for Saturday, the Moose Fire is expected to be very active, especially in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek. Highway 93, Salmon River Road and Panther Creek Road are accessible and open for traffic, but travelers may experience...
spotonidaho.com
Police search for runaway juvenile
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho....
IN THIS ARTICLE
spotonidaho.com
Idaho National Guard announces Gowen Thunder 2023 Open House and Air Show
GOWEN FIELD, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho National Guard is hosting Gowen Thunder 2023 Open House and Airshow Aug. 26-27, 2023 on Gowen Field. The event is free and open to the public and will be headlined by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the Air Force's F-16 air demonstration...
spotonidaho.com
Idaho Falls Police seek help finding runaway teen
The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may...
spotonidaho.com
'It took a village': Kuna prepares for its first rodeo since 1949
The people of Kuna have been calling for a rodeo for years. Now, for the first time since 1949, Kuna will host a rodeo this Friday and Saturday night."A year hasn't gone by that I get multiple calls wondering why Kuna doesn't have a rodeo," said Chris Engels, the Kuna City Clerk....
spotonidaho.com
Fires burning along I-15 in Pocatello and Malad Summit
ITD ITD POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Multiple fires are burning along I-15 at Pocatello. There is also a fire at Malad Summit on I-15. Fire crews are actively working in the areas, but traffic is delayed or blocked. Motorists are encouraged to slow down, watch for and move over for emergency...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spotonidaho.com
Bonneville County prosecutor charges man with first degree murder
Mark Bent | Bonneville County Jail The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office. IDAHO FALLS - The Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney has charged 41-year-old Mark Jason Bent with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Idaho...
spotonidaho.com
Traffic blocked after crash near Ucon
Courtesy Devin Austin UPDATE: Lanes are now open, ISP says. ORIGINAL STORY: IDAHO FALLS - A car crash has caused significant traffic delays near the Ucon exit on milepost 316 on U.S. Highway 20. Idaho State Police said troopers are at the westbound (southbound) crash. Traffic backed...
spotonidaho.com
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office cracking down on impaired driving this weekend
July 2021 file photo The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office. IDAHO FALLS - As we approach the Labor Day weekend, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office will have extra patrols on our roads targeting drunk drivers. Since Memorial Day Weekend,...
spotonidaho.com
Controversy in Kuna: Meta's new data center draws mixed response
After the city of Kuna announced in February that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, would build its newest data center in the small town, the city's public officials were flooded with angry emails from upset residents. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 00:51. 00:07. 22:57. 22:57. 22:34. 22:00. 20:25. 19:56. 19:56.
spotonidaho.com
2-vehicle crash near Arco sends 2 to hospital
Stock image ARCO - Two men have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near Arco Saturday morning. A news release from the Idaho State Police says it happened on U.S. Highway 20-26 at milepost 247 at 7:33 a.m. A 28-year-old Rigby man, whose name was not released, was driving...
spotonidaho.com
No criminal charges filed after assault investigation involving Boise Police Chief concludes
The Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office will not file criminal charges against Boise Chief Police Ryan Lee after reviewing the investigation results of a briefing incident. The investigation was conducted by the Idaho State Police and reviewed by the Clearwater County...
spotonidaho.com
Evening weather forecast for Sep. 4: Still very hot and smoky, with more records expected this week (Video)
Smoke from wildfires across the region will linger over southwest and central Idaho through the holiday weekend. This will be more noticeable and more dense in the morning hours, and disperse a bit into the afternoons and evenings. Air quality in the Treasure Valley did deteriorate today, for most of the valley the AQI is in the yellow, or "moderate" ...
spotonidaho.com
Soda Springs girls basketball coach arrested on rape charges
Wade Schvaneveldt | Caribou County Jail The following is a news release from the Caribou County Sheriff's Office. SODA SPRINGS - The former girls basketball coach for Soda Springs High School was arrested Friday following a months long investigation involving the Soda Springs... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:
Comments / 0