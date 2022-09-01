ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, ID

Moose Fire active in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With a red flag warning issued for Saturday, the Moose Fire is expected to be very active, especially in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek. Highway 93, Salmon River Road and Panther Creek Road are accessible and open for traffic, but travelers may experience...
Multiple hospitalizations following crash near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Sunday at 8:47 p.m., on US 20 at mile marker 394, north of Island Park. According to ISP, 2020 Infinity QX80 was traveling eastbound on US20, and a 2022 Chrysler Voyager was traveling...
Traffic blocked after crash near Ucon

Courtesy Devin Austin UPDATE: Lanes are now open, ISP says. ORIGINAL STORY: IDAHO FALLS - A car crash has caused significant traffic delays near the Ucon exit on milepost 316 on U.S. Highway 20. Idaho State Police said troopers are at the westbound (southbound) crash. Traffic backed...
Idaho Falls Police seek help finding runaway teen

The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may...
