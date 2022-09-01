Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Cocolalla couple spins way to big win
Standing there in front of the "Big Wheel" on Thursday, Jay Kassebaum still wasn't sure if his wife believes they won an Idaho Lottery game. "I told the wife 'OK, we gotta go to Boise because we just won a Big Spin," Kassebaum recounted Thursday shortly before he took his turn on the wheel to see what his total prize would be. "We have to go spin the big wheel. And honestly, we're standing here in front of it, and I don't think she still believes me."
Southwest District Health issues health advisory after cyanobacteria found in Lake Lowell
BOISE, Idaho — Southwest District Health (SWDH) has issued a health advisory for Lake Lowell, citing high concentrations of cyanobacteria in the water. Cyanobacteria produce toxins in the water that are harmful to people, pets and livestock. Those with liver or kidney damage may face an increased risk of illness, and should take extra precautions when recreating in or near the body of water.
Are Idaho Schools the Latest Victims of Cancel Culture?
We think so, but by all means, decide for yourself. It was last spring that we believe cancel culture ravished a local district in southwestern Idaho. Monday, May 9th was a day that started like any other in the Gem State. Adults went to work, kids went to school, and trash collection along with the the U.S. Postal Service conducted business as usual. What made Monday, May 9th extraordinary was how it ended. That was the day the Nampa School Board sparked controversy throughout the nation when it voted to ban 22 books from district libraries. "Voted to ban 22 from district libraries," let that sink in for a moment. What happened? Did the world rotate backwards on its axis that day? No. Did America suddenly abandon the tenets of a free-thinking republic? Also no. But it appears the Nampa School Board did. Novels as famous as Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale" along with 21 other literary works the school board deemed inappropriate were evicted from the district's school of thought. Our fervent instinct to fight the horrors of censorship is amplified by the Land of the Free underfoot and our tethers to the First Amendment.
Former refugees grow, supply produce for seven child daycares
BOISE, Idaho — Students usually grow their skills in the classroom, but this time they are growing them in the garden. "It helps to foster a sense of where their food comes from. That connection to it and their expansion on food," Nutrition Works program monitor Kelli Jeffress said.
boisestatepublicradio.org
This gold mining exhibit helps to ‘unerase’ Idaho’s Chinese history
In the 19th century, when gold mining was all the rage in the west, thousands of Chinese miners settled into what become known as The Gem State. “It's easy to forget that our beautiful Chinatowns are gone now,” said Pei-Lin Yu, Fulbright Senior Research Fellow at Boise State’s Department of Anthropology. “We used to have enormous Chinatowns. They're gone, and we're lucky to have some archeological sites that we can learn from.”
spotonidaho.com
Starter home inventory jumps in Boise
Realtor Donna Rogers has been working with the same buyer, who is approved for a loan of up to $400,000, for months. When Rogers first started looking with her, there were one or two houses a week to look at,... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 18:08. 17:40. 17:02.
spotonidaho.com
ISU announces VP for Advancement
The following is a news release from Idaho State University. POCATELLO - After an extensive national search, Idaho State University has appointed Cathy Wooton as Vice President of Advancement. Wooton is currently the Senior Associate Vice President of Development and Alumni Relations...
Made in Idaho: Ragers Smash and Axe
Ragers Smash and Axe in Boise offers axe throwing and rage rooms. A perfect place to let off some steam and have some fun.
'THING OF NIGHTMARES': Police captain, victim and local funeral home owner reflect on Downard
POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget. The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage...
‘An airplane ride of joy’: Boise based pilot set to fly Spokane girl with Leukemia back home
Spokane Quaranteam put out a request on Facebook to get Ms. E on a private jet back home and within 70 minutes the group had multiple pilots step up and volunteer.
Post Register
Spirit of Boise pays tribute to longtime KTVB meteorologist Larry Gebert
Pilots at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic on Friday honored longtime morning meteorologist Larry Gebert, who passed away earlier this year. Gebert spent many years covering the annual balloon festival and countless other community events.
KIVI-TV
Micron's Boise investment announcement comes with a major perk for local education
NAMPA, Idaho — The expansion announcement by Micron Technologies also announced an apprenticeship program between the company and the College of Western Idaho. Micron also announced plans to invest in Idaho K-12 STEM education programs and "increase focus on reaching underrepresented and rural student populations." The Idaho-based company will...
Local police searching for missing teenager
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho. Anyone who has seen Joh since Aug.18 or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Idaho Falls police by calling 208-529-1200.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's workforce housing fund is open for applications
Developers in Idaho can now apply for some of the $50 million in a newly-established fund to boost the construction of workforce housing. The fund was set up by the legislature this year with federal ARPA dollars after a state housing trust was left unfunded for decades. “It’s the first...
eastidahonews.com
Kaitlyn and Kalama eat nearly everything at the Eastern Idaho State Fair
IDAHO FALLS – Hey, everybody! It’s Kaitlyn from East Idaho News, and my fellow reporter, Kalama Hines, and I got the amazing opportunity to judge the new fair food competition for this years 120th Eastern Idaho State Fair!. As I’m writing this, I feel as if I may...
Infant passed away after being left in vehicle in New Plymouth
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — On Saturday, Payette County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a medical incident in New Plymouth involving a baby under the age of one year old who passed away after being left in a vehicle. According to PCSO, the family of the baby called 911...
kmvt
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents are noticing the smoke in the sky, and a lot of this is coming from a fire burning near the Camas/Blaine/and Elmore County lines. The Ross Fork Fire is only 10% contained and is currently burning just under 3,000 acres. Dry weather and high winds on Thursday has allowed the fire to grow 1,000 acres and upslope to Johnson Creek, Vienna Creek, and Jake’s Gulch. Helicopters were able to slow the fire’s growth.
spotonidaho.com
Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 46-year-old of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. According to court records, Gabriel Lopez, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after...
spotonidaho.com
Police search for runaway juvenile
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho....
spotonidaho.com
Moose Fire active in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With a red flag warning issued for Saturday, the Moose Fire is expected to be very active, especially in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek. Highway 93, Salmon River Road and Panther Creek Road are accessible and open for traffic, but travelers may experience...
