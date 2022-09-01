ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

spotonidaho.com

Starter home inventory jumps in Boise

Realtor Donna Rogers has been working with the same buyer, who is approved for a loan of up to $400,000, for months. When Rogers first started looking with her, there were one or two houses a week to look at,
BOISE, ID
spotonidaho.com

Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 46-year-old of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. According to court records, Gabriel Lopez, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after...
TUCSON, AZ
spotonidaho.com

Police search for runaway juvenile

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Moose Fire active in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With a red flag warning issued for Saturday, the Moose Fire is expected to be very active, especially in Arnett Creek and Rapps Creek. Highway 93, Salmon River Road and Panther Creek Road are accessible and open for traffic, but travelers may experience...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Idaho man sentenced for threatening an FBI agent

Stock image The following is a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice for the District of Idaho. BOISE - A federal judge sentenced a Middleton man to three years of supervised probation for threatening an FBI Agent, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, of the District of Idaho,... ★ FURTHER...
MIDDLETON, ID
spotonidaho.com

Crews battling fire in Bingham County

BLM Idaho BINGHAM COUNTY - Around 1,100 acres have burned in a fire that started Sunday afternoon near Wolverine Canyon. The Sagehen Fire broke out around 4 p.m. at Morgan's Bridge south of Shelley along the Blackfoot River. The U.S. Forest Service, BLM, Fort Hall Fire Department...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
spotonidaho.com

Idaho Falls Police seek help finding runaway teen

The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

'It took a village': Kuna prepares for its first rodeo since 1949

The people of Kuna have been calling for a rodeo for years. Now, for the first time since 1949, Kuna will host a rodeo this Friday and Saturday night."A year hasn't gone by that I get multiple calls wondering why Kuna doesn't have a rodeo," said Chris Engels, the Kuna City Clerk....
KUNA, ID
spotonidaho.com

Fires burning along I-15 in Pocatello and Malad Summit

ITD ITD POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Multiple fires are burning along I-15 at Pocatello. There is also a fire at Malad Summit on I-15. Fire crews are actively working in the areas, but traffic is delayed or blocked. Motorists are encouraged to slow down, watch for and move over for emergency...
POCATELLO, ID
spotonidaho.com

Traffic blocked after crash near Ucon

Courtesy Devin Austin UPDATE: Lanes are now open, ISP says. ORIGINAL STORY: IDAHO FALLS - A car crash has caused significant traffic delays near the Ucon exit on milepost 316 on U.S. Highway 20. Idaho State Police said troopers are at the westbound (southbound) crash. Traffic backed...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
spotonidaho.com

Controversy in Kuna: Meta's new data center draws mixed response

After the city of Kuna announced in February that Meta, the parent company of Facebook, would build its newest data center in the small town, the city's public officials were flooded with angry emails from upset residents.
KUNA, ID
spotonidaho.com

2-vehicle crash near Arco sends 2 to hospital

Stock image ARCO - Two men have been hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash near Arco Saturday morning. A news release from the Idaho State Police says it happened on U.S. Highway 20-26 at milepost 247 at 7:33 a.m. A 28-year-old Rigby man, whose name was not released, was driving...
ARCO, ID

