spotonidaho.com
Idaho Red Cross: Prepare now for tomorrow's disaster
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - September is National Preparedness Month, and the American Red Cross of Idaho urges everyone to take steps now that will help keep their families safe when emergencies like wildfires, floods and home fires occur. Three simple steps can help to keep your family... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
spotonidaho.com
DEQ and OEMR announce Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Program award recipients
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Office of Energy and Mineral Resources (OEMR) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have awarded Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) Program funds to 12 recipients across the state of Idaho. The funds will be used to deploy publicly... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
spotonidaho.com
Man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl in eastern Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A 46-year-old of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced to five years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday. According to court records, Gabriel Lopez, was arrested on July 19, 2021, after...
spotonidaho.com
Conservatives join liberals in 'quiet and polite' Idaho protest to protect their library from book-banners
A couple of dozen men, women and children are silently reading books in the shade of apple trees one sunny morning in beautiful little Bonners Ferry, Idaho. But this is a protest. "We're having a read-in in support of the library," explains Billie Jo Klaniecki, a spry 70-something... ★ FURTHER...
spotonidaho.com
Traffic blocked after crash near Ucon
Courtesy Devin Austin UPDATE: Lanes are now open, ISP says. ORIGINAL STORY: IDAHO FALLS - A car crash has caused significant traffic delays near the Ucon exit on milepost 316 on U.S. Highway 20. Idaho State Police said troopers are at the westbound (southbound) crash. Traffic backed...
spotonidaho.com
Kansas governor lauds abortion vote but focuses on economy
Kansas' Democratic governor wasted little time after a decisive state vote in favor of abortion rights. Laura Kelly quickly sent a national fundraising email warning that access to the procedure would be "on the chopping block"...
spotonidaho.com
Evening weather forecast for Sep. 4: Still very hot and smoky, with more records expected this week (Video)
Smoke from wildfires across the region will linger over southwest and central Idaho through the holiday weekend. This will be more noticeable and more dense in the morning hours, and disperse a bit into the afternoons and evenings. Air quality in the Treasure Valley did deteriorate today, for most of the valley the AQI is in the yellow, or "moderate" ...
