spotonidaho.com
No criminal charges filed after assault investigation involving Boise Police Chief concludes
The Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office will not file criminal charges against Boise Chief Police Ryan Lee after reviewing the investigation results of a briefing incident. The investigation was conducted by the Idaho State Police and reviewed by the Clearwater County...
KTVB
Boise Police investigate child enticement reports
The Boise School District sent a letter to parents, alerting them to a report of a possible child enticement incident. Police say they are investigating.
No criminal charges for Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee in ‘close call,’ prosecutor says
An investigation into an incident between Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee and a sergeant on the force concluded that there was evidence the chief committed a felony crime, but not enough to prove it. A county prosecutor’s office recommended no criminal charges against Lee, who was accused of seriously injuring...
Idaho man sentenced to life in prison after 12th DUI
A Nampa man has been sentenced to life in prison after getting convicted of his fifth felony DUI, which was the 12th DUI he has received over his lifetime. Kent Sams, 54, was serving parole for two prior felony DUI charges when law enforcement was called after Sams passed out in the flowerbeds outside an Idaho State Liquor Store in August 2021, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. ...
KPVI Newschannel 6
‘Willful pattern of abusive use of force’: Further details of case against ex-Caldwell police officer
Originally published Sept. 2 on KTVB.COM. Little by little, more information about the FBI’s investigations, and the government case, against a former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph Hoadley, is becoming available. Earlier this year, a federal grand jury indicted Joseph Hoadley on four felony counts:. - Deprivation of rights under...
Infant passed away after being left in vehicle in New Plymouth
NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — On Saturday, Payette County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to a medical incident in New Plymouth involving a baby under the age of one year old who passed away after being left in a vehicle. According to PCSO, the family of the baby called 911...
Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho man sentenced for threatening an FBI agent
BOISE – A federal judge sentenced a Middleton man to three years of supervised probation for threatening an FBI Agent, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, of the District of Idaho, announced Friday. According to court records, Jerald Reutzel, 48, of Middleton, Idaho, contacted a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special...
Nampa Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Buffalo Wild Wings
Rumor began swirling late last night of a shooting in Nampa--and all jokes aside, when posts like this go up in local Facebook groups, very rarely is there actually a shooting to report. Once photos began to arise of Nampa Police officers swarming the parking lot of a Nampa Buffalo Wild Wings & Edwards Cinema, however, it felt a little more real.
Police arrest Idaho man suspected of attempted murder
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho man wanted for attempted murder was arrested by police Thursday, and booked into the Ada County Jail. Danny Edwin Thompson, 55, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and for possession of a firearm as a felon, according to the Ada County Jail. According...
KTVB
One dead after shooting outside Nampa restaurant
Nampa Police said one man died after the shooting Thursday night in a parking lot on North Cassia. Officers still at scene early Friday.
Man killed and another injured outside Nampa restaurant
BOISE, Idaho — Two people were shot and one man died Thursday night in the parking lot near several restaurants and a movie theater in Nampa. Officers with the Nampa Police Department continue to investigate on Friday. The department said officers were called at about 8:51 p.m. Thursday to...
signalamerican.com
Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’
The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation. Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
Arbiter Online
BREAKING: Boise State safety Isaiah Bradford arrested for driving under the influence
This article was updated on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8:01 p.m. to correct the statement saying Bradford was the second Boise State football player to be charged with a DUI this year. This article was updated on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 8:09 p.m. to include a statement from Boise State.
City of Boise considers film permit ordinance
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Everyone knows Napoleon Dynamite was filmed in Idaho, but other than that, the list of big movies filmed in the Gem State is short and filled with films from the 20th century. The most famous recent movie filmed in Boise just might be 2013’s The To Do List, a raunchy coming-of-age story starring Aubrey Plaza.
kmvt
Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents are noticing the smoke in the sky, and a lot of this is coming from a fire burning near the Camas/Blaine/and Elmore County lines. The Ross Fork Fire is only 10% contained and is currently burning just under 3,000 acres. Dry weather and high winds on Thursday has allowed the fire to grow 1,000 acres and upslope to Johnson Creek, Vienna Creek, and Jake’s Gulch. Helicopters were able to slow the fire’s growth.
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
spotonidaho.com
'It took a village': Kuna prepares for its first rodeo since 1949
The people of Kuna have been calling for a rodeo for years. Now, for the first time since 1949, Kuna will host a rodeo this Friday and Saturday night."A year hasn't gone by that I get multiple calls wondering why Kuna doesn't have a rodeo," said Chris Engels, the Kuna City Clerk....
‘An airplane ride of joy’: Boise based pilot set to fly Spokane girl with Leukemia back home
Spokane Quaranteam put out a request on Facebook to get Ms. E on a private jet back home and within 70 minutes the group had multiple pilots step up and volunteer.
Post Register
Watch: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic's Nite Glow
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fan favorite of the Spirit of Balloon Classic is taking place at Ann Morrison Park Friday night. The event is choreographed to music from Town Square Media and includes a "popcorn display" where balloons fire up their burners individually and together on cue. Got...
