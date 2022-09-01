ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho State Journal

Idaho man sentenced to life in prison after 12th DUI

A Nampa man has been sentenced to life in prison after getting convicted of his fifth felony DUI, which was the 12th DUI he has received over his lifetime. Kent Sams, 54, was serving parole for two prior felony DUI charges when law enforcement was called after Sams passed out in the flowerbeds outside an Idaho State Liquor Store in August 2021, according to a press release from the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. ...
NAMPA, ID
98.3 The Snake

Nampa Police Investigating Shooting Near Shopping Center

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and another hospitalized following an apparent shooting Thursday evening in Nampa. According to the Nampa Police Department, officer responded at around 8:51 p.m. to the shopping area on the 2100 block of N Cassia St. When they arrived they found a male adult with gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, however the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Nampa Police say a short time later another man checked into an area hospital with gunshot wounds. The names of those involved have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
NAMPA, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho man sentenced for threatening an FBI agent

BOISE – A federal judge sentenced a Middleton man to three years of supervised probation for threatening an FBI Agent, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit, of the District of Idaho, announced Friday. According to court records, Jerald Reutzel, 48, of Middleton, Idaho, contacted a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special...
MIDDLETON, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Nampa Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Near Buffalo Wild Wings

Rumor began swirling late last night of a shooting in Nampa--and all jokes aside, when posts like this go up in local Facebook groups, very rarely is there actually a shooting to report. Once photos began to arise of Nampa Police officers swarming the parking lot of a Nampa Buffalo Wild Wings & Edwards Cinema, however, it felt a little more real.
NAMPA, ID
signalamerican.com

Evidence suggests Fruitland boy’s disappearance ‘Criminal’

The search for a Fruitland boy more than a year after his disappearance continues, the Fruitland Police Department holding a press conference on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to update the public on the investigation.  Michael “Monkey” Vaughn was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021, in the area...
FRUITLAND, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

City of Boise considers film permit ordinance

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Everyone knows Napoleon Dynamite was filmed in Idaho, but other than that, the list of big movies filmed in the Gem State is short and filled with films from the 20th century. The most famous recent movie filmed in Boise just might be 2013’s The To Do List, a raunchy coming-of-age story starring Aubrey Plaza.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Ross Fork Fire in Camas County grows 1,000 acres in 24 hours

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents are noticing the smoke in the sky, and a lot of this is coming from a fire burning near the Camas/Blaine/and Elmore County lines. The Ross Fork Fire is only 10% contained and is currently burning just under 3,000 acres. Dry weather and high winds on Thursday has allowed the fire to grow 1,000 acres and upslope to Johnson Creek, Vienna Creek, and Jake’s Gulch. Helicopters were able to slow the fire’s growth.
CAMAS COUNTY, ID
Yakima Herald Republic

I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire

Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
LA GRANDE, OR
spotonidaho.com

'It took a village': Kuna prepares for its first rodeo since 1949

The people of Kuna have been calling for a rodeo for years. Now, for the first time since 1949, Kuna will host a rodeo this Friday and Saturday night."A year hasn't gone by that I get multiple calls wondering why Kuna doesn't have a rodeo," said Chris Engels, the Kuna City Clerk....
KUNA, ID
Post Register

Watch: Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic's Nite Glow

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fan favorite of the Spirit of Balloon Classic is taking place at Ann Morrison Park Friday night. The event is choreographed to music from Town Square Media and includes a "popcorn display" where balloons fire up their burners individually and together on cue. Got...
BOISE, ID

