Dodgers News: Blake Treinen Reveals Shoulder Issue was Actually Significant Injury
The Dodgers have dominated their opponents all season winning 91 of their 132 games so far, but we can all agree that LA has struggled in one aspect: injuries. Blake Treinen, who was the Dodgers’ primetime ace in the late innings last season, was placed on the injured list back in April with what was termed shoulder discomfort at the time. Flash forward a few months to Saturday leading into his first game back, he revealed that it was a little more serious than just discomfort.
Dodgers Analyst Has Tough Words for Cody Bellinger Amid Continued Struggles
Dodgers suffered a brutal loss last night at the hands of their division rival San Diego Padres, 7-1. With the many things that went wrong last night, one thing stood out the most to Spectrum Sportsnet analyst Jerry Hariston Jr and it was Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger. A fired up...
Dodgers Giveaways: Surprising New Bobblehead Announced for September Game
In preparation for his upcoming concerts at Dodger Stadium, a certain iconic pop legend will be featured as the bobblehead giveaway for September 30th’s game against the Colorado Rockies. Yup, Sir Elton John. A bobblehead starring the “I’m Still Standing” legend will be gifted to all fans who attend...
Dodgers News: LA Prospect to Get First Major League Start in Left Field
With a very comfortable lead in the NL West while holding the best record in the whole MLB, the Dodgers have been trying some new things before the post season gets a hell of a lot more interesting. Over the past few weeks several players have taken trips from the...
Dodgers: Trea Turner Reacts to First Day Off of the Season
For the first time all season, Trea Turner was out of the Dodgers starting lineup on Friday night. With the recent bad injury news Los Angeles has dealt with, some fans were holding their breath waiting to hear if everything was okay. Luckily, it wasn’t an injury, but something even...
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Talks Status of Bullpen, Kimbrel’s Job Security
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joined “Loud Outs” on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio on Friday, and he was asked about the state of the Los Angeles bullpen. “Brusdar Graterol, we got back, and now we just lost him to the IL, so hopefully that’s a short-term thing. … Blake [Treinen], we’re getting him back today. Evan Phillips has been a godsend for us in our bullpen as far as leverage innings and being a neutral guy, getting righties, getting lefties out. We’ve got the two lefties in [Caleb] Ferguson and [Alex] Vesia, they’ve been very additive to our bullpen. And we’ve got Tommy Kahnle potentially on the mend.”
Dodgers Postgame: LA Scores 12 Runs On San Diego, Led by Power Trio and El Culichi
After losing the past three straight (and they weren’t pretty) the Dodgers finally came out ready play on Saturday night. The team proved exactly why they’re the team to beat this year and not only won over the Padres but they absolutely terrorized them. Dodgers bullpen gets it...
Dodgers Get Good News on Tony Gonsolin Following MRI
When Tony Gonsolin went on the injured list earlier this week, both Gonsolin and the Dodgers were optimistic they had caught the forearm issue early and that he would likely miss the minimum 15 days with the injury. On Thursday, Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Gonsolin’s arm wasn’t responding...
Dodgers: Bottom of the Lineup Getting It Done for L.A.
The Dodgers are the best offensive team in baseball this year, and when you look at the numbers up and down the lineup, it’s not hard to see why. They have the best 1-2 punch in baseball, getting an .886 OPS from the top two spots in the lineup, 16 points higher than the “Aaron Judge and probably someone else” Yankees and 78 points better than the “Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout” Angels.
Dodgers: Big Injury Updates, Graterol to IL, Miguel Vargas Replacing Hanser? Treinen & More!
As the Dodgers settle in to September baseball back at home at Dodger Stadium, they do so a little more bruised and banged up than you’d hope for this time of year. The team just got lockdown reliever Blake Treinen back but lost Brusdar Graterol for at least a few weeks with a forearm issue.
Dodgers vs Giants: Latest Betting Odds, Predictions and Picks for September 5
The Dodgers bounced back from their first series loss in over a month, taking two of three from the Padres over the weekend at Dodger Stadium. After a disappointing loss on Friday, the Dodgers came out with guns blazing on Saturday and Sunday, outscoring the Padres 21-5 over the last two games of the series.
Dodgers: Watch Trayce Thompson Absolutely Crush a Homer Against San Diego
Cash considerations. That’s all it took to acquire Trayce Thompson. On Sunday night, the 31-year-old gave it right back to the team who gave him away just a few months prior. After just 6 appearances in Padres uniform, the team was ready to DFA him. The Dodgers made a...
Dodgers Fans Welcome Padres to Dodger Stadium with Inflatable PEDs
You had to assume something was coming as the Dodgers and Padres met following the news that Fernando Tatis Jr had tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended by MLB. That something happened in the 5th inning when an inflatable display got loose on the field. It was...
Dodgers News: Hanser Alberto Sets an MLB Record on Friday Night
Although the Dodgers’ offense has been on a tear all season, the bullpen has fallen victim to the injured list a little too many times now. One by one relievers such as Victor Gonzalez, Tommy Kahnle, Brusador Graterol, and Yency Almonte have all taken residence on the IL forcing a surprising hero to rise up in their place.
Dodgers: MLB Insider says He’s ‘Rooting’ for this All-Star to be in Dodger Blue Next Season
The Dodgers are in the midst of doing something special in the 2022 season. They currently hold the best record in baseball, are on pace to win their 9th NL West title in the past 10 seasons and are favored to win their second World Series title in three seasons.
Dodgers News: Jake Reed Claimed Off Waivers by Orioles
Well, Jake, we’ll always have August 30. Former Dodgers reliever Jake Reed, who unexpectedly found himself in a save situation against the Mets in late August, has been claimed by the Orioles after being designated for assignment by the Dodgers late last week. Reed lost his spot on the...
Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot’s Struggles Leave Six-Man Rotation in Question
With an insurmountable lead in the NL West and a comfortable lead for best record in baseball, the Dodgers and Dave Roberts have planned at various times to employ a six-man rotation over the final month or so of the season. The rotation of Tony Gonsolin, Julio Urias, Tyler Anderson,...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Reacts to Mookie’s Season HR Record
Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts set a new personal record last night as he hit his 33rd HR of the year surpassing his previous career high of 32. Betts accomplished this while hitting a three run shot in the fourth inning in route to a 12-1 last night against the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers vs Padres: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for September 4
After a tough three losses in a row, LA pieced together a dominant team win on Saturday night where almost everyone in the lineup got a piece of the action. With four homers and a solid outing from Julio Urias, the Dodgers came out with a 12-1 win over their division rival, San Diego Padres in game two of the series.
Dodgers: Former Dodger Says L.A. Crowd Prepared Him for a Pennant Race at Yankee Stadium
The last time the Dodgers didn’t lead the major leagues in attendance, Frank and Jamie McCourt were still names that Dodger fans cared about. Since the Guggenheim Group bought the team and rescued Los Angeles sports fans from the ugliness of the McCourts, Dodger Stadium has been packed to the gills nearly every night.
