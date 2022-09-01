Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Police Department Announces Promotions of Eight Officers
Acting Police Chief Kenneth Bugado recently announced that eight officers with the Hawai‘i Police Department were promoted effective Sept. 1. Two officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant and both are assigned to the Puna District:. Sgt. Michael Matsumura, a 13-year veteran of the department, most recently served...
bigislandnow.com
Police: Extra Officers Will be Out Labor Day Weekend
With Labor Day underway, the Hawai‘i Police Department reminds citizens to safely celebrate the achievements of all workers in Hawai‘i County. There is absolutely no excuse when it comes to driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Every year, far too many people are senselessly injured or...
bigislandvideonews.com
Waikoloa Resort Stabbing: California Man Arrested, Charged
WAIKOLOA, Hawaiʻi - Police say a 65-year-old California man stabbed a female victim multiple times on Thursday night. UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Sunday, September 4) A female victim was hospitalized on Thursday night after she was stabbed in a domestic-related incident at a guest room on Waikoloa Beach Drive.
bigislandnow.com
HPD Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 2, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 2, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
hawaiinewsnow.com
California visitor charged with attempted murder following stabbing in Waikoloa
WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A California visitor has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses following a stabbing on Thursday, Hawaii Island police said. Police said the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in one of the guest rooms of a lodging establishment on Waikoloa Beach Drive around 9:20 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State, military investigating reports of possible unexploded ordinance at Bellows Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State and military crews are investigating reports of a possible unexploded ordnance at Bellows Beach. A viewer sent Hawaii News Now a photo of military and Honolulu Fire Department crews on the shore on Thursday afternoon. Navy officials said there is no immediate threat and the situation...
Hilo woman stabbed father-in-law, took child: Prosecutor
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 31-year-old Hilo woman was charged on Friday with attempted murder, custodial interference, terroristic threatening and violation of a protection order. The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in the Komohana Gardens residential area. According to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney, Frances Hartman threatened her 77-year-old father-in-law who was caring for […]
bigislandnow.com
Coral Task Force Convenes in Kona to Outline Conservation Future
A panel discussion, during the 45th annual U.S. Coral Reef Task Force (USCRTF) meeting, focused on the leadership Hawai‘i is showing the country and the world in the face of mounting challenges to conserve ocean resources. Gov. David Ige announced the development of the Holomua: Marine 30X30 initiative six-years...
hawaiinewsnow.com
How to donate to the Blood Bank of Hawaii
Costly turnovers doom the Rainbow Warriors in 49-17 loss to Western Kentucky. Another week, another game of two halves for the University of Hawaii football team who fell to Western Kentucky, 49-17 on Saturday at home. Visitor from France remains in critical condition after being bit by a shark off...
KITV.com
Blood Bank of Hawaii in dire need of universal type O blood
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- September marks 'National Disaster Preparedness Month', and this week is also 'National Blood Donation Week'. The Blood Bank of Hawaii is participating in the first-in-the-nation Blood Emergency Readiness Corps, connecting more than 30 blood centers around the country to help assist each other in times of disasters requiring mass blood transfusions.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man, 66, killed in multiple-vehicle crash in South Kona
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 66-year-old man was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash in South Kona on Saturday, according to Hawaii Island police. The victim has been identified as William Jennings Dixon, of Captain Cook. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Police said Dixon was driving a SUV near the intersection...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Increasing showers spreading westward for Labor Day
An area of moisture and weak low-level troughing will bring periods of increased showers for the Labor Day holiday, starting with windward areas of Hawaii Island in the morning and Maui County in the afternoon. Oahu and Kauai may luck out with more sunshine during the day, with the increased rainfall reaching Oahu around sundown and Kauai around midnight. Some of the showers could spread to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai.
BEAT OF HAWAII
These Hawaii Airfares Will Increase 250% Or More
If you love the current $39 airfares being driven by Hawaii’s relative newcomer Southwest Airlines, and largely matched by bellwether Hawaiian Airlines, here’s our best suggestion:. Get them quick and enjoy them while you can. Your editors are taking our own advice and flying all over the state...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nurses plead for multi-million dollar hospital expansion project in Hilo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the most overcrowded hospitals in the state is once again asking the Legislature for help to fund a project that would significantly increase its bed count. Hilo Medical Center has about the same number of beds as it did when it opened nearly 40 years...
Maui man accidentally shoots himself in the hand
A man at the Ukumehame Firing Range accidentally shot himself in the hand, according to Maui Police.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Hanapaa!’: Oahu man reels in record-breaking 26-pound monster tako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A record-size octopus was caught in Hawaii waters!. He tried to lay low but his record-breaking catch went viral — Michael Matsunaga is the new tako champion. The 69-year-old Wahiawa man was expecting just another day on the ocean Tuesday morning, until he felt a tug...
mauinow.com
Maui resident views on tourism drop, but state perception ticks up — new survey
Nearly half the Maui County residents polled in a recent survey on the visitor industry said the island is being run for tourists at the expense of local people – the highest negative response in the state. For Maui residents who said tourism creates more problems than benefits, overcrowding...
Suspect charged in Hilo officer-involved shooting
According to Hawaii Island Police Department, the charges stem from an incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Weather Forecast for September 05, 2022
Today: Cloudy with occasional showers. Highs around 85 near the shore to 70 to 75 at 4000 feet. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows...
Hawaii could see ‘avalanche of respiratory infections’
Health officials are predicting an avalanche of respiratory infections this winter. They're urging everyone to get their COVID booster and flu shots as a layer of protection.
