Per VegasInsider.com, which I like to use because it pulls lines from a number of different on-shore and off-shore books and oddsmakers, the Baylor Bears are currently a 2.5-point underdog for Saturday night’s ranked matchup against BYU. The Cougars were #25 this past week, but that will assuredly change tomorrow coming off their 50-21 win over USF yesterday. They finally got their revenge on Gerry Bohanon, who went 17/30 passing for 172 yards and an INT in that game.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO