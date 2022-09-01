Read full article on original website
DBR: Monday, September 5th, 2022
In a glorious blowout game, the Baylor Bears beat Albany on Saturday. It was a nice warmup to start off the season, and it was exciting to see everyone get reps. 1-0, on to the next. Volleyball Wins!. After a tough loss to start the Pepperdine Classic, the Bears bounced...
Baylor vs Albany Instant Reaction
In an extremely humid day in Waco, the Bears come away with the most important stat of all, a W. Dominating the entire way, Baylor took control of the Albany Great Danes, winning 69-10. Blake Shapen, who earned the starting job over current USF starting QB Gerry Bohanon, played about 2 and a half quarters and was 17/20 for 214 through the air and 3 total touchdowns. A stellar debut for the Bears new QB.
Baylor Currently a 2.5-Point Underdog at BYU
Per VegasInsider.com, which I like to use because it pulls lines from a number of different on-shore and off-shore books and oddsmakers, the Baylor Bears are currently a 2.5-point underdog for Saturday night’s ranked matchup against BYU. The Cougars were #25 this past week, but that will assuredly change tomorrow coming off their 50-21 win over USF yesterday. They finally got their revenge on Gerry Bohanon, who went 17/30 passing for 172 yards and an INT in that game.
Baylor vs. Albany — GAME DAY — Links, Notes, Tweets, ROLL CALL
MATCHUP: #10 Baylor Bears (—) vs. Albany Great Danes (—) ODB GAME HUB: Baylor Bears vs. Albany Great Danes 2022. PODCASTS: OurDailyPodcast | Please Bear With Me | Bear Den | TD Podcast (SE365) | Locked on Baylor. ODB QUICK HITTER: Albany. ODB DEPTH CHART POSTS: Here and...
