thriveswla.com
Area 337 a Latino Kitchen
In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we visited with Gus Garden, owner of the popular Latin restaurant, Area 337 in Lake Charles. arden was born and raised in Dominican Republic. In 2001, at the age of 14, he and his family moved to Miami. During and after high school, Garden worked at several fast-food establishments, where he began to learn about the food service industry. In 2009, he moved to Puerto Rico. “That’s where the fun began,” Garden says. “I started working in upscale restaurants. Because I knew English, I took care of the tourists. Though I always worked the front of the house, I learned about Puerto Rican cooking – how to make the rice, plantains, yucca.” In this environment, Garden honed his customer service skills, explaining the food culture and preparation to clients, remembering their preferences, and earning their trust. Later, he became a manager and learned those skills.
KPLC TV
TDL WEEK ONE: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lightning wreaked havoc on Friday night football. Several games were in lightning delays or were delayed. One game was canceled and some postponed to Saturday. GAME OF THE WEEK. Iowa 27, Iota 8, FINAL. OTHER GAMES. Sulphur 42, Washington-Marion 8 (Thursday) Grand Lake 52, Hamilton...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 3, 2022. Christina Gale Williams, 39, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated; driving on roadway laned for traffic; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug. Dustin Joseph Greig, 28, Iowa: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000;...
Lake Charles American Press
Grand Ole Opry veteran: ‘Smilin’ Jack’ LeBlanc has played with the greats
Traveling around the country playing music and performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage, Jack “Smilin’ Jack” LeBlanc has played with country music greats. “I’ve been a very lucky fellow,” LeBlanc said. “I’ve done everything in life that I wanted to do. I’ve been to every place I wanted to go. I guess I have had a blessed life.”
KPLC TV
Vent line of an oil tank struck by lightning
Bell City, LA (KPLC) - Lightning struck a vent line on an oil tank in a field off Harris Road. It blew piping off the tank and created a small fire, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tom Leonards. He reported no offsite impact or injuries. The tank reportedly contained vapor...
Gators On The Geaux Coming Back To Lake Charles
It's been over 20 years since the Gators On The Geaux popped up all over Southwest Louisiana. You couldn't go anywhere in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana without seeing a Gator On The Geaux in front of a local business around town. Well Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, it's coming...
KPLC TV
Law enforcement warns of currents at popular Sabine River swim spot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several people have drowned at a popular swimming spot on the Sabine River. Law enforcement has a message for those planning to head to the water this Labor Day weekend. It’s hard to imagine Friday’s calm waters are the reason three men and a child...
Country Sensation Jordan Davis Is Coming To Lake Charles
Get ready to see one of the biggest up-and-coming new country artists coming straight out of Nashville. MCA country music recording artist Jordan Davis is coming to Lake Charles. Jordan Davis is one of the hottest artists in country music today. Jordan is actually from Shreveport so he is a...
New Movies This Weekend In Lake Charles Theaters
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at the Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies...
Lake Charles American Press
Potential for heavy rainfall on Saturday
Tropical-like moisture will interact with an upper-level disturbance and a stalled surface frontal boundary for high chances of showers and thunderstorms starting on Saturday morning and continuing off and on into the afternoon. The National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office said rainfall rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour...
Lake Charles Named 2022’s Most Humid City In U.S.
If you are from Lake Charles or Southwest Louisiana then this will come as no shock to you but Lake Charles has topped the list as the most humid city in the United States. We all know this because we live with it every day. I was born right here in Lake Charles and in my 50 years in Southwest Louisiana there is one thing I know, the humidity is terrible.
Ron White In Lake Charles This Friday, September 2nd
The labor day weekend is almost here and that begs the question, what to do? Well here is an idea for you, comedian Ron White is making his return to Southwest Louisiana this Friday night to perform live. Ron White has been to Lake Charles before and I have had...
brproud.com
Six indicted for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Six people, five of whom are from Louisiana, have been indicted for allegedly conspiring to commit bank fraud and money laundering. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess, Ms. Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan, La. Dillon J. Arceneaux, 31, of Marrero, La. Lance M....
Cajun French Music Association Holding Cajun Day In Lake Charles
Louisiana folks love their Cajun music and go out and enjoy it every chance they get. Whether it's at a festival, on the radio, or just playing it on their phone or Bluetooth speakers during an event at their house, you will hear the squeezebox all over South Louisiana. The...
Hurricane Renovation in Lake Charles Home Makes Unique Discovery
One of the neatest things I have seen as homeowners recover from our lovely storms is some sign their names and date on the walls before they are covered. Others placed photos or some sort of "time capsule" in their walls for others to find in the future. In older homes, that was sometimes the thing to do as well. Almost like leaving a message for the future from the past. It's probably the closest we will get to time traveling in this lifetime at least.
Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95
Louisiana Teen Dies in Motorcycle Vs Vehicle Crash on LA 95. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 31, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 95 at the intersection of the westbound on-ramp of Interstate 10 in Acadia Parish. Nathan L. LeBlanc, 17, of Duson, was killed in the crash.
Food Truck Court Coming to Lake Charles “The Corner”
Announced over the weekend on the Lake Area Food Truck Alliance Facebook page, "The Corner" is coming to Lake Charles. Why has this idea not been put into action years ago? Who cares, it's here now!. The idea behind "The Corner" is to have a place for various food trucks...
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Stealing Thousands of Dollars from a University Alumni Association She Worked For. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 2, 2022, that in May, CPSO detectives received a complaint from the McNeese Alumni Association regarding financial theft.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend August 26-28
It's finally Friday ladies and gentlemen, and after all the darn rain we have gotten this week, we definitely need to get out and do something fun. Well, that is why we are here. We have taken the guesswork out of it for you and have made a list of...
McNeese State University To Host Block Party Concert Series
Football season is back! That means the annual Block Party Concert Series return to McNeese State University with plenty of pep rally excitement the entire family can enjoy. Cowboy fans of all ages are invited to attend this free event. McNeese Athletic Director, Heath Schroyer, made the big announcement Monday...
