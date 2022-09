PARIS (Reuters) - The appointment of Societe Generale (EPA:SOGN)'s boss Frederic Oudea as non-executive chairman of Sanofi (EPA:SASY) will be proposed at the next shareholders meeting of the French drugs group, Sanofi said on Monday. Sanofi made the announcement in a statement appointing Oudea as "Censeur" (non-voting member) of the...

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO