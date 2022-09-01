ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Eagles placed waiver claim on QB Kellen Mond

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Eagles added another quarterback to the roster on Wednesday, claiming Ian Book off waivers from the New Orleans Saints.

According to Jordan Schultz, Philadelphia initially targeted former Texas A&M quarterback and Vikings third-round pick Kellen Mond, but the Browns also placed a claim and had the higher selection.

Mond was a player we felt would interest Howie Roseman after hit waivers, and he fits the dual-threat quarterback that teams around the league covet.

Mond fell out of favor in Minnesota after he completed 29 of 51 passes for 303 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

He took five sacks.

